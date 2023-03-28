Moody's upgrades Acadia's CFR to Ba2, outlook stable

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded the ratings of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.'s ("Acadia"), including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also upgraded Acadia's senior secured ratings to Baa3 from Ba1 and its senior unsecured ratings to Ba3 from B1. The rating agency also changed Acadia's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The rating outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects the ongoing deleveraging and improved operating performance due to strong demand and volume growth at the company. Organic growth has been between 3-4% over the past few years. Acadia was still impacted by labor pressures impacting the healthcare services industry, but peak contract labor has fallen and the use of premium labor and wage inflation were manageable and margins have been stable. Acadia continued to invest in its growth through new facilities and partnerships to further build out its geographic footprint while also maintaining very good liquidity.

The change in the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2 considers Moody's expectation that Acadia will generate positive free cash flow over the next year despite its heightened capital investment in its operations. It is also underpinned by the rating agency's expectation that Acadia will maintain good cash balances and significant access to its revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2022, Acadia had about $100 million of cash and access to about $525 million under its $600 million revolving credit facility. The company has no near term debt maturities, with its revolving credit facility set to expire in March 2026. Acadia has a good mix of fixed to variable debt.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Rev Term Loan, Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR is supported by the company's large scale and good business and geographic diversity within the domestic behavioral healthcare industry. It is also supported by attractive industry fundamentals including growing demand for services and increasing willingness of payors, including governments, to pay for behavioral health and addiction treatment services. The rating is further underpinned by the company's strong operating cash flow and very good liquidity.

The rating constrained by Acadia's reliance on government reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid and risks associated with the rapid pace of growth through acquisitions, opening of new facilities and the addition of new beds in existing facilities. Despite labor pressures impacting most of the healthcare services industry, Acadia was able to de-lever in 2022 with adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.5 times as of December 31, 2022. Moody's forecasts Acadia will be able to maintain leverage below 2.5x while still investing in its growth strategy.

The stable outlook reflects the non-elective nature of Acadia's services, good scale and diversity by geography and behavioral service line. It also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to operate with conservative financial policies.

The senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan are each rated Baa3, or two notches above the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating. The senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, or one notch below the CFR. The senior unsecured notes provide first loss absorption for the senior secured classes in the event of a default.

ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact on Acadia's rating (CIS-3). Acadia's credit impact score reflects highly negative exposure to social risk (S-4) namely due to exposure to government payors as it relates to demographic and societal trends as well as customer relations serving a high-risk population. Acadia has moderately negative exposure to environmental (E-3) and governance (G-3) risks given its exposure to physical climate risks with its locations in Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas and its history of debt funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 3.0 times, or if Moody's does not expect Acadia to produce consistently positive free cash flow. Adverse reimbursement developments could also result in a ratings downgrade. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if Acadia resumes more aggressive financial policies with respect to the use of leverage for acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company reduces and sustains debt/EBITDA below 2.0 times while generating substantially higher levels of free cash flow and balancing expansion opportunities and acquisitions with debt reduction. Reduced reliance on Medicaid would also support an upgrade.

Acadia is a provider of behavioral health care services. Acadia provides psychiatric and chemical dependency services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and therapeutic school based programs. Acadia operates behavioral health facilities spanning across the US and Puerto Rico. As of December 31, 2022, Acadia generated LTM pro forma revenue of approximately $2.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

