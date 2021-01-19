Moody's upgrades Aegis Toxicology's CFR to B3, outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation's ('Aegis') ratings,
including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and its Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's
also upgraded the senior secured first lien rating to B3 from Caa1.
The rating agency also changed the outlook to stable from negative.
The upgrade of the CFR reflects a material improvement in Aegis's liquidity
and cash flow following a significant improvement in operating performance
in 2020. This was driven by growing revenue generated from testing
for COVID-19. While the company continues to face challenges
in its core toxicology business, Moody's expects that COVID-19
testing tailwinds will allow Aegis to generate ample free cash flow over
the next 12 months that will be applied to debt reduction. This
will better position Aegis to absorb the lost earnings once demand for
its COVID-19 testing wanes. Moody's expects that it
will be challenging for Aegis to fully replace COVID-19 related
earnings, resulting in leverage that will revert to a high level
-- around 7.0x -- in 2022. However, there
remains a significant amount of uncertainty around how quickly Aegis'
core business will recover and whether the company can find profitable
alternate uses for its expanded molecular testing capacity.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation
Ratings upgraded:
Corporate Family Rating to B3 from Caa1
Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2023 to B3 (LGD3)
from Caa1 (LGD3)
Senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
Outlook action:
Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation
The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Aegis's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's small size
relative to much larger competitors, and its focus on toxicology
testing, notwithstanding its recent expansion into COVID testing.
The toxicology industry has faced challenges in the past and Moody's
believes it will continue to face longer term pricing pressure and the
potential for meaningful Medicare rate cuts after 2022. The strong
demand for COVID-19 testing has resulted in unprecedented earnings
growth in 2020, which significantly reduced Aegis's exposure
to toxicology testing and led to a rapid reduction in leverage.
However, Moody's expects that Aegis's earnings will contract
substantially once the pandemic ebbs and the need for testing for COVID-19
is reduced. Moody's expects that adjusted debt/EBITDA will
be in the 3.0-4.0x range in 2021 before reverting
to a high level (around 7.0x) in 2022.
Moody's expects Aegis to maintain good liquidity and generate at least
$40 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. As
of December 31, 2020, the company had $35 million drawn
on its $50 million revolving credit facility that expires in May
2023. However, Moody's expects that free cash flow
will be applied to repay the outstanding amount on its revolver in 2021,
as well as further term loan repayment. Liquidity is further supported
by roughly $20 million of cash as of December 31, 2020 and
no meaningful debt maturities until 2023.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will generate positive free cash over the next 12-18 months and
will use substantially all excess free cash flow to pay down debt.
The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's view that, once
the revenue from COVID-19 testing recedes, debt/EBITDA will
be sustained close to 7.0x and Aegis will generate modestly positive
free cash flow.
Social risks include the potential for further Medicare rate cuts as a
result of changes to the laboratory payment fee schedule. Social
risk also arises from reputational harm caused by fraud and abuse that
has been an issue in the laboratory testing industry. With respect
to governance, the company has a mixed track record due to material
accounting issues that have depressed earnings and led to material customer
losses and management changes in recent years. Further, Aegis'
private equity ownership increases governance risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Aegis does not repay debt over the
next 12 months, while earnings and cash flow remain buoyed by COVID-19
testing. Failure to grow its core toxicology testing business or
expand into other types of testing once the pandemic ebbs could also result
in a downgrade. Specifically, if earnings decline materially
such that adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 7.0x,
the rating could be downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded
if liquidity weakens or if Aegis fails to generate positive free cash
flow. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include a shareholder
distribution, debt funded acquisition or further internal control
issues.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term, however, the
ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a material expansion
in scale, sustained earnings and cash flow growth, and proven
ability to expand its core business and its profitability.
Aegis Toxicology Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Nashville,
TN, is a specialty toxicology laboratory providing services to the
healthcare, sports, workplace and biopharma industries.
Aegis is privately-owned by affiliates of financial sponsor ABRY
Partners II, LLC (ABRY). Aegis generated revenue of approximately
$250 million in 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
