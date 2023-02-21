Moody's upgrades Academy's CFR to Ba2

New York, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Academy, Ltd.'s ("Academy") ratings, including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba3, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and the ratings on the senior secured first lien term loan and senior secured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. The speculative-grade liquidity rating ("SGL") remains SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrades reflect Academy's continued outperformance relative to expectations and the overall retail industry. The upgrade also reflects Academy's sizable debt repayments and Moody's expectations for balanced financial strategies. Academy's reduced debt levels supports its ability to maintain stable credit metrics even in a scenario of uncertain demand in the sporting goods category. Academy has repaid nearly $1.1 billion of debt since 2018, including $100 million repaid in 2022. Moody's estimates that debt to EBITDA will increase to about 2.0x over the next 12-18 months from 1.6x for the LTM ended 10/29/2022 and EBIT to interest will weaken to about 5.0x from 6.4x for the same time period.

While Moody's expects demand for the sporting goods sector to be constrained by declining consumer disposable income in 2023, Academy's value focused price point will allow them to maintain mostly steady operating performance in 2023 as consumers remain value focused in the face of ongoing inflation. In addition, Academy's operational improvements put in place under new leadership just prior to the pandemic will allow them to maintain the majority of its margin improvements which will partially mitigate any demand weakness and operating income should remain well above 2019 levels.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Academy, Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured Global Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Academy, Ltd.

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Academy's Ba2 CFR reflects the competitive nature of sporting goods retail including the increased focus of major apparel and footwear brands on direct-to-consumer distribution and the consumer shift to online shopping. Sporting goods demand can also fluctuate, in part because of demand cycles in the firearms and ammunition category, which we estimate represents roughly 10% of Academy's sales. As macroeconomic conditions grow increasingly uncertain and as consumer spending moderates, Moody's expects Academy's revenue and earnings to modestly weaken over the next 12-18 months.

Partially offsetting these challenges are the company's scale and solid market position in the regions within which it operates. The company's value price points and diversified product assortment tend to result in resilient performance during economic downturns. Further, the turnaround strategy put in place by the current management team, including initiatives in merchandising, private label credit card and omnichannel investment should keep operating performance relatively stable over the next year. The company initiated a store expansion program in 2022, which will include the addition of 80-100 stores through 2026. The store expansion will be financed through free cash flow.

Academy's EBITDA was down roughly 5% at $1.1 billion for the LTM Ended October 29, 2022 reflecting softened demand and higher labor costs, partially offset by the benefits of the company's turnaround strategy. This combined with Academy's recent $100 million debt repayment on its term loan will result in Moody's pro-forma adjusted debt/EBITDA of about 1.6x and EBIT/interest expense at 6.2x.

Academy will benefit from very good liquidity over the next 12 months. The company has a largely available $1.0 billion ABL revolving credit facility expiring in July 2025. In addition, Moody's estimates that the company will generate roughly $200-$250 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will remain stable despite the pressures presented by the current uncertain macroeconomic environment including high inflation. The stable outlook also reflects that Academy will maintain very good liquidity and that shareholder returns will be measured.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates continued growth in revenue and operating profit, while improving geographic diversification, maintaining very good liquidity and balanced financial policies. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations for Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to be maintained below 1.5x and EBIT/interest expense sustained above 6.0x throughout economic cycles.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or liquidity significantly deteriorate or the company experiences material execution missteps. Aggressive financial strategy actions could also result in a downgrade. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained above 2.75x or EBIT/interest expense declines below 3.5x.

Headquartered in Katy, Texas, Academy, Ltd. is a US sports, outdoor and lifestyle retailer with a broad assortment of hunting, fishing and camping equipment, along with footwear, apparel, and sports and leisure products. The company operates 268 stores under the Academy Sports + Outdoors banner, which are primarily located in Texas and the southeastern United States, and its website. It is a subsidiary of traded Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ traded ASO). Academy generated approximately $6.5 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended October 26, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chedly Louis

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

