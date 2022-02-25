Moody's upgrades Adams Homes' unsecured notes to B2, CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
Adams Homes, Inc.'s ("Adams Homes") Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and senior unsecured notes to
B2 from B3. The outlook remains stable.
"The upgrade reflects improved scale and diversification of Adams
Homes portfolio outside of its core Florida market, while maintaining
strong credit metrics," said Griselda Bisono, VP-Senior
Analyst at Moody's. "The company has expanded its presence
into North Carolina, South Carolina and most recently, Houston,
Texas," added Bisono.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Adams Homes, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded
to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Adams Homes, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects Adams Homes exclusive focus on the construction of
affordable, entry-level homes, a segment that Moody's
expects will experience faster growth than other housing categories.
The company's land strategy is conservative, with a land supply
of about 3.6 years that helps to minimize impairment risk.
Furthermore, Moody's expects the company will operate with
conservative credit metrics, including homebuilding debt to capitalization
between 45-50% and EBIT / interest coverage between 6-7x.
The rating also considers the favorable long-term fundamentals
within the housing market, including increased family formation
among Millennials, the largest demographic group in the US,
as well as a low supply of existing homes available for sale. These
dynamics have, and will continue, to create considerable demand
for new single family homes.
These factors are counterbalanced by Adams Homes' still meaningful
geographic concentration in the state of Florida. While the company
has made some progress in reducing its Florida exposure, the concentration
remains high with about 57% of home deliveries coming from this
state for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In addition,
tangible net worth, an important measure for homebuilders due to
the high level of working capital needed to operate, is small for
Adams Homes relative to peers. Finally, the home building
sector is facing broad based affordability challenges which is expected
to constrain growth.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued healthy
fundamentals within the homebuilding sector and specifically within the
entry-level home segment, which should support Adams Homes
growth initiatives.
Moody's expects Adams Homes' liquidity to remain adequate over the
next 12 to 18 months, which reflects projected negative free cash
of $52 million in 2022 to support growth through land investment.
Adams Homes' is also expected to rely on its $150 million unsecured
revolver for additional liquidity. Covenant compliance is healthy,
and the company's mostly unsecured capital structure provides it with
a largely unencumbered asset base.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded should Adams Homes increase its geographic
diversification while maintaining conservative credit metrics, including
debt to total capitalization at or below 50%, EBIT interest
coverage above 3.0x and gross margin at or above 20%.
A ratings upgrade would also reflect maintenance of positive market conditions,
good liquidity and sustained positive free cash flow to fund growth.
The ratings could be downgraded if debt to total capitalization approaches
60%, EBIT interest coverage drops below 2.0x or if
the company's liquidity weakens. Also, a downgrade could
result from weakening industry conditions causing meaningful revenue and
gross margin declines.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Adams Homes, Inc. is a private homebuilder focused on the
construction of entry-level homes predominantly in the Southeast
United States. The company operates in Florida, Alabama,
Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia
and Texas. Total revenues for the twelve month period ended September
30, 2021 was approximately $831 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Griselda Bisono
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Gretchen French
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653