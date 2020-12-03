Moody's upgrades American Tire's ratings, including secured first-out term loan to Caa1 and second-out term loan to Caa2; Outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
the ratings for American Tire Distributors, Inc. (New) ("American
Tire"), including: the corporate family rating (CFR) and senior
secured first-out term loan due 2023 to Caa1 from Caa3, the
senior secured second-out term loan to Caa2 from Ca and the probability
of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD.
The outlook is stable.
The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's view that American Tire will
maintain adequate liquidity, positive free cash flow, with
productivity efficiencies to reduce debt/EBITDA to the mid-6x range
by the end of 2021. American Tire's performance for 2020
has outpaced Moody's expectations. This sets the basis for
the company to operate through the uncertainty that will persist into
2021 from pandemic concerns and anticipated tariffs on certain tire imports.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: American Tire Distributors, Inc.
(New)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Caa1 from Caa3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from Caa3 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Second-Out
Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: American Tire Distributors, Inc.
(New)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
American Tire's ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect the
company's high financial risk with elevated leverage and weak interest
coverage, competitive industry dynamics, and thin operating
margin profile. Nonetheless, the company has a strong market
position as a distributor of consumer replacement tires, with a
large national footprint and considerable scale. Cost saving efforts
have been implemented, and liquidity is better than early in 2020
with positive free cash flow expected to be maintained.
American Tire has managed the 2020 demand volatility effectively,
as Moody's expects units shipped to be up in the low-single
digit range for the year. This is well-ahead of replacement
tire shipments for the broader U.S. industry, which
were down about 10% through the first nine months of 2020.
American Tire's results are from solid underlying demand in its
independent retail channel, although this demand has partially benefitted
from mass merchandisers' auto centers remaining closed for parts
of the year.
Moody's believes that American Tire's revenue will grow in
the mid-single digit range for 2021. However, near-term
challenges, including ongoing pandemic concerns and anticipated
tariffs on certain tire imports, could create some demand volatility
in the first half of 2021.
Moody's expects American Tire to sustain many of its cost saving
initiatives it has enacted in 2020, including optimizing its network
routes and scaling its salesforce. These productivity efforts should
drive moderate improvement in the company's operating margin and
improve leverage from just above 7x debt/EBITDA expected for 2020 towards
the mid-6x range by the end of 2021.
Moody's expects American Tire's liquidity to be adequate through 2021.
The company has made substantial improvement over the course of 2020 in
managing its working capital efficiently, resulting in positive
free cash flow expected for 2020. Moody's anticipates the
company to continue to generate positive free cash flow in 2021 at about
$30 million as the company normalizes its capital expenditures
and incurs some deferred cash costs from 2020.
A significant component of American Tire's liquidity is availability
under its approximately $1 billion asset-based lending facility
(ABL). Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate availability
through 2021, with highest period of borrowing during the first
quarter as the company typically burns cash to build up inventory.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for American Tire's leverage
profile to improve to below 7x debt/EBITDA and generate positive free
cash flow in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if American Tire demonstrates profitable
revenue growth while sustaining its productivity cost saving initiatives
such that debt/EBITDA is expected to be maintained below 6.5x and
EBITA/interest expense above 1.0x. Maintaining an adequate
liquidity profile, reflected by continual positive free cash flow
and RCF/debt above 10%, could also result in an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if American Tire experiences a deterioration
in unit volumes -- particularly if it loses a major supplier
or customer -- or if it cannot generate positive free cash
flow and maintain adequate liquidity. Persistently negative free
cash flow generation and/or diminished liquidity for any reason (including
reduced availability under the company's revolver), more broadly,
could also result in a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, American Tire
Distributors, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of tires (97%
of net sales), custom wheels, and related tools. It
operated about 140 distribution centers in the US and Canada and generated
about $4.8 billion of revenue for the twelve month period
ending October 3, 2020.
The company went through a Chapter 11 restructuring in the US bankruptcy
courts in late-2018 which resulted in the conversion of more than
$1 billion of subordinated debt claims into equity. Post-restructuring,
the company is subsequently majority owned by a large consortium of investors.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
