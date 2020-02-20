Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc.: Update to credit analysis following upgrade to B2 CFR on refinancing Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Advantage's CFR to B3; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's places Advantage's ratings on review for downgrade Issuer Comment: Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc.: Proposed amendment is credit positive; adds Daymon to the restricted credit group Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Advantage's CFR to B2 on refinancing; assigns new senior secured debt ratings (B1) and unsecured debt rating (Caa1) 20 Feb 2020 Approximately $3 billion of newly rated debt affected New York, February 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc. (Advantage), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and probability of default (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Advantage's CFR to B3; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's places Advantage's ratings on review for downgrade Issuer Comment: Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc.: Proposed amendment is credit positive; adds Daymon to the restricted credit group Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Advantage's CFR to B2 on refinancing; assigns new senior secured debt ratings (B1) and unsecured debt rating (Caa1) 20 Feb 2020 Approximately $3 billion of newly rated debt affected New York, February 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its ratings for Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc. (Advantage), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and probability of default (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to each of the company's newly proposed senior secured first lien term loans ($1.525 billion term loan due 2026 and $300 million euro-denominated term loan due 2026) and $345 million senior secured notes due 2026. Moody's also assigned a Caa1 rating to the company's proposed $800 million senior unsecured notes due 2027. The outlook is stable. Proceeds from the approximately $3 billion in newly proposed debt combined with $200 million in new equity from the company's sponsors and $100 million in revolver borrowings on a new ABL facility will be used to repay in full the company's $3.2 billion of existing first and second lien credit facilities, with the balance net of transaction fees and expenses expected to add $13 million of cash to the company's balance sheet as of 31 December 2019. Moody's took no action on the company's existing debt instrument ratings and expects to withdraw these ratings at close of the transaction.Concurrent with the transaction, the company is entering into a $350 million ABL facility due 2025, of which $100 million will be drawn at close. The first lien term loans and senior secured note will be secured on a second lien basis with respect to the current assets collateralizing the ABL facility and on a first lien basis on all other collateral. "Although the refinancing increases Advantage's cost of capital as lower interest bearing debt is being repaid with proceeds from the issuance, the transaction secures long-term financing for the company while reducing leverage to the mid-6x with support from the sponsor," said Moody's Analyst Andrew MacDonald. "We expect leverage to improve to 6x by the end of 2020 from low-single digit revenue growth driven by increased client spending and a stable US consumer packaged goods industry." Upgrades: ..Issuer: Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc. .... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3 Assignments: ..Issuer: Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc. ....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loans, Assigned B1(LGD3) ....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD3) ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc. ....Outlook, Remains Stable RATINGS RATIONALE Advantage's B2 CFR reflects leverage of 6.4x (Moody's adjusted, excluding acquisitions) for the twelve months ended 30 September 2019, which is considered very high for the rating given the company's financial sponsor ownership and recent declines in earnings growth and lower profitability in early 2018. Leverage is expected to gradually improve to 6x by the end of 2020 with improved profitability, however Moody's believes that organic revenue growth will remain in the lower single digits, continuing the trend seen in 2018 and 2019. The company is highly acquisitive, often relying on debt, and Moody's expects the company will resume acquisition activity in 2020 which could delay deleveraging expectations. Also, Advantage's exposure to the evolving retail and consumer products environment and its moderate customer concentration could lead to volatility in the company's revenue and earnings. Two of the company's largest competitors defaulted and restructured in 2019, which Moody's believes is indicative of a sector that is currently under pressure and highly competitive. Governance risk is viewed as high given its financial sponsor ownership. However, the rating is supported by Advantage's growth prospects from new business wins, particularly from the opportunity to pick up new clients from its distressed competitors in 2019. Moody's also expects the company to generate positive free cash flow that should allow for a modest amount of tuck-in acquisitions without sustained reliance on revolver borrowings. The rating is also supported by Advantage's market position as the largest sales and marketing agency in the US, its history of high customer retention rates of about 98% and its history of successfully integrating roughly 62 acquisitions since 2014. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for modest improvement in operating results and free cash flow in 2020. It also reflects Advantage's adequate liquidity and ability to repay its ABL borrowings using free cash flow. Preliminary terms in the company's first lien credit agreement contain provisions for incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $400 million and 75% of consolidated pro forma trailing twelve months consolidated EBITDA plus additional amounts subject to an initial pro forma first lien net leverage of 4.0x (if pari passu secured). Incremental subordinated debt capacity is subject to a closing secured net leverage ratio test for junior debt, and a closing date total leverage test or a 2.0x interest coverage ratio test for unsecured debt. The greater of $267 million and 50% of trailing twelve months consolidated EBITDA may be incurred inside of the maturity of the term loans. Moody's estimates the incremental leverage the company can incur adds about 0.8x of first lien leverage and 1.0x total leverage. Only wholly owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees; partial dividend of ownership interest could jeopardize guarantees subject to limitation by credit agreement. There are no anticipated "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions on top of the covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. The asset sale proceeds prepayment requirement has leverage-based step-downs. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different. Ratings could be upgraded should Advantage's operating performance improve via revenue growth, financial policy supportive of debt/EBITDA sustained below 5x, EBITA/interest expense maintained above 3x and free cash flow to debt in the mid-to-high single digit percent range. Ratings could be downgraded should Advantage's revenue or earnings decline, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, EBITA/interest expense approaches 1.75x, free cash flow to debt below 1%, or liquidity deteriorates. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a business solutions provider to consumer products manufacturers and retailers. It provides outsourced sales, marketing and merchandising services primarily in the US and Canada and also in select markets abroad. Advantage is majority owned by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and CVC Capital Partners and minority owned by Bain Private Equity and management/other investors. Revenues are about $3.7 billion for the twelve months ended 30 September 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Andrew MacDonald

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

