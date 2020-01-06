Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers 3AB Optique Developpement Related Research Credit Opinion: 3AB Optique Developpement: Update to credit analysis - favorable momentum continues Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of 3AB Optique Developpement Announcement: Moody's: French corporate bond issuance to remain steady in the next 18 months; credit quality stable LGD Assessment: AFFLELOU Rating Action: Moody's assigns definitive B3 rating to Afflelou's senior secured notes Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Afflelou's CFR to B2 stable 06 Jan 2020 Senior secured notes upgraded to B2 Paris, January 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded to B2 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of 3AB Optique Developpement ("Afflelou" or "the company"), a holding company owning 100% of French optical retailer Alain Afflelou. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also upgraded to B2 from B3 the EUR425 million senior secured notes due 2023 (consisting of fixed and floating rate tranches) issued by the company. The outlook is stable on all ratings. "Our upgrade reflects the strengthening of Afflelou's key credit metrics, its track record of successful operational execution, and our expectations that Afflelou will maintain its current earnings growth momentum and continue to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months" says Guillaume Leglise, lead analyst for Afflelou and Assistant Vice President. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's upgrade reflects the company's solid operating performance, underpinned by positive like-for-like sales growth over the last few years, notably mid-single digit growth in fiscal 2019 (year ended 31 July 2019). At the same time, the agency has upgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also upgraded to B2 from B3 the EUR425 million senior secured notes due 2023 (consisting of fixed and floating rate tranches) issued by the company. The outlook is stable on all ratings. "Our upgrade reflects the strengthening of Afflelou's key credit metrics, its track record of successful operational execution, and our expectations that Afflelou will maintain its current earnings growth momentum and continue to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months" says Guillaume Leglise, lead analyst for Afflelou and Assistant Vice President. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's upgrade reflects the company's solid operating performance, underpinned by positive like-for-like sales growth over the last few years, notably mid-single digit growth in fiscal 2019 (year ended 31 July 2019). The company's earnings are improving and as such Afflelou's gross leverage (as adjusted by Moody's) improved to 5.6x in the 12 months to 31 October 2019, from 5.9x at end of July 2018. Moody's expects the company's sales and earnings to continue to grow modestly in the next 18 months, enabling a further decrease in leverage to around 5.5x. Afflelou has benefited from improvements in the French optical retail market in 2019, its main market of activity. Moody's expects Afflelou will continue to benefit from earnings growth and continue to slightly outperform the market in France supported by: (i) the company's good operational execution, as illustrated by positive sales performance and improving working capital management; (ii) the recent rationalization made in its store network with some franchise agreement terminations and the downsizing of its Optical Discount banner; and (iii) further market share gains because small independent retailers are struggling to cope with declining margins owing to challenging trading conditions in France. Moody's expects that Afflelou's sales growth will be lower than levels seen in the past due to more challenging trading conditions in France and potential adverse effects of the recently introduced regulatory reform in France ("100% Santé"). Moody's nevertheless believes that the effects of this reform will not be material for Afflelou. The 100% Santé reform will likely pressure margins in the French market because optical retailers will have to offer a basket of affordable products from 1st January 2020, while a cut in the reimbursement threshold for frames to EUR100 from EUR150 previously, may also prompt customers to purchase cheaper products. However, Moody's expects that most of the impact will be felt by small independent retailers, which have lower margins and lower purchasing power vis-à-vis suppliers compared to Afflelou. In addition, the reform will create opportunities for Afflelou, with potentially higher volumes stemming from lower income customers who will now be able to afford lower priced products. Moody's expects long-term growth prospects in the French market, owing to an ageing population, will also help mitigate the effects of the reform in the long run. The company's ramp up in the hearing aid segment, which recently became profitable, will also support revenues and earnings going forward. Besides a decrease in leverage, the upgrade also reflects Afflelou's strong Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.5% and interest cover of 3.2x (Moody's adjusted EBIT to interest) in the 12 months to 31 October 2019, relative to other specialty retailers rated in the mid-to-low single "B" category. Afflelou's liquidity is good. Despite the payment of a EUR52 million dividend to its shareholders (reflecting the repayment of convertible bonds) in fiscal 2019, as at the end of October 2019 the company had a cash balance of EUR51.7 million and a EUR30 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which was undrawn. The company's good liquidity profile is underpinned by positive free cash flows, which it has generated over the last five years. Moody's expects Afflelou's annual free cash flow to be between EUR25 to EUR35 million (on a Moody's adjusted basis) in the next 24 months, owing to the company's resilient earnings, as well as its asset-light profile on account of its franchise business model, which requires limited capital spending. Afflelou's revolver contains a minimum EBITDA maintenance covenant (EUR45 million) that is activated if it is drawn by more than EUR5 million. Moody's expects the capacity under this covenant to remain significant. There is no debt amortization until the notes of the restricted group mature in October 2023. