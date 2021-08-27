Moody's upgrades Ally Financial's long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Ba1, concluding review, and assigns A3/Prime-2 deposit ratings to Ally Bank; outlook stable

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
Ally Financial Inc.'s long-term senior unsecured rating
to Baa3 from Ba1 and assigned ratings to its bank subsidiary Ally Bank
("the bank" together "Ally"). The bank
was assigned a long-term issuer rating of Baa3 and long-
and short-term deposit ratings of A3/Prime-2, together
with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2. Moody's
has also assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk
Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term
Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa2/Prime-2 to the bank.
The outlook is stable reflecting Moody's view that Ally will maintain
its current robust credit profile over the next 12-18 months.
This rating action concludes the review for upgrade that Moody's announced
on 27 May 2021.
Full list of rating actions:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Ally Financial Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa3
from Ba1, Stable from Ratings Under Review
.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Upgraded to P-3 from NP
....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Upgraded to P-3 from NP
.... Other Short Term (Local Currency),
Upgraded to (P)P-3 from (P)NP
.... Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Upgraded to (P)P-3 from (P)NP
....Senior Unsecured MTN (Local Currency),
Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign Currency),
Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1, Stable from Ratings
Under Review
..Issuer: GMAC Capital Trust I
....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock (Local
Currency), Upgraded to Ba2 (hyb) from Ba3 (hyb)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Ally Financial Inc.
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Shelf (Local Currency), Assigned (P)Ba2
....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency),
Assigned (P)Baa3
..Issuer: Ally Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Assigned baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
baa2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned Baa1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Assigned P-2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned P-2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Assigned Baa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned Baa2
.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned Baa3, Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned P-2
.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned A3, Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ally Financial Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: GMAC Capital Trust I
....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Ally Bank
Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the one notch upgrade to Baa3 of Ally Financial's
long-term senior unsecured and other long-term ratings reflects
that the bank's capital, liquidity and funding structure have
continued to improve for the last several quarters, despite the
economic uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic. Profitability
deteriorated in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, as the bank increased
its loan loss reserves significantly, following the adoption of
the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard amid deteriorating
economic conditions. However, it rebounded to pre-pandemic
levels with net income to tangible assets above 1% for the last
four quarters, and further improved to 2.1% for second
quarter ended 30 June 2021.
A key driver for the upgrade of Ally Financial's ratings was its
strong liquidity profile. Ally has continued to increase its core
deposit base consistently over the last several years, resulting
in a funding profile similar to its US regional bank peers. As
of 30 June 2021, deposits were 89% of total funding,
a significant increase from 75% of year-end 2019 and 66%
of year-end 2018, leading to ratio of market funds as a percentage
of tangible banking assets decreased to 13% at year-end
2020, from 22% at year-end 2019. US banks grew
deposits rapidly at the onset of the coronavirus shutdown, driven
primarily by greater liquidity from fiscal and monetary stimulus,
though Moody's expects that deposit growth will tail off as consumer
spending increases and liquidity returns to more normalized levels.
Additionally, similar to other consumer lenders, even with
elevated unemployment, Ally's asset quality has remained strong,
benefitting from massive fiscal stimulus. Moody's expects net charge-offs
for auto loans, which accounted for 82% of Ally's total loans
as of 30 June 2021, to be largely flat for much of 2021, before
rising later in the year and peaking as much as 25% to 50%
above 2019 levels to around 1.13% in 2022. Additionally,
Moody's believes the bank's total loss absorbing capacity and therefore
resilience to expected losses has increased in large part due to the higher
levels of required reserves with the adoption of CECL.
The bank's capitalization is sound. Despite the implementation
of CECL and the increase in loan loss reserves throughout 2020,
its tangible common equity (TCE) ratio increased 25 basis points (bps)
from year-end 2019 to 9.7% at year-end 2020,
and stood at 10.5% as of 30 June 2021. Ally's Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 11.3% at 30 June 2021,
up from 10.6% at 31 December 2020 and 9.5%
at 31 December 2019. Capitalization will decline from current levels
given Ally's announced share repurchase program but Moody's
expects the bank's capitalization to remain sound.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Ally will maintain
its improved credit profile over the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook also takes account Moody's expectations that
remaining credit losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic will be
largely absorbed by loan loss reserves and will not lead to a meaningful
declines in the bank's earnings or capital.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The BCA and ratings could be upgraded if Moody's were to assess that Ally
is able to maintain its improved funding and liquidity profiles as some
of the excess liquidity from fiscal and monetary stimulus fades,
while maintaining strong asset quality and profitability. The BCA
and ratings could also be upgraded if the bank were to develop a more
diversified business mix and earning streams, reducing its reliance
on auto finance.
Ally's ratings could be downgraded if its capitalization declines
beyond Moody's expectations or if the firm experiences a strategic
misstep amid its ongoing business execution of their corporate strategic
plan. A reduction in core deposit funding or deterioration in asset
quality would also be negative for the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
