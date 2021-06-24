Moody's upgrades Albertsons CFR to Ba2

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
upgraded Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s ("Albertsons") corporate
family rating and probability of default rating to Ba2 and Ba2-PD
from Ba3 and Ba3-PD respectively. In addition, Moody's
upgraded Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s and Safeway Inc.'s
("Safeway") existing senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1. The
company's speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-1.
The outlook remains stable.
"Albertsons has benefited from the increased demand for food at home during
the pandemic with record sales and EBITDA in fiscal 2020", Moody's
Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "The company has also reduced
its debt burden and we expect metrics to remain strong even after buying
patterns normalize", Chadha further stated.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Albertsons Companies, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Safeway Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Albertsons Companies, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Safeway Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Albertsons' Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's very good
liquidity, its sizable scale, good store base, its well
established regional brands and its significant store ownership.
The company has had a robust sales growth for fiscal year ended February
27, 2021 with identical store sales growing 16.9%
for the year. Consumers increased basket size as they consolidated
trips to store and the demand for food at home significantly increased
due to stay at home mandates and restrictions on restaurant indoor dining
capacity. Digital sales have also grown over 250% in fiscal
2020 as consumers increasingly got comfortable ordering online and avoided
going into the stores. As demand increased across the grocery business
and supplies were limited in many categories promotions have been lower
than usual resulting in lower pricing pressure. This, combined
with the high operating leverage of food retailers due to the high fixed
cost nature of the business has resulted in significant increase in profitability.
As consumer spending reverts back towards dining out and travel,
Moody's expects more normalized grocery spending patterns in the next
12 months resulting in Albertsons' revenues and EBITDA declining from
the historic peaks experienced in 2020. However, the company
has also reduced debt and therefore Moody's expects Debt/EBITDA to remain
below 3.5x over the next 12-18 months. The ratings
are supported by the company's track record of operational improvements
especially with regard to underperforming assets and synergy realization
and productivity savings. Competitive risks, coupled with
a high debt burden and significant ownership by financial sponsor,
remain risks for the company. The company is majority owned by
a consortium led by Cerberus Capital Management and although financial
policies have been balanced there exists a potential for them being skewed
toward shareholder returns. The company did an IPO in June 2020
with all proceeds of the IPO going to the sponsors. In addition,
in 2020 Albertsons raised convertible preferred equity the majority of
which is held by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating
performance will not deteriorate materially and that its financial strategies
will remain prudent including continuing to lower its debt burden.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.25
times, EBITA/interest sustained above 3.0 times, financial
policies remain benign, the company shifts to a majority independent
Board membership, and liquidity remains very good.
Ratings could be downgraded if recent positive operating trends are significantly
reversed, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0 times or EBITA/interest
is sustained below 2.0 times. Ratings could also be downgraded
if financial policies become aggressive or if liquidity deteriorates.
With about $70 billion in annual sales Albertsons Companies,
Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United
States. As of February 27, 2021, the Company operated
2,277 retail stores with 1,727 pharmacies, 400 associated
fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing
facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the
District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including
Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco,
Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets,
Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food
Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The company is majority
owned by a consortium led by Cerberus Capital Management. Apollo
Global Management, Inc. and HPS Investment Partners,
LLC own a significant amount of Convertible Preferred Stock of the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
