Moody's upgrades Aegis Toxicology's CFR to B3, outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation's ('Aegis') ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the senior secured first lien rating to B3 from Caa1. The rating agency also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The upgrade of the CFR reflects a material improvement in Aegis's liquidity and cash flow following a significant improvement in operating performance in 2020. This was driven by growing revenue generated from testing for COVID-19. While the company continues to face challenges in its core toxicology business, Moody's expects that COVID-19 testing tailwinds will allow Aegis to generate ample free cash flow over the next 12 months that will be applied to debt reduction. This will better position Aegis to absorb the lost earnings once demand for its COVID-19 testing wanes. Moody's expects that it will be challenging for Aegis to fully replace COVID-19 related earnings, resulting in leverage that will revert to a high level -- around 7.0x -- in 2022. However, there remains a significant amount of uncertainty around how quickly Aegis' core business will recover and whether the company can find profitable alternate uses for its expanded molecular testing capacity.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation

Ratings upgraded:

Corporate Family Rating to B3 from Caa1

Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2023 to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook action:

Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation

The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aegis's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's small size relative to much larger competitors, and its focus on toxicology testing, notwithstanding its recent expansion into COVID testing. The toxicology industry has faced challenges in the past and Moody's believes it will continue to face longer term pricing pressure and the potential for meaningful Medicare rate cuts after 2022. The strong demand for COVID-19 testing has resulted in unprecedented earnings growth in 2020, which significantly reduced Aegis's exposure to toxicology testing and led to a rapid reduction in leverage. However, Moody's expects that Aegis's earnings will contract substantially once the pandemic ebbs and the need for testing for COVID-19 is reduced. Moody's expects that adjusted debt/EBITDA will be in the 3.0-4.0x range in 2021 before reverting to a high level (around 7.0x) in 2022.

Moody's expects Aegis to maintain good liquidity and generate at least $40 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. As of December 31, 2020, the company had $35 million drawn on its $50 million revolving credit facility that expires in May 2023. However, Moody's expects that free cash flow will be applied to repay the outstanding amount on its revolver in 2021, as well as further term loan repayment. Liquidity is further supported by roughly $20 million of cash as of December 31, 2020 and no meaningful debt maturities until 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash over the next 12-18 months and will use substantially all excess free cash flow to pay down debt. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's view that, once the revenue from COVID-19 testing recedes, debt/EBITDA will be sustained close to 7.0x and Aegis will generate modestly positive free cash flow.

Social risks include the potential for further Medicare rate cuts as a result of changes to the laboratory payment fee schedule. Social risk also arises from reputational harm caused by fraud and abuse that has been an issue in the laboratory testing industry. With respect to governance, the company has a mixed track record due to material accounting issues that have depressed earnings and led to material customer losses and management changes in recent years. Further, Aegis' private equity ownership increases governance risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Aegis does not repay debt over the next 12 months, while earnings and cash flow remain buoyed by COVID-19 testing. Failure to grow its core toxicology testing business or expand into other types of testing once the pandemic ebbs could also result in a downgrade. Specifically, if earnings decline materially such that adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 7.0x, the rating could be downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity weakens or if Aegis fails to generate positive free cash flow. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include a shareholder distribution, debt funded acquisition or further internal control issues.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term, however, the ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a material expansion in scale, sustained earnings and cash flow growth, and proven ability to expand its core business and its profitability.

Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Nashville, TN, is a specialty toxicology laboratory providing services to the healthcare, sports, workplace and biopharma industries. Aegis is privately-owned by affiliates of financial sponsor ABRY Partners II, LLC (ABRY). Aegis generated revenue of approximately $250 million in 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

