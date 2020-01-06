Moody's upgrades Afflelou's CFR to B2 stable

|
|
06 Jan 2020
Senior secured notes upgraded to B2
Paris, January 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded to B2 from B3 the
corporate family rating (CFR) of 3AB Optique Developpement ("Afflelou"
or "the company"), a holding company owning 100% of French
optical retailer Alain Afflelou. At the same time, the agency
has upgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to
B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also upgraded to
B2 from B3 the EUR425 million senior secured notes due 2023 (consisting
of fixed and floating rate tranches) issued by the company. The
outlook is stable on all ratings.
"Our upgrade reflects the strengthening of Afflelou's key
credit metrics, its track record of successful operational execution,
and our expectations that Afflelou will maintain its current earnings
growth momentum and continue to generate positive free cash flow over
the next 12 to 18 months" says Guillaume Leglise, lead analyst
for Afflelou and Assistant Vice President.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's upgrade reflects the company's solid operating performance,
underpinned by positive like-for-like sales growth over
the last few years, notably mid-single digit growth in fiscal
2019 (year ended 31 July 2019). The company's earnings are
improving and as such Afflelou's gross leverage (as adjusted by
Moody's) improved to 5.6x in the 12 months to 31 October
2019, from 5.9x at end of July 2018. Moody's
expects the company's sales and earnings to continue to grow modestly
in the next 18 months, enabling a further decrease in leverage to
around 5.5x.
Afflelou has benefited from improvements in the French optical retail
market in 2019, its main market of activity. Moody's
expects Afflelou will continue to benefit from earnings growth and continue
to slightly outperform the market in France supported by: (i) the
company's good operational execution, as illustrated by positive
sales performance and improving working capital management; (ii)
the recent rationalization made in its store network with some franchise
agreement terminations and the downsizing of its Optical Discount banner;
and (iii) further market share gains because small independent retailers
are struggling to cope with declining margins owing to challenging trading
conditions in France.
Moody's expects that Afflelou's sales growth will be lower
than levels seen in the past due to more challenging trading conditions
in France and potential adverse effects of the recently introduced regulatory
reform in France ("100% Santé"). Moody's
nevertheless believes that the effects of this reform will not be material
for Afflelou. The 100% Santé reform will likely pressure
margins in the French market because optical retailers will have to offer
a basket of affordable products from 1st January 2020, while a cut
in the reimbursement threshold for frames to EUR100 from EUR150 previously,
may also prompt customers to purchase cheaper products. However,
Moody's expects that most of the impact will be felt by small independent
retailers, which have lower margins and lower purchasing power vis-à-vis
suppliers compared to Afflelou. In addition, the reform will
create opportunities for Afflelou, with potentially higher volumes
stemming from lower income customers who will now be able to afford lower
priced products. Moody's expects long-term growth
prospects in the French market, owing to an ageing population,
will also help mitigate the effects of the reform in the long run.
The company's ramp up in the hearing aid segment, which recently
became profitable, will also support revenues and earnings going
forward.
Besides a decrease in leverage, the upgrade also reflects Afflelou's
strong Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.5% and
interest cover of 3.2x (Moody's adjusted EBIT to interest)
in the 12 months to 31 October 2019, relative to other specialty
retailers rated in the mid-to-low single "B"
category.
Afflelou's liquidity is good. Despite the payment of a EUR52 million
dividend to its shareholders (reflecting the repayment of convertible
bonds) in fiscal 2019, as at the end of October 2019 the company
had a cash balance of EUR51.7 million and a EUR30 million revolving
credit facility (RCF), which was undrawn.
The company's good liquidity profile is underpinned by positive
free cash flows, which it has generated over the last five years.
Moody's expects Afflelou's annual free cash flow to be between
EUR25 to EUR35 million (on a Moody's adjusted basis) in the next
24 months, owing to the company's resilient earnings,
as well as its asset-light profile on account of its franchise
business model, which requires limited capital spending.
