Moody's upgrades Alphia's CFR to B3, outlook is positive

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Alphia, Inc.'s ("Alphia") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, and the rating on the company's first lien credit facility to B3 from Caa1. The first lien credit facility consists of a $40 million first lien revolver expiring March 2025 and a $285 million first lien term loan due March 2026. The outlook is positive.

The ratings upgrade and positive outlook reflect Alphia's improving profitability over the past several quarters and Moody's expectations that recovery will be sustained over the next 12 months. Moody's projects the earnings improvement will lead to significantly lower leverage and positive free cash flow. Operating results benefit from strong customer demand, favorable contracting and pricing initiatives implemented throughout 2022, and right sizing the cost structure following ERP-implementation related disruptions in 2021 and early 2022. Moody's expects Alphia to continue to benefit from ongoing tailwinds in the contract manufacturing pet food industry and to continue to pass through a portion of higher costs along with realizing operating efficiencies while growing its volumes. Humanization of pets, healthier eating habits among consumers who are willing to pay a premium to secure similar health benefits for their pets, and food manufacturing efficiency will continue to drive demand for Alphia's products. Alphia's planned capacity expansion and the exit of some competing co-manufacturing industry capacity is also increasing market share.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company is overcoming the challenges related to the ERP system implementation and is focused on training and process improvement. This leads to an improvement in the management creditability and track record score to 4 (highly negative) from 5 (very highly negative), the governance IPS to G-4 from G-5 and the credit impact score to CIS-4 from CIS-5. Governance risk nevertheless remains highly negative due to concentrated private equity control, an aggressive financial policy. Compliance and reporting risks and a weak operational track record related to the company's restatement of its financial statement in 2021 due to inaccurate accounting of expenses and weak internal controls largely due to the ERP implementation during 2021 also contribute to the highly negative governance risk assessment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alphia's B3 CFR broadly reflects its small but growing scale with annual revenue forecasted in excess of $1 billion in 2023, improving debt-to-EBITDA leverage that Moody's expects to moderate to about 3x in 2023, and good liquidity. The credit profile also reflects a high single digit operating profit margin, that Moody's views as good for a co-manufacturer, geographic concentration in the United States, and customer concentration. The current challenging macroeconomic environment with significant raw material price volatility including transportation and labor costs, and the general contraction in consumer spending reduces visibility on the company's operating performance in the next 12 months. Despite the challenges, Moody's expects the company will be able to improve its operating performance while managing higher input costs without adversely significantly affecting volumes. Alphia's strong recent results in the second half of 2022 reflect organic growth, contracting and pricing actions implemented throughout the year and operating efficiencies, following a challenging ERP implementation earlier in 2021. Moody's believes that the ERP rollout disruptions related to training on use of the new systems have now been largely resolved. Alphia should continue to benefit more fully from the ERP system efficiencies, resulting in improving profitability and positive free cash flow. Recipe formulations and ingredient solutions are typically developed in close collaboration with customers resulting in strong long-standing relationships, providing a competitive advantage and high switching costs.

Alphia has good liquidity, supported by $43 million of cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022, Moody's expectations of at least $30 million of positive free cash flow in 2023 and full access to the $40 million revolving credit facility. Moody's does not anticipate the company will utilize the facility to fund working capital or capital investments over the next 12 months given the level of projected free cash flow, but the facility provides flexibility should the need arise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Alphia's profitability will continue to improve and demand for the company's products will remain stable over the next 12 months. Moody's also expects that Alphia will maintain good liquidity, generate positive free cash flow of at least $30 million despite a rising interest rate environment, and further reduce leverage to roughly 3.0x over the next 12 months.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain lower leverage and EBITA/interest above 3.5x while generating meaningful positive free cash flow above $40 million and lower reliance on revolver borrowings. In addition, a ratings upgrade would require financial policy that supports strong credit metrics.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's earnings recovery stalls or reverses, or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason including high reliance on revolver borrowings. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company generates weak or negative free cash flow or debt-to-EBITDA leverage is above 6.5x. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive, including undertaking a large debt-funded acquisition or shareholder distribution.

Alphia, Inc. (headquartered in Denver, Colorado and founded in 1985) is a leading contract manufacturer of super premium dry pet food and treats, and supplier of ingredients that are sold to pet food companies and retailers. The company generated revenue of approximately $995 million in the LTM period ended September 30, 2022. Alphia has been majority owned by private equity firm J.H. Whitney since 2014.

