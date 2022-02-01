Moody's upgrades American Express Company's long-term unsecured bond ratings to A2 from A3, concluding review; outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded American Express Company's (Amex Co) long-term senior unsecured bond and issuer ratings to A2 from A3 and its long-term senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)A2 from (P)A3. Moody's has also affirmed Amex Co's A3 subordinated debt rating and Baa2(hyb) non-cumulative preferred stock rating. In addition, the A2 long-term senior unsecured bond and issuer ratings of American Express Credit Corporation (AECC) were affirmed.

All other ratings and assessments for American Express Travel Related Services Co., Inc. (TRS) and American Express National Bank (AENB) were unaffected by today's rating action, which concludes the review for upgrade that Moody's announced on 3 November 2021.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: American Express Company

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A2 from A3, Stable From Ratings Under Review

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to A2 from A3, Stable From Ratings Under Review

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to A2 from A3, Stable From Ratings Under Review

Affirmations:

..Issuer: American Express Company

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative(Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

..Issuer: American Express Credit Corporation

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2, Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A2, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: American Express Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: American Express Credit Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Amex Co's long-term senior unsecured bond and issuer ratings to A2 from A3 and its long-term senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)A2 from (P)A3 reflects Moody's expectation that these creditors will experience a lower severity of loss in the event of default due to a lower potential for structural subordination.

Amex Co. is the top-tier holding company for the group and is the direct parent of TRS, a non-bank operating subsidiary and the immediate parent of AENB and AECC. Moody's applies its basic loss-given-failure (LGF) analysis to Amex Co, TRS and AECC and its advanced LGF analysts to AENB. While atypical in the US, this approach reflects the unique structure of the group, with substantial assets upstream from AENB and Moody's expectation that in the event of a firm-wide failure, AENB will be resolved separately from the company's non-bank entities.

Typically, under Moody's basic LGF framework, the long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of a bank holding company are positioned one notch lower than those of its direct subsidiaries, as Moody's expects these creditors to experience a much higher loss severity in the event of a failure or default since a holding company's creditors are structurally subordinated to the third-party creditors of its subsidiaries. However, Moody's now expects that TRS and AECC will no longer have any significant amounts of external debt outstanding since the company has decided to shift all external, non-bank, long-term debt issuance to Amex Co. Therefore, the potential for Amex Co's senior unsecured creditors being exposed to material structural subordination is modest. As a result, with respect to the application of its basic LGF, Moody's considers Amex Co to be the equivalent to an operating entity, and believes that the loss severity for Amex Co's senior unsecured creditors in the event of default would not be appreciably different than the loss severity for TRS' senior unsecured creditors.

As a result, Amex Co's A2 senior unsecured debt rating and A2 issuer rating are now positioned at the same levels as the A2 issuer rating of Amex Co subsidiary TRS.

The company's decision to shift all external long-term debt issuance to Amex Co does not change the amount of third-party obligations that Moody's believes would have a senior preference to Amex Co's subordinated debt and preferred stock in the event of a failure or default. Therefore, Moody's expects that the expected recovery of Amex Co's subordinated debt and preferred stock is unchanged and as a result, Moody's has affirmed Amex Co's subordinated debt and preferred stock ratings consistent with operating entity basic LGF analysis.

The affirmation of AECC's ratings was driven by Moody's view that TRS will continue as needed to support AECC given the importance of AECC in financing certain Amex Co's charge card receivables and credit card loans, particularly those generated in non-US markets. As a result, AECC's ratings continue to be aligned with those of TRS. Previously, AECC's bank credit facility was supported by TRS contractually, as needed, to maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR) above 1.25. However, the FCCR requirement terminated when AECC's bank credit facility was terminated in 2021, following the company's decision to shift almost all of its future non-deposit, external, short-term, unsecured, commercial paper funding to TRS.

The outlooks on Amex and AECC are stable reflecting Moody's assessment that Amex's profitability will continue to improve with net income to assets, assuming pre-pandemic loan loss provision levels, again exceeding 3.0% in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AENB's a2 BCA could be upgraded if the company strengthens its customer-direct, deposit franchise, supporting its exceptionally strong profitability and reduces its reliance on wholesale funding and brokered deposits reducing refinancing risk, while maintaining its solid capitalization. A higher BCA would likely result in rating upgrades.

AENB's BCA could be downgraded if there was a significant erosion in the firm's liquidity position, making it vulnerable to market shocks, a material decline in profitability such that return on average assets was expected to remain below 3.0%, or a material deterioration in credit performance or capital levels, reducing the bank's ability to absorb unexpected losses. A lower BCA would likely result in rating downgrades.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Warren Kornfeld

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

