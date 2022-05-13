Moody's upgrades Aker BP's ratings to Baa2; stable outlook

London, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the long-term issuer rating and the senior unsecured ratings of Aker BP ASA (Aker BP, or the company) to Baa2 from Baa3 rating on review for upgrade. Concurrently, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from ratings under review.

This concludes the review for upgrade initiated by Moody's on 14th January 2022. Upon the successful consummation of the transaction, Moody's expects to align the rating of the unsecured bonds issued by Lundin Energy Finance B.V. (senior unsecured currently Baa3 on review for upgrade) with those issued by Aker BP.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the combination between Aker BP and the oil and gas operations of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy, Baa3 stable) will successfully conclude as planned by 30th June 2022. The rating agency considers that the risk of the transaction not concluding is very low. Moody's view is supported by Aker BP's receipt of all necessary approvals to conclude the transaction, alongside the associated reduced funding risk given the company's intention to fund the $2.22 billion consideration out of cash flow generation.

Today's rating upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation of continued adherence to a conservative financial policy and capital allocation framework in line with that of Aker BP standalone. In Moody's view, the company's intention to fund the acquisition of Lundin Energy's assets with a combination of cash and equity further substantiates Aker BP's strong track record of abiding by its financial policy commitments. Moody's also notes Aker BP's approach to shareholder remuneration consisting of a progressive dividend policy along with special dividends or share buy-backs at times of high Brent oil prices, serving as a way for the company to reward shareholders in times of strong commodity prices without committing to a higher dividend level on a permanent basis.

Finally, the Baa2 rating reflects Aker BP's pro-forma enhanced business profile and profitability, along with projected strong financial metrics even in a $50 - $70/barrel Brent price environment. At the same time, the combined company's credit quality is constrained by (i) a smaller scale compared to similarly rated E&P companies, (ii) the operational concentration on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, as well as a degree of concentration around a restricted number of producing hubs (iii) the generally high operational risks associated with offshore hydrocarbon development and production activities and (iv) rising outflows for growth investments and dividends in the medium term.

While industry cycles will continue to influence Aker BP's financial performance, Moody's projects future profitability and cash flow generation for the broader exploration and production sector to be impacted longer term, as a result of global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. However, Moody's expects this shift to occur over a period of decades and that global oil demand will continue to grow through at least the latter half of the 2030's.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations incorporated into Aker BP's ratings primarily relate to increasing regulatory risks faced by upstream companies as the world moves towards cleaner energy mix, particularly with respect to carbon emissions. Aker BP's pro-forma enlarged interest in the Johan Sverdrup field (CO2 emission of below 1 kg/boe) combined with the company's already competitive carbon emission footprint (CO2 emissions of 4.8kg/boe reported in 2021) would result in an asset portfolio with an scope 1 and 2 emission intensity well below the industry average, partially mitigating the very high environmental risk associated with upstream operations in the context of the energy transition. Moody's also expects only a moderate increase in the quantum of Aker BP's decommissioning liabilities, owing to the relatively young age of Lundin Energy's acquired assets. Despite the significant uncertainties relating to the estimated costs for decommissioning, Moody's does not expect costs associated with asset retirement obligations to have a significant adverse effect on the group's operating and financial performance in the next few years.

Governance considerations were a key driver of this rating action. They include Moody's expectation that Aker BP will continue to operate within the boundaries of its conservative financial policy and capital allocation framework, which includes prioritization of balance sheet strength over shareholder remuneration. Moody's expect the company to operate within its target maximum Net Debt to EBITDAX of 1.5x and to switch off dividend increases if oil prices fall below $40 per barrel.

LIQUIDITY

Aker BP has an excellent liquidity position. As at 31st March 2021, the company reported $2.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents and access to a fully undrawn $3.4 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF comprises a $1.4 billion working capital facility due in 2025 and a $2 billion liquidity facility due in 2026. The RCF is subject to a 3.5x net leverage covenant and to a 3.5x interest coverage, under which the company has substantial capacity. The next bond maturity event is a $500 million bond falling due in January 2025.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes a successful completion of the combination of Aker BP and Lundin Energy's oil and gas operations, with the resulting entity having larger scale, low production cost structure, and a rich pipeline of growth projects. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of continued adherence to a conservative financial policy aligned to that of Aker BP. This should allow the group to gradually grow its production and operating cash flows while maintaining low leverage and strong cash flow coverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely in the near to medium term, the rating could be upgraded if Aker BP: (i) increase its average daily hydrocarbon production towards 650 kboepd, while maintaining a reserve replacement rate of no less than 100%; (ii) pursue financial policies which ensure that adjusted RCF to total debt is maintained sustainedly above 75% in a $55/barrel Brent oil price and (iii) generates consistent positive FCF amidst a constant need to access and develop new hydrocarbon resources. The rating upgrade would also require the company to continue to demonstrate strong financial discipline by balancing shareholder and creditor interests.

The rating could be downgraded to Baa3 if: (i) average production falls below 400 kboepd on a sustained basis or reserve replacement falls considerably below 100%; (ii) Aker BP's financial profile materially deteriorates and net adjusted leverage increased sustainably above 1.25x or (iii) adjusted RCF to total debt fall below 50% for an extended period of time. The rating could also be downgraded should Aker BP's liquidity profile significantly weaken or if FCF generation turned sustainedly negative.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades, previously placed on review for upgrade:

..Issuer: Aker BP ASA

....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aker BP ASA

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Aker BP is a Norwegian oil and gas company primarily involved in the exploration, development and production of petroleum resources on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, where all of its producing assets are located. In the Last Twelve Months ended 31st March 2022 the company generated revenue of $6.8 billion from a net average daily hydrocarbon production of 206 kboepd.

