Moody's upgrades American Tire's ratings, including secured first-out term loan to Caa1 and second-out term loan to Caa2; Outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings for American Tire Distributors, Inc. (New) ("American Tire"), including: the corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured first-out term loan due 2023 to Caa1 from Caa3, the senior secured second-out term loan to Caa2 from Ca and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD. The outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's view that American Tire will maintain adequate liquidity, positive free cash flow, with productivity efficiencies to reduce debt/EBITDA to the mid-6x range by the end of 2021. American Tire's performance for 2020 has outpaced Moody's expectations. This sets the basis for the company to operate through the uncertainty that will persist into 2021 from pandemic concerns and anticipated tariffs on certain tire imports.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: American Tire Distributors, Inc. (New)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from Caa3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Second-Out Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: American Tire Distributors, Inc. (New)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

American Tire's ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect the company's high financial risk with elevated leverage and weak interest coverage, competitive industry dynamics, and thin operating margin profile. Nonetheless, the company has a strong market position as a distributor of consumer replacement tires, with a large national footprint and considerable scale. Cost saving efforts have been implemented, and liquidity is better than early in 2020 with positive free cash flow expected to be maintained.

American Tire has managed the 2020 demand volatility effectively, as Moody's expects units shipped to be up in the low-single digit range for the year. This is well-ahead of replacement tire shipments for the broader U.S. industry, which were down about 10% through the first nine months of 2020. American Tire's results are from solid underlying demand in its independent retail channel, although this demand has partially benefitted from mass merchandisers' auto centers remaining closed for parts of the year.

Moody's believes that American Tire's revenue will grow in the mid-single digit range for 2021. However, near-term challenges, including ongoing pandemic concerns and anticipated tariffs on certain tire imports, could create some demand volatility in the first half of 2021.

Moody's expects American Tire to sustain many of its cost saving initiatives it has enacted in 2020, including optimizing its network routes and scaling its salesforce. These productivity efforts should drive moderate improvement in the company's operating margin and improve leverage from just above 7x debt/EBITDA expected for 2020 towards the mid-6x range by the end of 2021.

Moody's expects American Tire's liquidity to be adequate through 2021. The company has made substantial improvement over the course of 2020 in managing its working capital efficiently, resulting in positive free cash flow expected for 2020. Moody's anticipates the company to continue to generate positive free cash flow in 2021 at about $30 million as the company normalizes its capital expenditures and incurs some deferred cash costs from 2020.

A significant component of American Tire's liquidity is availability under its approximately $1 billion asset-based lending facility (ABL). Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate availability through 2021, with highest period of borrowing during the first quarter as the company typically burns cash to build up inventory.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for American Tire's leverage profile to improve to below 7x debt/EBITDA and generate positive free cash flow in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if American Tire demonstrates profitable revenue growth while sustaining its productivity cost saving initiatives such that debt/EBITDA is expected to be maintained below 6.5x and EBITA/interest expense above 1.0x. Maintaining an adequate liquidity profile, reflected by continual positive free cash flow and RCF/debt above 10%, could also result in an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if American Tire experiences a deterioration in unit volumes -- particularly if it loses a major supplier or customer -- or if it cannot generate positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity. Persistently negative free cash flow generation and/or diminished liquidity for any reason (including reduced availability under the company's revolver), more broadly, could also result in a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, American Tire Distributors, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of tires (97% of net sales), custom wheels, and related tools. It operated about 140 distribution centers in the US and Canada and generated about $4.8 billion of revenue for the twelve month period ending October 3, 2020.

The company went through a Chapter 11 restructuring in the US bankruptcy courts in late-2018 which resulted in the conversion of more than $1 billion of subordinated debt claims into equity. Post-restructuring, the company is subsequently majority owned by a large consortium of investors.

