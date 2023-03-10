Moody's upgrades Adtalem's CFR and senior secured ratings to Ba3 from B1 on improved performance and debt paydown; outlook stable

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Adtalem Global Education Inc.'s ("Adtalem") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's senior secured first lien credit facility (revolver and term loan) and senior secured first lien notes to Ba3 from B1. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) is unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The ratings upgrade recognizes solid improvement in Adtalem's operating performance and debt-to-EBITDA leverage since the acquisition of Walden University ("Walden") in August 2021, largely through an EBITDA expansion and debt repayment, as well as Moody's expectation that the company's financial credit profile will continue to strengthen over the next 12-18 months.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Adtalem Global Education Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Adtalem Global Education Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Adtalem's Ba3 CFR incorporates the company's prominent market position in the for-profit, post-secondary education market, with a primary focus on providing talent to the healthcare industry. Over the past several years, Adtalem has repositioned its portfolio of schools by divesting non-core assets and acquiring education assets in areas such as healthcare, behavioral sciences, education and online learning. Adtalem's medical and healthcare segments address significant resource shortages in the United States for medical profession services, for both doctors and nurses. The company has demonstrated a good track record of integrating past acquisitions and extracting cost synergies. Moody's expects Adtalem to conclude all integration work and realize all of the remaining cost synergies over the next 12 months, and its debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will trend towards 2.0 times. Moody's expects the company will manage its capital structure prudently, balancing between accretive acquisitions and share repurchases, maintaining very good liquidity and low financial leverage.

New strategic investments in brand and student experiences are underway to drive sustainable growth across the organization, but continuing enrollment headwinds in the post-licensure nursing programs will restrain topline growth over the medium term. Moody's believes the employment demand for healthcare professionals, especially for new nurses will remain strong for the foreseeable future, which should support an expectation that Adtalem could return to 1-2% topline growth in fiscal year 2024.

Adtalem is subject to large and expanding regulatory requirements for operating for-profit higher education businesses, including dependence on Title IV funding, as well as ongoing legal and reputational risks. If Adtalem fails to comply with regulations, it could face fines and penalties, including loss of financial aid programs and lower student enrollments. Legal and regulatory challenges, if not remedied, can present increased risk of operational deterioration if specific institution accreditation is withdrawn. The rating also reflects current enrollment challenges in Adtalem's post-licensure nursing programs, especially at Walden University, which specializes in health and behavioral science advanced programs. Adtalem's cash flow generation has been limited since the acquisition of Walden due to large working capital deficits but Moody's expects will likely improve materially in fiscal 2024.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Adtalem will maintain its strong competitive position as a leading healthcare educator in the United States, continue to scale its marketing capabilities, while addressing enrollment challenges and expanding regulatory requirements. Moody's also expects that Adtalem will achieve the remaining acquisition synergies and its debt-to-EBITDA will trend towards 2.0 times.

The SGL-1 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Adtalem will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of approximately $207.8 million of unrestricted cash as of 31 December 2022, Moody's expectations for strong free cash flow-to-debt above 15%, and access to the $400 million revolving credit facility due 2026. As a result of Adtalem's acquisition of Walden, the company is subject to a letter of credit and additional cash management requirements with respect to Title IV funds. Adtalem had a surety-backed letter of credit outstanding of $84 million as of 31 December 2022, which allows Walden to participate in Title IV programs. Adtalem is also required to provide an additional $76.1 million letter of credit, by 4 March 2023, to satisfy the Same Day Balance Sheet requirement by the Department of Education. Moody's expects the $76.1 million letter of credit to reduce availability under the company's existing revolving credit facility.

Adtalem has no financial covenant requirements under the existing term loan but its revolving credit facility is subject to a maximum total net leverage ratio covenant that cannot exceed 4.0x until 31 December 2023 and steps down to 3.25x thereafter. As of 31 December 2022, the company's maximum total net leverage ratio was at 1.4x. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Adtalem returns to and maintains strong student enrollment growth and if debt to EBITDA decreases and is sustained below 2.0 times while the company maintains balanced financial policies and very good liquidity. In addition, a ratings upgrade will also be influenced by Moody's assessment of Adtalem's financial strength relative to its legal and regulatory risks.

Adtalem's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance is weaker than Moody's expectations, margins decline or free cash flow generation does not materially improve. A more aggressive financial policy that leads to debt-to-EBITDA above 3.0 times, other than temporary basis, or deterioration in liquidity could result in a ratings downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if unanticipated regulatory challenges result in sizeable litigation expenses, ineligibility for Title IV funding or the removal of accreditation to one of the company's learning institutions.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is a provider of post-secondary education and professional talent to the healthcare industry. The company operates five for-profit educational institutions across the US and Caribbean. Adtalem is expected to generate annual revenue of around $1.4 billion in fiscal 2023.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oleg Markin

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

