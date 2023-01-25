Moody's upgrades Alberta's ratings to Aa2, revises outlook to stable

Toronto, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the Province of Alberta's long-term debt ratings to Aa2 / (P)Aa2 from Aa3 / (P)Aa3. Moody's also affirmed Alberta's P-1 short-term issuer and commercial paper ratings. At the same time, Alberta's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was upgraded to aa3 from a1. The outlook on all ratings was revised to stable.

Concurrently, Moody's upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the long-term issuer rating of ATB Financial (ATB), changed the outlook to stable from positive, and affirmed ATB's P-1 short-term issuer rating. The rating action on ATB reflects its status as agent of the Crown and the provincial guarantee on all its liabilities. Moody's also upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the long-term debt ratings of Alberta Capital Finance Authority (ACFA) with no outlook (all outstanding debt issued by ACFA is assumed by the Province of Alberta).

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Alberta, Province of

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to aa3 from a1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Aa2 from (P)Aa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Aa2 from (P)Aa3

..Issuer: ATB Financial

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3

..Issuer: Alberta Capital Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 (Assumed by Alberta, Province of)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alberta, Province of

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: ATB Financial

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alberta, Province of

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: ATB Financial

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the BCA and long-term debt ratings of the province is driven by Moody's view that the credit risks facing Alberta have decreased, and the improved risk profile could be sustained over the next 3-4 years. While Alberta continues to face volatility in revenues from oil prices, the sustained high oil prices above pre-pandemic levels have changed the fiscal trajectory of the province towards ongoing surpluses. The projection of continued surpluses will further reduce debt requirements below Moody's previous projections. While Moody's forecasts that revenue growth will moderate in 2023 and 2024 relative to the strong growth in the past two years, revenue levels will remain sufficient to offset inflationary expense pressures resulting in sustained surpluses. The Aa2 rating also reflects Alberta's very strong liquidity profile.

Following record deficits in 2019-20 and 2020-21, the province returned to balance in 2021-22, several years ahead of its earlier projection. The province now forecasts a record surplus of 16.0% of revenue for 2022-23 and continued surpluses for 2023-24 and 2024-25 averaging 7.9% of revenue. Much of the improvement is tied to rising non-renewable resource revenue which reflects the strong recovery in oil prices as the demand for oil surged amid global uncertainty. Despite prices falling from the mid-2022 highs, oil-related revenues will contribute an estimated CAD23.4 billion (30%) of total revenue in 2022-23. Over the following two years, the province projects more normalized levels of resource revenue, forecasted to average 21% of total revenues. This aligns with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price averaging $78.50/barrel in 2023-24 and $73.50/barrel in 2024-25, slightly above the Moody's medium-term forecast of $50-70/barrel.

The oil price dynamics also coincide with overall improving economic conditions in the province, with real GDP growth estimated to exceed the Canadian growth rate which Moody's projects at 3.3% in 2022 and 0.6% in 2023, as business and consumer spending increase leading to rising tax and other revenues.

The improvement in the province's actual and forecasted fiscal position to surpluses significantly reduces its borrowing needs. Compared to Budget 2022-23, which already indicated a much improved borrowing requirement compared to the preceding budget, debt needs are estimated to be CAD11 billion lower between 2022-23 and 2024-25 as the province is looking to prioritize repaying maturing debt obligations from its surpluses and cash position. Moody's now projects that the debt burden will fall to pre-pandemic levels, with an estimate of net direct and indirect debt at 143.4% of revenue in 2022-23. Largely similar levels are expected by Moody's over the subsequent two years as gradually declining debt levels will coincide with declining revenue as oil prices normalize and pandemic-related federal support declines.

Alberta's credit profile also benefits from a system of highly predictable fiscal transfers from the federal government, including health and social transfers based on pre-determined escalators. The province maintains considerable flexibility in both revenue and expenditure measures and retains access to a broad range of tax bases and the ability to alter expenditure programs, although economic concentration in the oil sector remains. Its tax regime remains highly competitive relative to most provincial peers given a lack of sales tax and favourable corporate and personal income tax rates.