Afflelou's revolver contains a minimum EBITDA maintenance covenant
(EUR45 million) that is activated if it is drawn by more than EUR5 million.
Moody's expects the capacity under this covenant to remain significant.
There is no debt amortization until the notes of the restricted group
mature in October 2023.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Overall, Moody's considers social risk to be moderate for
the retail industry. Changes in customer behavior, notably
the shift to online, creates challenges for incumbent retailers.
However, for Afflelou, this competitive risk is limited.
This is because the store experience remains a competitive advantage in
the optical retail industry. While online sales are growing,
the importance of this distribution channel is still relatively low compared
to other specialty retail segments. Digital presence is increasingly
important for Afflelou in terms of marketing and social media visibility,
and in line with its current strategy, Afflelou will have to continue
to strengthen its online presence to remain competitive.
The optical retail segment can also be impacted by regulatory tightening,
as seen in France in the last 5 years. As previously mentioned,
Moody's expects the recent French healthcare reforms to be broadly
manageable for Afflelou.
In terms of corporate governance, Afflelou is majority controlled
by private equity sponsors, including Lion Capital and Apax France.
Private equity owners can have a high tolerance for leverage and governance
can be less transparent compared with listed companies. During
its fiscal year 2019 (year ended 31 July), Afflelou distributed
EUR52 million to its shareholders, via a convertible bond repayment,
as permitted under its bond documentation. It is possible that
the company could make further dividend distributions that could lead
to an increase in leverage relative to Moody's expectations.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Afflelou will
display at least stable operating results in the next 12-18 months,
helped by positive sales growth and good operational execution,
as seen in recent quarters. The company's marketing initiatives
and increased presence in the hearing aid segment should help sustain
its current revenue and earnings momentum. The stable outlook also
assumes the maintenance of a good liquidity profile.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 rating assigned to the company's senior secured notes due 2023
reflects their position behind a committed EUR30 million super senior
RCF, which rank ahead of the senior secured notes in the debt structure.
The notes and the super senior RCF benefit from a similar package,
including upstream guarantees from guarantor subsidiaries representing
around 67% of Afflelou's consolidated adjusted EBITDA. Both
instruments are secured, on a first-priority basis,
by certain share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts
of the guarantors. However, the notes are contractually subordinated
to the super senior RCF with respect to the collateral enforcement proceeds.
Moreover, there are significant limitations on the enforcement of
the guarantees and collateral under Luxembourg and French laws.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Positive pressure could arise if (1) Afflelou were to demonstrate a sustainable
improvement in its earnings trend; (2) its ratio of (gross) debt/EBITDA
(as adjusted by Moody's) were to be below 4.5x on a sustainable
basis; (3) it displays a sustained positive free cash flow generation
and (4) it demonstrates a more balanced financial policy between creditors
and shareholders.
Downward pressure could arise if (1) there is a reversal of the company's
current good momentum in sales and earnings growth, (2) its free
cash flows were to fall towards breakeven levels; and (3) its ratio
of (gross) debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) were deteriorate back
towards 6.0x from the 5.5x level Moody's currently
forecasts in the next 12-18 months. Also, any weakening
of the liquidity profile would exert downward pressure on the rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, France, Afflelou is the third-largest
optical retailer in the French market by total sales volume and number
two in Spain by number of stores and sales. It operates a franchise
model, mainly under the commercial names Alain Afflelou and Optical
Discount. The company also has smaller operations in eight other
countries and is also present in the hearing aid segment since 2016.
At the end of October 2019, the company had 1,424 stores of
which 1,265 were franchisees and 159 were directly-owned.
In the 12 months ended 31 October 2019, Afflelou's revenue amounted
to EUR365 million (against EUR819 million of total sales for the entire
store network) and its reported EBITDA was EUR83.5 million.
Afflelou is currently owned by Lion Capital (40.6%),
Caisse de Dépot et Placement du Québec (30.8%)
and Apax France (14.5%). Mr. Alain Afflelou
and his family also retains 14.2% of the share capital (as
at July 2019).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Guillaume Leglise
AVP-Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
