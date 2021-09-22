Moody's upgrades Ahern Rentals' CFR to B3, assigns Caa1 to proposed senior secured 2nd lien notes; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Ahern Rentals Inc.'s ("Ahern") ratings, including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also assigned a Caa1 rating to Ahern's proposed $550 million senior secured second lien notes. There is no change to Ahern's other existing debt ratings. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

The rating action follows the company's announcement that it would issue $550 million of new senior secured second lien notes. Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to refinance the company's existing $550 million senior secured second lien notes. Concurrent with the transaction, majority owner and CEO Don Ahern will also put $50 million of cash into Ahern affiliated companies that will be used to reduce amounts Ahern is owed by these entities. Moody's expects that Ahern will in turn use these proceeds to reduce ABL borrowings by approximately $42 million. The rating on the existing notes will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.

"This transaction strengthens investor protections and will increase Ahern's ABL availability such that we expect liquidity to be adequate following the refinancing," said Brian Silver, Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst. "However, we view Ahern's pro forma debt-to-EBITDA of more than five times as high given the potential for volatility in the equipment rental industry," continued Silver.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Ahern Rentals Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ahern Rentals Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ahern Rentals Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Ahern's ratings is prospective in nature and largely reflects the expected improvement in the company's liquidity and corporate governance that will result from the transaction. Moody's expects Ahern will have adequate liquidity owing primarily to increased ABL availability following the $42 million reduction in amounts outstanding. The refinancing pushes Ahern's notes maturity out to 2026 from 2023. The new notes will also contain more restrictive covenant limitations relative to the existing notes. The new notes will include a prohibition on future affiliated company loans and investments, as well as mandated repayment of any affiliate debt obligations that remain after the refinancing as they mature. In addition, Ahern will have limitations on new store openings and more restrictive conditions around dividends.

Ahern has high pro forma debt-to-LTM EBITDA of about 5.2 times at June 30, 2021. The company also has pro forma ABL availability of approximately $53.5 million before springing ABL covenants would be tested, under which Ahern would not be in compliance. However, Moody's expects ABL reliance to gradually decline and does not expect covenants to be tested over the next 12-18 months.

Ahern has exposure to cyclical end market demand for equipment as well as the asset intensive nature of the equipment rental industry. Ahern also has regional revenue concentration with roughly 44% of its revenue coming from California, Nevada, and Texas. However, Ahern benefits from its growing footprint in the US equipment rental market, now spanning 33 states on the heels of the company's accelerated geographic expansion efforts. The company has opened 28 new branches from January 2020 to August 2021.

Moody's views the use of leases to fund a portion of its rental fleet favorably, because it preserves liquidity and flexibility to manage its overall investment in its rental fleet. The lease financing is in addition to the more traditional purchase model to capitalize on strong demand for equipment.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Ahern's revenue will increase 5% in 2021 and 7% in 2022 from a rebound in construction activity, while profit margin will benefit as new branch startup costs ease. Further, Moody's expects liquidity to remain at least adequate over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the near term, the ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to strengthen its liquidity such that it increases ABL availability and reduce the likelihood of breaching a financial covenant. We would also expect debt-to-EBITDA be sustained below 4 times and for the company to have positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if reliance on the ABL increases and the company moves nearer to triggering a springing financial covenant on the ABL. Also, if debt-to-EBITDA approaches 6 times or it fails to be more conservative in its financial policy with respect to dividends and other capital allocation decisions the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ahern Rentals Inc., (Ahern) headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is an equipment rental company with a network of 117 branches across 33 states, as well as a small international presence accounting for roughly 6% of total revenue. The company generates approximately 70-75% of its rental revenue from the largest portion of its rental fleet, high reach equipment, which consists of boom lifts, forklifts, and scissor lifts. Ahern's majority shareholder is the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Ahern. Ahern reported revenue of approximately $848 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

