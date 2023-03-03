Moody's upgrades Amer Sports' CFR to B2; outlook stable

Milan, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Amer Sports Holding 1 Oy's (Amer Sports or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Moody's has also upgraded to B2 from B3 the ratings on the €1,700 million backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) due March 2026 and on the €315 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due October 2025, both borrowed by Amer Sports' subsidiary, Amer Sports Holding Oy. The outlook on all ratings has changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade to B2 reflects the company's sustained earnings improvement and its positive track record after the pandemic, which led to a marked reduction in financial leverage in 2022 despite the weakening macroeconomic environment, high cost inflation and supply chain disruptions," says Giuliana Cirrincione, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Amer Sports.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Amer Sports' earnings continued to grow at a sustained pace in 2022, as retail expansion, favorable product mix and price increases more than offset the negative impact from higher input and freight costs, supply chain disruptions and the lockdowns in China.

Despite the weakening consumer sentiment across Europe and the US in the second half of the year, the company's topline grew by 30% (or 22% excluding FX) to €3.4 billion in 2022. All regions achieved double-digit growth rates, with a key contribution from China, where sales rebounded strongly after the lockdowns.

While inflation, logistics disruptions and higher opex to fuel expansion into the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channel precluded a significant improvement in profit margins, the increase in earnings led to a marked reduction in the company's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio to approximately 6x, as estimated as of end 2022. This compares to 7.2x the year before and exceeds the expectations when Moody's changed the outlook on the ratings to positive in January 2022. Interest coverage metrics, measured as Moody's-adjusted EBIT to interest expense, improved to 1.7x as of end 2022, from 1.3x in 2021.

Free cash flow, however, remained negative by around €300 million, at a lower level than Moody's initially expected, primarily due to the extraordinary inventory build-up the company had to face to mitigate the supply chain disruptions during the end of 2021 and in 2022. The negative free cash flow generation also reflected the company's sustained investments into both marketing and capex to support the ongoing retail expansion mainly in China and the US, which remains a key priority for Amer Sports. The company funded this cash burn with both cash on balance sheet and by drawing €170 million under its RCF, thus maintaining an adequate liquidity.

Although still-high inflation, sluggish consumer sentiment and uncertain macroeconomic environment are key downsides to Amer Sports' growth potential over 2023, Moody's expects the company will reduce further its financial leverage to below 5.5x by 2024. This reflects the expectation that Amer Sports' strong portfolio of globally recognized brands – some of which with premium pricing such as Arc'teryx - together with its good geographical and wide product diversification, will mitigate the risk of earnings volatility even in a recessionary environment.

As the company plans to intensify its expansion efforts into D2C, free cash flow will remain negative in 2023 by around €100 million-€150 million according to Moody's estimates, and will progressively improve to breakeven by 2024. The forecast of a negative free cash flow generation is also the result of rising interest rates, with an estimated impact of €70 million-€80 million in 2023.

Amer Sports' B2 rating reflects its large scale and leading market positions, underpinned by a large portfolio of globally recognised brands; its broad diversification across sports segments and geographies; the favourable long-term demand dynamics of the sporting goods market; and the significant growth potential from the company's expansion into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel, especially in the Chinese outdoor apparel market.

The rating also factors in the company's exposure to discretionary consumer spending, which creates earnings volatility; the expected negative free cash flow (FCF) over the next 12-18 months as a result of sustained expansionary capital spending in the D2C channel, rising interest rates and still-high inventory levels; and the weaker EBIT-to-interest cover ratio compared with similarly rated peers.

LIQUIDITY

With €145 million available under its €315 million RCF and around €380 million of cash on balance sheet as of December 2022, Amer Sports' liquidity is adequate. Based on Moody's forecasts, these liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover the company's cash needs over the next 12-18 months, which include planned capex of around €200 million-€250 million annually (i.e. including around €70 million related to leases).

Amer Sports faces significant EBITDA and working capital seasonality, with the largest cash outflows in Q2 and Q3, respectively. In 2023, working capital absorption will improve as global supply chain conditions normalise and inventory levels drop. However, account receivables will grow due to topline expansion, and together with the sustained capex plan and rising interest rates, will lead to pressure on free cash flow generation which will remain negative in the range of €100 million - €150 million in 2023 and will likely break-even by 2024 only. Moody's expects that Amer Sports will need to further draw under the RCF to partially fund the negative free cash flow.

The company's RCF contains a financial covenant of senior secured net leverage not exceeding 8.0x, tested when (1) the facility is used for more than 40% of its committed amount, and (2) the company's cash balance is below a certain level. Given the reduction in the company's net leverage and the expected ample cash balance, Amer Sports will maintain sufficient capacity under this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings of the €1,700 million backed senior secured TLB due March 2026 and the €315 million backed senior secured RCF due October 2025 are in line with the CFR. This reflects that the two instruments rank pari passu and represent substantially all of the company's financial debt. The TLB and the RCF are secured by pledges over Amer Sports' major brands, as well as shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables, and are guaranteed by the company's operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA. The B2-PD probability of default rating of Amer Sports reflects the assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the limited set of financial covenants comprising only a springing covenant on the RCF.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Amer Sports will be able to maintain credit metrics commensurate for the B2 rating over the next 18 months on the back of at least stable earnings in 2023 and continued but slower EBITDA growth thereafter, leading to a Moody's adjusted leverage below 5.5x by 2024. The stable outlook also assumes a slow recovery in free cash flow generation capacity towards break-even by 2024, and an at least adequate liquidity profile with comfortable capacity under its financial covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings could materialise over time if the company executes successfully on its retail expansion plan, such that (1) its Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio moves towards 5.0x, (2) its free cash flow generation is consistently positive, and (3) it maintains a solid liquidity profile.

Negative pressure on the ratings could materialize if the company's operating performance weakens or it engages in large debt-financed acquisitions that lead to an increase in Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA above 6.5x, while its Moody's-adjusted EBIT to interest ratio drops below 1.2x. Negative pressure would also build up in case of a deterioration in the company's liquidity profile, as a result of sustained negative free cash flow generation or reduced capacity under its financial covenant.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Amer Sports Holding 1 Oy

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

..Issuer: Amer Sports Holding Oy

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amer Sports Holding 1 Oy

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Amer Sports Holding Oy

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Domiciled in Helsinki, Finland, Amer Sports is a global sporting goods company, with sales in more than 30 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC. Focused on outdoor sports, its product offering includes apparel, footwear, winter sports equipment and other sports accessories. Amer Sports owns a portfolio of globally recognised brands such as Arc'teryx Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance and Atomic, encompassing a broad range of sports, including alpine skiing, running, tennis, baseball, American football, hiking and golf. In 2022, Amer Sports generated revenue of €3.4 billion (2021: €2.6 billion) and company-adjusted EBITDA, that is, excluding non-recurring items and IFRS 16 impact, of €365 million (2021: €295 million).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Giuliana Cirrincione

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

