Moody's upgrades Advanced Integration Technology's CFR to Caa1 and assigns Caa1 to new credit facility; outlook stable

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for Advanced Integration Technology LP ("AIT"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned Caa1 ratings to the company's new senior secured credit facility comprised of a $45 million senior secured revolver and a $275 million senior secured term loan. Proceeds from the new credit facility will be used to refinance AIT's existing indebtedness. Ratings on the existing indebtedness will be withdrawn upon close. The ratings outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

The upgrades reflect AIT's extended capital structure which provides improved financial flexibility as well as Moody's expectations that pandemic induced operational disruptions have largely dissipated. This should allow for sales and earnings growth and a more stable operating profile going forward. The upgrades also consider AIT's enhanced liquidity following the recently announced sale of a significant minority interest of AIT to Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). As part of the sale, QIA made an initial $100 million equity investment which went to balance sheet cash and which Moody's expects to be used for general corporate purposes.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Advanced Integration Technology LP

...Corporate Family Rating, upgraded to Caa1 from Caa3

...Probability of Default Rating, upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD

...Senior Secured Credit Facility, assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 corporate family rating reflects AIT's modest size, a relatively concentrated customer and platform base, and exposure to cyclical end markets. The rating also considers AIT's reliance on lumpy and large-sized customer contracts that are vulnerable to cost revisions and delays. AIT's use of percentage of completion accounting which leads to ongoing and sometimes meaningful revisions to contract costs and profitability exacerbates vulnerabilities to earnings volatility.

Over the last 18 months, AIT has experienced delays and disruptions in some of its most important contracts. This has resulted in a pronounced drop in revenues and earnings such that debt-to-EBITDA was around 20x as of December 2021. Notwithstanding this very high financial leverage - which is a clear outlier for the rating – Moody's expects AIT's robust backlog and a recovery in demand for commercial aerospace to support meaningful earnings growth and strong deleveraging trends over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's recognizes AIT's good competitive standing and growing portfolio of automation, robotic and engineering capabilities that should well position the company for future business wins with its aircraft manufacturing customers. Moody's also considers the relatively favorable demand fundamentals in both commercial aerospace defense end markets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for sales and earnings growth as well as AIT's sizable cash balance which provides near-term financial flexibility.

Moody's views governance risk as elevated given AIT's private equity ownership. That said, Moody's recognizes the liquidity benefits that stem from the $100 million equity contribution, which helps mitigate governance risk over the near term.

Moody's expects AIT to have very good liquidity over the next 12 months. Pro forma cash balances will be in excess of $50 million and the company has no near-term principal obligations and minimal amortization on term debt. Moody's anticipates modest free cash generation (before dividend distributions) during 2022 with FCF-to-debt likely to be in the low single-digits. External liquidity is provided by an undrawn $45 million revolving credit facility. Moody's does not anticipate a reliance on the facility given AIT's meaningful cash balances. The revolver contains a maximum total net first lien leverage ratio of 7.5x that comes into effect if usage under the facility exceeds 40%. The term loan is covenant light.

The proposed new credit facilities provide covenant flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors, including incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $25 million and 50 % of LTM EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to a total net first lien leverage ratio of 3.25 (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $20.0 million and 100% of LTM EBITDA can be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

Subsidiaries are only required to provide guarantees if they are wholly-owned domestic guarantors. Such guarantees may not be released solely as a result of a subsidiary ceasing to be wholly owned. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to carve-out capacity, subject to a "blocker" provision which prohibit the transfer of any Material Assets to an unrestricted subsidiary. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that there can be no subordination of the liens or the obligations to other debt unless each adversely affected lender has been offered the opportunity to provide its pro rata share in such debt.

The senior credit facilities represent the entirety of the company's funded debt structure. As such, the senior secured term loan is rated consistent with the corporate family rating at Caa1. The bank credit facilities are comprised of a $45 million senior secured revolver due 2026 and a $275 million senior secured term loan due 2027. The credit facilities benefit from upstream subsidiary guarantees and are secured by substantially all tangible and intangible assets of the borrower and each guarantor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if there is sustained growth in revenues and earnings. Expectations of debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 7x and the maintenance of good liquidity would also result in an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings do not grow meaningfully and if AIT is unable to materially delever by the end of 2022. Weakening liquidity and negative free cash generation could also result in a downgrade.

Advanced Integration Technology LP ("AIT"), headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a provider of turnkey factory automation and complex automated and non-automated tooling to the commercial aerospace and defense industries. AIT's primary business is to design, engineer, manufacture, and install machines and systems which enable the automated assembly of aerospace structures and other industrial equipment. The company is owned by management, funds affiliated with Onex Corporation and by QIA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