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Overall, Moody's considers social risk to be moderate for the retail industry. Changes in customer behavior, notably the shift to online, creates challenges for incumbent retailers. However, for Afflelou, this competitive risk is limited. This is because the store experience remains a competitive advantage in the optical retail industry. While online sales are growing, the importance of this distribution channel is still relatively low compared to other specialty retail segments. Digital presence is increasingly important for Afflelou in terms of marketing and social media visibility, and in line with its current strategy, Afflelou will have to continue to strengthen its online presence to remain competitive. The optical retail segment can also be impacted by regulatory tightening, as seen in France in the last 5 years. As previously mentioned, Moody's expects the recent French healthcare reforms to be broadly manageable for Afflelou. In terms of corporate governance, Afflelou is majority controlled by private equity sponsors, including Lion Capital and Apax France. Private equity owners can have a high tolerance for leverage and governance can be less transparent compared with listed companies. During its fiscal year 2019 (year ended 31 July), Afflelou distributed EUR52 million to its shareholders, via a convertible bond repayment, as permitted under its bond documentation. It is possible that the company could make further dividend distributions that could lead to an increase in leverage relative to Moody's expectations. STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Afflelou will display at least stable operating results in the next 12-18 months, helped by positive sales growth and good operational execution, as seen in recent quarters. The company's marketing initiatives and increased presence in the hearing aid segment should help sustain its current revenue and earnings momentum. The stable outlook also assumes the maintenance of a good liquidity profile. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The B2 rating assigned to the company's senior secured notes due 2023 reflects their position behind a committed EUR30 million super senior RCF, which rank ahead of the senior secured notes in the debt structure. The notes and the super senior RCF benefit from a similar package, including upstream guarantees from guarantor subsidiaries representing around 67% of Afflelou's consolidated adjusted EBITDA. Both instruments are secured, on a first-priority basis, by certain share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts of the guarantors. However, the notes are contractually subordinated to the super senior RCF with respect to the collateral enforcement proceeds. Moreover, there are significant limitations on the enforcement of the guarantees and collateral under Luxembourg and French laws. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Positive pressure could arise if (1) Afflelou were to demonstrate a sustainable improvement in its earnings trend; (2) its ratio of (gross) debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) were to be below 4.5x on a sustainable basis; (3) it displays a sustained positive free cash flow generation and (4) it demonstrates a more balanced financial policy between creditors and shareholders. Downward pressure could arise if (1) there is a reversal of the company's current good momentum in sales and earnings growth, (2) its free cash flows were to fall towards breakeven levels; and (3) its ratio of (gross) debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) were deteriorate back towards 6.0x from the 5.5x level Moody's currently forecasts in the next 12-18 months. Also, any weakening of the liquidity profile would exert downward pressure on the rating. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Paris, France, Afflelou is the third-largest optical retailer in the French market by total sales volume and number two in Spain by number of stores and sales. It operates a franchise model, mainly under the commercial names Alain Afflelou and Optical Discount. The company also has smaller operations in eight other countries and is also present in the hearing aid segment since 2016. At the end of October 2019, the company had 1,424 stores of which 1,265 were franchisees and 159 were directly-owned. In the 12 months ended 31 October 2019, Afflelou's revenue amounted to EUR365 million (against EUR819 million of total sales for the entire store network) and its reported EBITDA was EUR83.5 million. Afflelou is currently owned by Lion Capital (40.6%), Caisse de Dépot et Placement du Québec (30.8%) and Apax France (14.5%). Mr. Alain Afflelou and his family also retains 14.2% of the share capital (as at July 2019). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 