Moody's upgrades AirTanker Finance Limited's senior debt rating to A2; stable outlook

London, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the rating of AirTanker Finance Limited's (the Issuer or the Borrower's) GBP2,148 million senior secured bank credit facility maturing in March 2033 to A2, from A3. The outlook on the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects over five years of satisfactory operating track record since achieving Full Service Delivery (FSD) on 30 September 2016. During this period, service credits (i.e. deductions) have been very low and in some years zero. The project has also demonstrated resiliency during recent disruptions to operations arising from COVID-19 and Brexit related supply chain issues.

The A2 rating on the bank credit facility is supported by (1) a track-record of satisfactory operating track record since achieving Full Service Delivery (FSD) on 30 September 2016; (2) AirTanker Limited's (AirTanker, ProjectCo) long-term Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract (the Contract) with the United Kingdom (Aa3 stable) Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide air-to-air refuelling (AAR), air transport (AT), and ancilliary services (the Project); (3) availability based revenues under the PFI contract that are sufficient to meet operating costs and debt service even when AirTanker's aircraft are not used by the MoD; (4) pass-through of service delivery obligations to experienced and mostly creditworthy parties; (5) our expectation of a high recovery for lenders following an AirTanker default.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) high leverage, which reduces the Issuer's ability to withstand unexpected stress; (2) the scale and complexity of the PFI performance obligations, which are much more substantial than for any other rated PFI; and (3) our expectation that the replacement, if required, of AirTanker Services Limited (OpCo) or of key subcontractors would be very difficult to achieve.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's view that AirTanker will continue to deliver its contractual requirements and that the parties will maintain a partnership approach to ongoing service delivery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the rating is currently not anticipated.

Moody's could downgrade the rating in the event of the following (1) poor OpCo and/or subcontractor performance; (2) material credit weakness of a key subcontractor; (3) evidence of poor relationships between the project parties.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Issuer is a financing conduit formed in 2008 to raise Â£2.193 billion of senior secured bank debt facilities due in 2033, and on-lend the proceeds to AirTanker. ProjectCo has entered into a 27-year concession contract with the UK MoD to provide AAR and AT services. The Project's scope comprises aircraft fleet establishment, provision of a new two-bay hangar and facilities at the AT/AAR main operating base at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, simulator facilities and training, fleet maintenance and worldwide AT/AAR service delivery. The Project is integral to the MoD and UK Royal Air Force's future strategic requirements. ProjectCo has subcontracted operating period service delivery obligations to AirTanker Services Limited (OpCo).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alastair Sullivan, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

