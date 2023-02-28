Moody's upgrades AerCap Holdings N.V.'s issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa3, stable outlook

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the issuer rating of AerCap Holdings N.V. to Baa2 from Baa3, the senior unsecured rating of AerCap Ireland Capital D.A.C. to Baa2 from Baa3, the backed junior subordinate rating of AerCap Global Aviation Trust to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb), and the preferred stock rating of International Lease Finance Corporation to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb) (together "AerCap"; see the complete list of affected ratings below). Moody's also revised AerCap's outlook to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has upgraded AerCap's ratings based on the company's strengthened competitive positioning in commercial aircraft leasing following its integration of the operations of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), which it acquired in late 2021. AerCap's industry-leading global scale, improved fleet and customer diversity provide a strong basis for resilient operating performance in the cyclical aviation sector. AerCap's rating upgrade also recognizes the company's strong liquidity management and reduction in debt-to-equity leverage following losses associated with leased aircraft not recovered from sanctioned Russian airline customers.

Moody's expects that AerCap will generate stronger and less volatile profitability and cash flow compared to peers after adjusting for certain GECAS acquisition related accounting effects, reflecting operating efficiencies and competitive advantages from its larger fleet and base of airline customers. AerCap's level of profitability has consistently compared well with other aircraft leasing companies rated by Moody's and has been more stable, helped by high average yields, a cost of funds lower than peer average, strong transaction volumes and gains from aircraft sales. Cash flow is also stronger, in part reflecting the ongoing collection of rents from airlines that the company agreed to temporarily defer during the depths of the aviation downturn. As with peers, AerCap's profitability is benefiting from rising lease rates amid increasing demand from airlines for leased aircraft coupled with supply constraints for the most desirable aircraft. However, rising interest rates have increased borrowing costs at a quicker pace, which will slow the pace of profit gains.

AerCap has a solid commitment to effective liquidity management, with intentions to maintain a ratio of liquidity sources-to-uses of at least 120%. Historically, AerCap has maintained cushion against its target liquidity position, aiding its financial flexibility in the event of market contraction or earnings setback. Moody's expects that AerCap will continue to maintain strong liquidity even as its debt refinancing needs and aircraft acquisition expenditures rise in 2023 and subsequent years.

AerCap's debt-to-equity leverage has been higher than certain large peers, but the company's target is appropriate given its fleet risks, which have declined, and the reasonable carrying value of its fleet due to low acquisition premia and more rapid amortization of lease intangibles. Moody's expects that AerCap's cash flow strength will drive a further reduction in its debt-to-tangible net worth leverage, which was 2.9x at 30 September 2022 (Moody's adjusted), fully recovering from the bump in leverage to 3.2x after it recorded $2.7 billion of pre-tax charges in the first quarter of 2022 relating to its Russia exposure. The company's fleet composition continues to improve as it culls older aircraft from its fleet in favor of new, more efficient aircraft it is acquiring from Boeing and Airbus over the next several years.

AerCap's credit challenges include airline industry cyclicality, larger aircraft purchase commitments after acquiring GECAS, and more sizeable debt refinancing requirements in what is still a niche industry. Additionally, while the global airline industry is well-along in its performance recovery, inflation, rising interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical strife could slow positive momentum in the industry. But Moody's expects that AerCap's global presence and well-established fleet risk management underscore its solid long-term performance prospects as it contends with these rising challenges.

Moody's revised AerCap's outlook to stable from positive on expectations that the company will maintain solid earnings momentum over the next 12-18 months, that leverage and liquidity measures will be maintained within target levels and that the company will be able to secure the financing required to take delivery of aircraft it has committed to acquire.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AerCap's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) air travel volumes and airline industry performance support continued strong demand for leased aircraft; 2) AerCap generates consistently stronger and more stable profitability and cash flow ratios compared to peers; 3) the company continues to demonstrate effective liquidity management as debt refinancing and aircraft purchase commitments rise; 4) the company's fleet and lease residual risks decline; and 4) the company's debt-to-tangible net worth leverage ratio sustainably declines to less than 2.7x (Moody's adjusted).

AerCap's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity coverage (Moody's sources-to-uses over a one-year horizon) declines to less than 120%; 2) the recovery in air travel volumes reverses course due to adverse macroeconomic or aviation sector developments, weakening prospects for AerCap's financial performance; 3) debt-to-tangible net worth leverage increases to more than 3.0x (Moody's adjusted); or 4) fleet residual risks rise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: AerCap Holdings N.V.

..Upgrades:

....Backed LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Backed Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: AerCap Global Aviation Trust

..Upgrades:

....Backed Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: AerCap Ireland Capital D.A.C

..Upgrades:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: Delos Finance SARL

..Upgrades:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: ILFC E-Capital Trust I

..Upgrades:

....Backed Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: ILFC E-Capital Trust II

..Upgrades:

....Backed Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: International Lease Finance Corporation

..Upgrades:

....Pref. Stock, Upgraded to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Issuer: Setanta Aircraft Leasing DAC

..Upgrades:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

