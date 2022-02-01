Moody's upgrades American Express Company's long-term unsecured bond ratings to A2 from A3, concluding review; outlook stable

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded American Express Company's
(Amex Co) long-term senior unsecured bond and issuer ratings to
A2 from A3 and its long-term senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)A2
from (P)A3. Moody's has also affirmed Amex Co's A3
subordinated debt rating and Baa2(hyb) non-cumulative preferred
stock rating. In addition, the A2 long-term senior
unsecured bond and issuer ratings of American Express Credit Corporation
(AECC) were affirmed.
All other ratings and assessments for American Express Travel Related
Services Co., Inc. (TRS) and American Express National
Bank (AENB) were unaffected by today's rating action, which
concludes the review for upgrade that Moody's announced on 3 November
2021.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: American Express Company
.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A2
from A3, Stable From Ratings Under Review
....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency),
Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to A2 from A3, Stable
From Ratings Under Review
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Upgraded to A2 from A3, Stable From Ratings
Under Review
Affirmations:
..Issuer: American Express Company
....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency),
Affirmed (P)A3
....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative(Local
Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), Affirmed A3
..Issuer: American Express Credit Corporation
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2,
Stable
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Affirmed A2, Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: American Express Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: American Express Credit Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of Amex Co's long-term senior unsecured bond
and issuer ratings to A2 from A3 and its long-term senior unsecured
shelf rating to (P)A2 from (P)A3 reflects Moody's expectation that
these creditors will experience a lower severity of loss in the event
of default due to a lower potential for structural subordination.
Amex Co. is the top-tier holding company for the group and
is the direct parent of TRS, a non-bank operating subsidiary
and the immediate parent of AENB and AECC. Moody's applies
its basic loss-given-failure (LGF) analysis to Amex Co,
TRS and AECC and its advanced LGF analysts to AENB. While atypical
in the US, this approach reflects the unique structure of the group,
with substantial assets upstream from AENB and Moody's expectation
that in the event of a firm-wide failure, AENB will be resolved
separately from the company's non-bank entities.
Typically, under Moody's basic LGF framework, the long-term
senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of a bank holding company are
positioned one notch lower than those of its direct subsidiaries,
as Moody's expects these creditors to experience a much higher loss
severity in the event of a failure or default since a holding company's
creditors are structurally subordinated to the third-party creditors
of its subsidiaries. However, Moody's now expects that
TRS and AECC will no longer have any significant amounts of external debt
outstanding since the company has decided to shift all external,
non-bank, long-term debt issuance to Amex Co.
Therefore, the potential for Amex Co's senior unsecured creditors
being exposed to material structural subordination is modest. As
a result, with respect to the application of its basic LGF,
Moody's considers Amex Co to be the equivalent to an operating entity,
and believes that the loss severity for Amex Co's senior unsecured
creditors in the event of default would not be appreciably different than
the loss severity for TRS' senior unsecured creditors.
As a result, Amex Co's A2 senior unsecured debt rating and
A2 issuer rating are now positioned at the same levels as the A2 issuer
rating of Amex Co subsidiary TRS.
The company's decision to shift all external long-term debt
issuance to Amex Co does not change the amount of third-party obligations
that Moody's believes would have a senior preference to Amex Co's
subordinated debt and preferred stock in the event of a failure or default.
Therefore, Moody's expects that the expected recovery of Amex
Co's subordinated debt and preferred stock is unchanged and as a
result, Moody's has affirmed Amex Co's subordinated
debt and preferred stock ratings consistent with operating entity basic
LGF analysis.
The affirmation of AECC's ratings was driven by Moody's view
that TRS will continue as needed to support AECC given the importance
of AECC in financing certain Amex Co's charge card receivables and
credit card loans, particularly those generated in non-US
markets. As a result, AECC's ratings continue to be
aligned with those of TRS. Previously, AECC's bank
credit facility was supported by TRS contractually, as needed,
to maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR) above 1.25.
However, the FCCR requirement terminated when AECC's bank
credit facility was terminated in 2021, following the company's
decision to shift almost all of its future non-deposit, external,
short-term, unsecured, commercial paper funding to
TRS.
The outlooks on Amex and AECC are stable reflecting Moody's assessment
that Amex's profitability will continue to improve with net income to
assets, assuming pre-pandemic loan loss provision levels,
again exceeding 3.0% in 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
AENB's a2 BCA could be upgraded if the company strengthens its customer-direct,
deposit franchise, supporting its exceptionally strong profitability
and reduces its reliance on wholesale funding and brokered deposits reducing
refinancing risk, while maintaining its solid capitalization.
A higher BCA would likely result in rating upgrades.
AENB's BCA could be downgraded if there was a significant erosion
in the firm's liquidity position, making it vulnerable to market
shocks, a material decline in profitability such that return on
average assets was expected to remain below 3.0%,
or a material deterioration in credit performance or capital levels,
reducing the bank's ability to absorb unexpected losses. A lower
BCA would likely result in rating downgrades.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
