Moody's upgrades Alsea's ratings to Ba3; stable outlook

New York, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating of Alsea S.A.B. de C.V. (Alsea) to Ba3 from B1. At the same time, Moody's upgraded to Ba3 from B1 Food Service Project S.A.'s senior unsecured notes irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by its parent company, Alsea. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Alsea's ratings reflects the company's improved operating performance aided by revenue growth in all the regions where it operates, margin improvement and continued investments in expansion, modernization, and innovation.

As of the last twelve months ended in June 2022 (LTM Jun-22), Alsea's EBITDA margin as adjusted by Moody's was at 24%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of around 22%-23% in 2017-19; while at the same time a reduction in the company's indebtedness (including operating leases) since 2020, to MXN52,444 million (USD2,608 million) as of June 2022 from MXN60,868 million as of December 2020, led to a significant reduction in leverage metrics, with debt to EBITDA lowering to 3.5x as of LTM Jun-22 from 4.5x in 2021 and 8.4x in 2020, and even below around 4.5x levels in 2017-19. Moody's expects that Alsea will continue to deliver top-line growth through its investment strategy and restaurant openings, particularly focused on the Starbucks and Domino's brands; and will be able to maintain Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 21% in 2022-2023, which support a debt to EBITDA ratio of around 3.5x and interest coverage of at least 2x.

Alsea's ratings continue to reflect its position as one of the largest restaurant operators in the fast-food, coffee shop, casual dining, and family restaurants segments. The ratings also incorporate Alsea's broad presence in Latin America and Europe, with 4,336 restaurants as of June 2022 (77% corporate and 23% franchises); together with a portfolio of 17 leading brands that include Starbucks (33% of revenues as of the second quarter of 2022), Domino's (19%), Burger King (15%) and VIPS (14%), among others. Mexico is Alsea's largest market, accounting for 50% of revenues as of the second quarter of 2022, followed by Europe (32%), which corresponds mainly to Spain, and South America (18%).

Alsea's exposure to fierce competitive environment in the fast-food industry continues to constrain the ratings, with some concentration of cash flows generation in the Mexican market. Another constraint are Alsea's needs for large capital expenditures requirements; although the company has flexibility under its capital spending requirements to slow down the expansion of its restaurant base in case of need (around MXN2,200-MXN2,500 per year 2022-2023) but it would still need to invest in maintenance and modernization to at least maintain its market share in key markets (around MXN1,100 million).

A key downside risk to Moody's scenario is a larger than expected deceleration in global economic growth in the next 12-18 months (or a recession scenario) and a larger than expected acceleration in inflation that reduces consumers disposable income and overall demand for the restaurant industry which may hinder Alsea's ability to pass through higher costs and negatively affect its overall profitability.

Alsea's has adequate liquidity and has strengthened recently aided by internally generated cash flow. As of 30 June 2022, cash and equivalents of MXN 5,042 million, committed bank credit facility of EUR29 million, and around MXN10,300 million in Cash from Operations in the next 12-18 months compare favorably with MXN6,467 million in short term debt including operating leases (MXN4,551 million).

The company has well defined corporate governance practices, which include financial policies with a maximum net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5-3.0x and a maximum dividend payout of up to 50% of net income as long as its net leverage is below 3.0x. Alsea has pursued a prudent financial policy in the last few years —that has in turn resulted in a significant improvement in its capital structure— as evidenced by an overall reduction in indebtedness since 2020 and liability management preformed in late 2021 and early 2022 with the issuance of USD500 million and EUR300 million senior unsecured notes, respectively. Furthermore, Alsea's foreign currency debt (US dollar debt) is hedged through an exchange rate derivative (options and forwards). Alsea is publicly traded in the Mexican stock exchange.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will be able to sustain good credit metrics for its rating position aided by good operating margins and that the company will be able to sustain a good liquidity profile in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's operation and credit metrics improve such that Alsea's debt/EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's declines and is sustained below 3.5x and its adjusted EBIT/Interest expense ratio remains above 2.5x. To be considered for an upgrade the company will need to maintain a good liquidity.

Alsea's ratings may be downgraded if the company's credit metrics and /or liquidity profile deteriorate; quantitively, if debt to EBITDA rises and is sustained above 4.5x and EBIT to interest expense lowers below 2.0x.

