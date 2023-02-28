Moody's upgrades Albaugh, LLC's CFR to Ba2 with stable outlook

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Albaugh, LLC's corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba3, probability of default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and senior secured bank credit facilities ratings to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects the improved business profile following Rotam and Afrasa acquisitions, and expectations of continued improvements through new product growth and synergy realization despite the near-term headwinds in the agricultural chemicals market," said Anastasija Johnson, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "We expect metrics to weaken from current peak levels on lower prices and volumes but remain in line with the rating in 2023."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Albaugh, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Local Currency), Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Albaugh, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 corporate family rating reflects Albaugh's position as one of the top 10 global crop protection producers with a growing new product portfolio but high concentration in commodity herbicides, particularly in glyphosate. The rating benefits from the modestly levered balance sheet (1.3x in the twelve months ended September 2022) and expanded geographic footprint, broader portfolio and market segmentation approach following the transformative Rotam acquisition and a bolt-on acquisition of Spain-based Industrias Afrasa in 2022. The company's credit metrics are stronger than initially expected at the time of Rotam acquisition in early 2022. We expect leverage to decline from current peak levels due to lower commodity glyphosate prices and lower volumes in 2023 as customers work through elevated inventories left after 2022, especially in Latin America where some countries experienced drought conditions. Although performance will decline in 2023, we still expect leverage to remain below 3x and free cash flow to turn positive, supporting the current rating level. The rating incorporates expectations that the company will continue to expand its growth portfolio (currently about one-third of sales) either through new product registrations or acquisitions, using cash on the balance sheet or free cash flow.

As an agricultural chemical supplier, Albaugh's credit profile is constrained by exposure to seasonal and weather-dependent swings in demand for agricultural inputs, limited scale in a competitive industry and volatility in cash flows due to working capital swings and foreign currency exposure. Albaugh's concentration in commodity herbicides (roughly two-thirds of sales), specifically in glyphosate (roughly one-third of sales) remains a constraining factor for the credit profile. We view high concentration in glyphosate as a long-term business risk, mitigated by the current lack of the low-cost, broad spectrum-alternative herbicide. Albaugh's highly negative ESG credit impact score reflects the company's high exposure to environmental risks and social risks. The environmental exposure stems from the company's dependence on the agricultural sector that can result in variation in performance because draughts or flood impact demand. The social risks stem from high levels of toxicity of agricultural chemicals that can impact the environment and can result in litigation risk or new regulation risk. These risks are offset by moderate governance risks due to a consistent financial policy despite concentrated ownership and board control.

Albaugh is expected to have good liquidity. The company had $237 million of cash on hand as of September 2022. The company has full availability under its $300 million five-year revolver due in 2027. There are no significant near-term maturities and amortization on the term loan is $7.5 million a year until it matures in 2029. The term loan has no financial maintenance covenants, but the revolver has a total net leverage covenant of 4.25 times. The company has sufficient headroom under the covenant and is expected to remain in compliance over the next 12 months. The credit facility allows for dividend distribution for up to the greater of $30 million or 10% of EBITDA. The credit facilities are secured by most of the assets, excluding the Argentina and Chinese plants, providing limited additional liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that metrics will decline from peak levels but will remain in line with the rating.

We could upgrade the rating if the company increases its scale above $3.5 billion, consistently improves its EBITDA margins close to 15%, maintains Moody's adjusted leverage below 2.5x times and RCF/Debt above 25%. The company would need to make further progress in reducing its core commodity glyphosate exposure below 20% and demonstrate strong organic growth without additional acquisitions to secure an upgrade.

We could downgrade the rating if the there is a significant deterioration in the company's operating conditions with EBITDA margins declining towards 10%, if the company increases its leverage above 3.5 times on a sustained basis and retained cash flow to debt declines to 10% and if liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, Albaugh, LLC is a global manufacturer and seller of agricultural chemicals. The company is majority owned by founder Dennis Albaugh with a 20% stake owned by the Chinese agrochemicals developer and manufacturer and Albaugh's supplier, Nutrichem.

