Moody's upgrades Academy's CFR to B2

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Academy, Ltd's (Academy) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and senior secured term loan rating to B3 from Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a SGL-2 speculative-grade liquidity rating. The ratings outlook is stable.

The CFR, PDR and term loan upgrades follow the company's October 2, 2020 initial public offering of common stock of Academy's parent, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., and better than anticipated Q2 2020 operating performance. The offering of 18% of the company's common equity valued Academy at approximately $1.8 billion total enterprise value and raised $183 million in net proceeds (all numbers exclude potential over-allotment), which will be used for general corporate purposes that could include debt repayment. Moody's expects that the IPO will result in a more conservative financial strategy, which is a key governance consideration. The IPO significantly reduces the risk of future debt-financed dividend distributions and increases Academy's access to the capital markets. This supports Moody's projection for gross debt/EBITDA remaining below 5 times in our base case scenario of an earnings decline in 2021 as a result of normalization of consumer spending patterns following the 2020 surge in demand for firearms, outdoor and sporting goods.

The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's projections for solid positive free cash flow, high cash balances and ample availability on the $1 billion asset-backed revolver, partly offset by the 2022 term loan maturity.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Academy, Ltd.:

.... Corporate family rating, upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of default rating, upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior secured bank credit facility due 2022, upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

. Speculative-grade liquidity rating, assigned SGL-2

.... Stable outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Academy's B2 CFR is constrained by the company's high gross debt leverage and the highly competitive nature of sporting goods retail, including the increased focus of major apparel and footwear brands on direct-to-consumer distribution and the shift to online shopping. Moody's projects a modest increase in leverage in 2021 as a result of more normalized consumer spending, to debt/EBITDA in the high-4 times range in 2021, compared to 4.3 times as of August 1, 2020. However, Academy's high cash balances provide options for reducing leverage from these levels in a refinancing transaction or with future debt repayment. The rating considers governance factors, including the expectation for more conservative financial strategies following the public equity offering. Specifically, although the company remains majority-owned by private equity sponsor KKR, Moody's views re-leveraging transactions as unlikely following the equity filing. This would constitute a significant change from aggressive financial strategies over the past several years, which have included debt-financed dividend distributions (as well as the August 2020 $257 million cash-funded distribution ahead of the IPO) and discounted debt repurchases in 2019. In addition, as a retailer, Academy needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection. Academy's ongoing offering of firearms and ammunition at a time when several large retailers have pulled back also represents a social consideration.

At the same time, Academy's ratings positively consider the company's good liquidity, scale and solid market position in its regions. The turnaround strategy put in place by the current management team has started yielding results since late 2019, including initiatives in merchandising, private label credit card and digital investment. Following strong earnings growth in Q2 2020 across all product categories, Moody's expects continued momentum in the second half of the year driven by continued strength in outdoor categories. Moody's projects a subsequent revenue and EBITDA decline in 2021 as consumer demand in Academy's product categories normalizes from the surge in 2020. Nevertheless, the company's value price points and diversified product assortment should mitigate the impact of the likely shift in spending patterns.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will successfully refinance its 2022 term loan maturity and maintain a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings significantly decline or liquidity deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company undertakes aggressive financial strategy actions or fails to refinance its debt in a timely and economic manner. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained above 5 times and EBIT/interest expense declines below 1.5 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained solid operating performance and maintains good liquidity, including a refinancing of its debt maturities. A meaningful reduction in gross debt would could also result in an upgrade. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations for Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to be maintained below 4 times and EBIT/interest expense above 2.25 times.

Academy, Ltd. is a US sports, outdoor and lifestyle retailer with a broad assortment of hunting, fishing and camping equipment, along with footwear, apparel, and sports and leisure products. The company operates 259 stores under the Academy Sports + Outdoors banner, which are primarily located in Texas and the southeastern United States, and its website. Academy generated approximately $5.3 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended August 1, 2020. The company is publicly traded following the October 2020 IPO but controlled by an affiliate of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

