Moody's upgrades Agree Realty's ratings to Baa1, outlook stable

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of Agree Realty Corporation, including the senior unsecured ratings of its main operating subsidiary, Agree Limited Partnership, to Baa1 from Baa2. The ratings outlook is stable, incorporating our expectation that ADC will maintain discipline over its leverage and liquidity profile, while continuing to grow on a leverage-neutral basis.

The ratings upgrade reflects Agree Realty's solid credit profile, supported by its low leveraged balance sheet and flexible capital structure with a very resilient, largely unencumbered operating portfolio. The REIT's strong liquidity position and access to capital continues to be reinforced by its activities in the equity capital markets, enabling the REIT to fund its property acquisition plans and comfortably meet its nominal near-term debt maturities and modest development commitments.

The following ratings were upgraded:

..Issuer: Agree Realty Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

….Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Preferred Stock Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

..Issuer: Agree Limited Partnership

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Agree Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

..Issuer: Agree Realty Corporation

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

ADC's sculpted retail portfolio has been resilient as a result of the portfolio's higher exposure to financially stronger national and regional retail tenants. Agree's tenants are generally investment grade rated (67% of annual base rent or ABR) and have strong omnichannel platforms or other e-commerce defenses.

The rating is also supported by the REIT's financial flexibility and broad access to capital, deepening access to the public capital markets, and modest near-term debt maturities. Consequently, the REIT has operated with low leverage, managing its balance sheet and extending its debt maturity schedule, while funding its growing acquisition pipeline. With the combination of net proceeds from bond offerings, equity capital raises, including both overnight offerings and forward equity contracts, and internally generated cash flows, the REIT funded $1.4 billion of property acquisitions for the full-year 2021 on a leverage neutral basis. For 2022, the REIT expects a similar amount of acquisitions which it substantially funded through $519 million of unsettled forward equity contracts, as of year-end 2021, with the remainder anticipated to be funded with a combination of free cash flow after dividend and dispositions as well as net proceeds from potential equity and unsecured debt transactions.

These credit strengths are partially constrained by some retail sector and geographic concentrations as well as the REIT's smaller gross asset size in comparison to its sector peers. These challenges are partially mitigated by the REIT's fast-paced growth over the past several years. Other credit challenges are some governance and key person risk in the executive leadership team.

Agree Realty has historically maintained a disciplined approach toward its balance sheet, operating with lower leverage including net debt to EBITDA in a target range between 5.0x and 6.0x (per the company's calculation as measured on a quarterly annualized basis and adjusted for the timing of investment activity and credit for any unsettled forward equity contracts, and excluding preferred stock). More recently, management stated its intent to operate below the 5.0x net debt to EBITDA level. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Agree's operating leverage was 4.9x and 3.4x pro forma for settlement of $519 million outstanding forward equity offerings. On a Moody's adjusted basis for the last 12 months (LTM), net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA for full-year 2021 was 6.1x, and 4.3x pro forma for the settlement of the forward equity contracts. Effective leverage, defined as total debt plus preferred stock as a percentage of gross assets, was 33.8% for the same LTM period. Secured debt levels are low at less than 1% of gross assets, with a total of $32 million in property-level mortgages. The REIT's financial flexibility is supported by a near-fully unencumbered asset base at 99% of gross assets and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.7x, providing a buffer against unexpected cash flow decline or higher interest rates.

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that ADC will maintain discipline over its leverage and liquidity profile, while continuing its accretive growth plans on a leverage-neutral basis. The outlook also incorporates the REIT's maintenance of the portfolio's improved quality, diversification, and current operational performance, at a minimum. In addition, it is expected that the company will continue to deepen its access to the public debt capital markets as part of its long-term, unsecured borrowing strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating movement would be predicated on the REIT achieving the following on a consistent basis: 1) gross assets over $15 billion; 2) total debt plus preferred stock close to 30% of gross assets; 3) net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA close to 5.0x (for the LTM period on a Moody's adjusted basis); and 4) maintenance of portfolio's granularity such that top tenant sector and top state concentration each remain below 10% of ABR.

Downward rating pressure would result from a deterioration in the credit profile such that the following occurs on a consistent basis: 1) total debt plus preferred stock approaching 40% of gross assets; 2) net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA approaching 6.0x (for the LTM period on a Moody's adjusted basis); 3) fixed charge coverage ratio below 4.5x; and 4) any large transaction that would result in the company incurring significant secured debt or have an increase in either tenant, industry, or geographical concentration.

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Agree Realty Corp. [NYSE: ADC] is a fully integrated, self-managed REIT that owns, acquires, and develops free-standing single-tenant properties that are net leased to leading US national and super-regional retail companies. At 31 December 2021, the REIT owned 1,404 properties, totaling 29.1 million square feet of gross leasable area across 47 states.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

