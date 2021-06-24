Moody's upgrades Albertsons CFR to Ba2

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s ("Albertsons") corporate family rating and probability of default rating to Ba2 and Ba2-PD from Ba3 and Ba3-PD respectively. In addition, Moody's upgraded Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s and Safeway Inc.'s ("Safeway") existing senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

"Albertsons has benefited from the increased demand for food at home during the pandemic with record sales and EBITDA in fiscal 2020", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "The company has also reduced its debt burden and we expect metrics to remain strong even after buying patterns normalize", Chadha further stated.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Albertsons Companies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Safeway Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Albertsons Companies, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Safeway Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Albertsons' Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's very good liquidity, its sizable scale, good store base, its well established regional brands and its significant store ownership. The company has had a robust sales growth for fiscal year ended February 27, 2021 with identical store sales growing 16.9% for the year. Consumers increased basket size as they consolidated trips to store and the demand for food at home significantly increased due to stay at home mandates and restrictions on restaurant indoor dining capacity. Digital sales have also grown over 250% in fiscal 2020 as consumers increasingly got comfortable ordering online and avoided going into the stores. As demand increased across the grocery business and supplies were limited in many categories promotions have been lower than usual resulting in lower pricing pressure. This, combined with the high operating leverage of food retailers due to the high fixed cost nature of the business has resulted in significant increase in profitability. As consumer spending reverts back towards dining out and travel, Moody's expects more normalized grocery spending patterns in the next 12 months resulting in Albertsons' revenues and EBITDA declining from the historic peaks experienced in 2020. However, the company has also reduced debt and therefore Moody's expects Debt/EBITDA to remain below 3.5x over the next 12-18 months. The ratings are supported by the company's track record of operational improvements especially with regard to underperforming assets and synergy realization and productivity savings. Competitive risks, coupled with a high debt burden and significant ownership by financial sponsor, remain risks for the company. The company is majority owned by a consortium led by Cerberus Capital Management and although financial policies have been balanced there exists a potential for them being skewed toward shareholder returns. The company did an IPO in June 2020 with all proceeds of the IPO going to the sponsors. In addition, in 2020 Albertsons raised convertible preferred equity the majority of which is held by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating performance will not deteriorate materially and that its financial strategies will remain prudent including continuing to lower its debt burden.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.25 times, EBITA/interest sustained above 3.0 times, financial policies remain benign, the company shifts to a majority independent Board membership, and liquidity remains very good.

Ratings could be downgraded if recent positive operating trends are significantly reversed, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times or EBITA/interest is sustained below 2.0 times. Ratings could also be downgraded if financial policies become aggressive or if liquidity deteriorates.

With about $70 billion in annual sales Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. As of February 27, 2021, the Company operated 2,277 retail stores with 1,727 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The company is majority owned by a consortium led by Cerberus Capital Management. Apollo Global Management, Inc. and HPS Investment Partners, LLC own a significant amount of Convertible Preferred Stock of the company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