The province's wealth metrics are very strong relative to peers, with Moody's projection of combined cash and investments totalling CAD48 billion in 2022-23. Nearly 40% of these balances is invested in the Alberta Heritage Savings Fund, a long-term savings fund that was created to invest a portion of Alberta's oil revenue for the benefit of future generations. Moody's projects continued growth in the fund from anticipated surpluses and from retaining returns within the fund for inflation protection. Moody's estimates that cash and investment balances will cover approximately 75% of expenses and 40% of net debt in 2022-23, with gradually rising coverage levels over the following two years. This high level of liquidity also supports the affirmation of the P-1 short-term ratings.

The rating also reflects the volatility in oil prices – which are impacted by increased global geopolitical risk – which adds to considerable forecast uncertainty. The continued reliance on a volatile non-renewable resource (80%-85% of natural resource revenue derives from bitumen and crude oil royalties) exposes the province to significant swings in its fiscal results. In Moody's view, this is one of the key credit challenges facing the province. The fiscal sensitivity to oil price changes is significant, estimated at CAD500 million for each $1/bbl change in WTI prices, and CAD460 million for each $1 change in the light-heavy differential.

Alberta also faces inflationary pressure – with inflation remaining above historical trend figures – on salaries and wages and on capital costs. Maintaining a largely flat expense growth in this environment over the next two years, as projected in the province's mid-year 2022-23 fiscal update, will be challenging, especially in light of robust population growth which will put upward pressure on capital spending. Offsetting some of these pressures are the phasing out of COVID-19 costs and economic recovery spending as economic and fiscal conditions improve.

Alberta's Aa2 rating reflects its aa3 BCA and Moody's assumption of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada (Aaa stable), should the province face an acute liquidity stress.

ATB's Aa2 rating reflects its status as an agent of the Crown and the provincial guarantee on all its liabilities. This aligns ATB's credit quality to that of the province. ACFA's Aa2 ratings reflect the assumption of ACFA's debt by the province.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the fiscal improvements from continued projected surpluses and significantly lower debt levels over the next two years will allow the province to balance the key pressures from inflation and fluctuating resource prices.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Alberta's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risks, neutral-to-low exposure to social risks and neutral-to-low governance risk.

The E issuer profile score is highly negative (E-4) which reflects exposure to carbon transition risk and elevated exposure to physical climate risks. Alberta is the nation's biggest oil producer which contributes to a significant portion of GDP and revenues, and therefore Alberta is more susceptible to carbon transition risk than most other provinces and global regional peers as decarbonization efforts and the transition towards cleaner energy continues. Although Alberta imposes a price on carbon which must meet federal requirements, changes in federal policy decisions could create discrepancies between provincial and federal policies. At the same time, exposure to physical climate risks is elevated given unpredictable weather events including periodic droughts and wildfires which can cause significant economic damage.

Alberta's S issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (S-2). Health and safety measures and access to infrastructure in the province is strong, and housing affordability is high relative to several other provinces. Alberta has the youngest overall provincial population, which mitigates healthcare spending pressures while increasing education spending relative to other Canadian provinces. These strengths are partly offset by reduced job opportunities in the oil sector and elevated unemployment rates.

Alberta's G issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2). The institutional and governance framework inherent to all Canadian provinces is strong, with transparent reporting and disclosure. The province's efforts to prioritize debt reduction supports strong debt management. Public accounts and budgets are typically prepared on a timely basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the province's fiscal position continued to improve despite higher inflation and interest rates, allowing the province to reduce its net direct and indirect debt to below 130% of revenue on a sustained basis. A larger increase in liquidity balances than under Moody's current projection would also put upward pressure on the rating. Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if lower than projected revenues, coupled with a slowing economic recovery, lead to a return to material consolidated deficits and result in a trajectory of materially increasing debt burden.

The principal methodology used in rating Alberta, Province of was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. The principal methodology used in rating Alberta Capital Finance Authority and ATB Financial was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

