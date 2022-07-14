Moody's upgrades Aerodom's Senior Secured Rating to Ba3; Outlook Remains Stable

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the rating of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A. ("Aerodom")'s senior secured notes that mature in 2029 to Ba3 from B1. The outlook on the rating remains stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade to Ba3 mainly reflects Aerodom's solid progressive traffic recovery through 2021 and the first two quarters of 2022, in addition to a sustained strengthening in key financial metrics and liquidity available.

The passenger traffic recovery through the first quarter of 2022 displays a strong recovery versus pre-pandemic traffic levels, accounting for 94% of the passenger traffic during the same period in 2019, on average. The rating upgrade incorporates our view of traffic reaching annual close-to-full recovery to pre-COVID19 outbreak levels by end of 2022. We recognize Aerodom's diversified O&D passenger profile mix that includes not only leisure related passengers, but predominantly visiting family and relatives ("VFR") and business travel passengers that are supporting a faster recovery when compared to main competing airports in touristic regions such as Punta Cana International Airport.

The upgraded Ba3 rating continues to recognize the supportive long-term concession agreement that expires in 2030, which extends beyond the notes' tenor in 2029. Additionally, the rating considers a carrier base that continues to be highly diversified with JetBlue Airways Corp. (Ba2 stable) being the main carrier with 27% share of consolidated traffic as of 2021, limiting exposure to airline concentration.

Quantitatively, during the first quarter of 2022 Aerodom recorded a LTM 1.8x Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio and a LTM FFO/Debt ratio of 20.7%. The rating action additionally considers the substantial liquidity available of roughly $84 million that is composed by cash available and a six-month debt service reserve account.

In June 2020, Aerodom amended its loan contract (that ranks pari passu with the Senior Secured Notes) due to unfavorable performance in order to defer three past principal payments ($21.7 million) and convert them into a balloon payment upon maturity in 2024. We recognize that the company has fully repaid the remaining deferred amount by January 2022 with internally generated cash-flow.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable reflecting our expectation of a progressive passenger traffic profile that will reach full recovery within 2022, driving a continuous strengthening and stabilization of key financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could face upward pressure if the air traffic presents stable growth rates after full recovery, followed by the improvement of financial performance leading to an increase in Moody's debt service coverage ratio above 2.3x, on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if Aerodom faces substantial traffic volatility that reverts the recovery trend, causing liquidity sources to be used. Quantitatively, if cash interest coverage falls below 1.8x or Moody's Debt Service ratio below 1.5x, the rating could be revised downwards.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of ESG factors when assessing Aerodom's credit profile.

Aerodom faces a limited impact from environmental risks. Nonetheless, traffic volumes are fundamentally linked to macroeconomic trends, business sentiment, population growth and personal mobility requirements. Traffic can also be affected by extreme weather or natural disasters.

Aerodom is considered to have a high exposure to social risks. While Dominican Republic has not implemented material air travel restrictions, we regard the pandemic as a social risk due to the substantial implications for public health and safety that leads to severe restrictions on air travel and, thus, cancellations of airline routes, closing of borders and enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport's operations.

Aerodom's governance considerations most relevant to our credit analysis are the sponsors' financial strategy and project risk allocation; management credibility and track record; organization structure; compliance and reporting; and board structure, policies and procedures. Given that the transaction benefits from a project finance structure, which takes into consideration covenants, additional indebtedness and distribution tests, governance risks are generally well addressed.

PEERS

The main rated peers in the Latin American region for Aerodom are International Airport Finance, S.A. ("Quiport", Caa2 stable) in Ecuador, Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. ("AA200", Caa3 stable) in Argentina, ACI Airport Sudamerica, S.A. (Ba1, stable) in Uruguay, Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen, S.A. (Baa2 stable) in Panama and the Mexico City Airport Trust NAFIN F/80460 ("Mexcat", Baa3 stable). These issuers operate under heterogeneous operational environments, regulatory frameworks and with specific passenger profiles. For additional information and comparison on these issuers please visit Moody's website.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Aerodom is the operator of six airports in the Dominican Republic through a long-term concession granted by the government with an expiration due 2030. The portfolio of airports is composed by Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, El Catey International Airport in Samaná, the María Montez International Airport in Barahona, the Arroyo Barril Domestic Aerodrome in Samaná, and La Isabela International Airport in Santo Domingo. The issuer is owned by VINCI Airports, a concessionaire operator with more than 40 airports worldwide.

