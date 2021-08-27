Moody's upgrades Ally Financial's long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Ba1, concluding review, and assigns A3/Prime-2 deposit ratings to Ally Bank; outlook stable

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Ally Financial Inc.'s long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Ba1 and assigned ratings to its bank subsidiary Ally Bank ("the bank" together "Ally"). The bank was assigned a long-term issuer rating of Baa3 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/Prime-2, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2. Moody's has also assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa2/Prime-2 to the bank.

The outlook is stable reflecting Moody's view that Ally will maintain its current robust credit profile over the next 12-18 months. This rating action concludes the review for upgrade that Moody's announced on 27 May 2021.

Full list of rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Ally Financial Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1, Stable from Ratings Under Review

.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Upgraded to P-3 from NP

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to P-3 from NP

.... Other Short Term (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)P-3 from (P)NP

.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to (P)P-3 from (P)NP

....Senior Unsecured MTN (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1, Stable from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: GMAC Capital Trust I

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock (Local Currency), Upgraded to Ba2 (hyb) from Ba3 (hyb)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ally Financial Inc.

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Shelf (Local Currency), Assigned (P)Ba2

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Assigned (P)Baa3

..Issuer: Ally Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa3, Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A3, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ally Financial Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: GMAC Capital Trust I

....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Ally Bank

Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the one notch upgrade to Baa3 of Ally Financial's long-term senior unsecured and other long-term ratings reflects that the bank's capital, liquidity and funding structure have continued to improve for the last several quarters, despite the economic uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic. Profitability deteriorated in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, as the bank increased its loan loss reserves significantly, following the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard amid deteriorating economic conditions. However, it rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with net income to tangible assets above 1% for the last four quarters, and further improved to 2.1% for second quarter ended 30 June 2021.

A key driver for the upgrade of Ally Financial's ratings was its strong liquidity profile. Ally has continued to increase its core deposit base consistently over the last several years, resulting in a funding profile similar to its US regional bank peers. As of 30 June 2021, deposits were 89% of total funding, a significant increase from 75% of year-end 2019 and 66% of year-end 2018, leading to ratio of market funds as a percentage of tangible banking assets decreased to 13% at year-end 2020, from 22% at year-end 2019. US banks grew deposits rapidly at the onset of the coronavirus shutdown, driven primarily by greater liquidity from fiscal and monetary stimulus, though Moody's expects that deposit growth will tail off as consumer spending increases and liquidity returns to more normalized levels.

Additionally, similar to other consumer lenders, even with elevated unemployment, Ally's asset quality has remained strong, benefitting from massive fiscal stimulus. Moody's expects net charge-offs for auto loans, which accounted for 82% of Ally's total loans as of 30 June 2021, to be largely flat for much of 2021, before rising later in the year and peaking as much as 25% to 50% above 2019 levels to around 1.13% in 2022. Additionally, Moody's believes the bank's total loss absorbing capacity and therefore resilience to expected losses has increased in large part due to the higher levels of required reserves with the adoption of CECL.

The bank's capitalization is sound. Despite the implementation of CECL and the increase in loan loss reserves throughout 2020, its tangible common equity (TCE) ratio increased 25 basis points (bps) from year-end 2019 to 9.7% at year-end 2020, and stood at 10.5% as of 30 June 2021. Ally's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 11.3% at 30 June 2021, up from 10.6% at 31 December 2020 and 9.5% at 31 December 2019. Capitalization will decline from current levels given Ally's announced share repurchase program but Moody's expects the bank's capitalization to remain sound.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Ally will maintain its improved credit profile over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also takes account Moody's expectations that remaining credit losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic will be largely absorbed by loan loss reserves and will not lead to a meaningful declines in the bank's earnings or capital.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA and ratings could be upgraded if Moody's were to assess that Ally is able to maintain its improved funding and liquidity profiles as some of the excess liquidity from fiscal and monetary stimulus fades, while maintaining strong asset quality and profitability. The BCA and ratings could also be upgraded if the bank were to develop a more diversified business mix and earning streams, reducing its reliance on auto finance.

Ally's ratings could be downgraded if its capitalization declines beyond Moody's expectations or if the firm experiences a strategic misstep amid its ongoing business execution of their corporate strategic plan. A reduction in core deposit funding or deterioration in asset quality would also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

