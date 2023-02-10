Moody's upgrades Amherst, OH's GOLT and issuer rating to Aa2

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Amherst, OH's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds to Aa2 from Aa3. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the city's issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3. This action concludes a review for possible upgrade that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had about $8 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's strong financial position, solid resident income, and moderate leverage and fixed costs. These strengths are balanced against below-median full value per capita and economic growth that trails the nation.

The city's strong financial position is expected to remain sound across governmental and business-type enterprise funds. The city operates electric distribution, water and sewer utilities that comprise just under 60% of the city's total revenue base. The largest utility by far is the electric distribution system, which purchases power from the American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP, A1 stable) through a long-term take-or-pay contract that obligates it to pay for its allocated share of the O&M and debt service costs. Favorably, the city has monopoly control over its service area and an electric rate structure has a provision whereby rates automatically increase (or decrease) with power supply costs.

The city closed fiscal 2021 with an available fund balance and net current assets of $18 million, or about 59% of revenue. Business-type activities hold about twice as much as governmental funds, but governmental fund balance is also strong relative to its revenues. Our view of available resources also considers the city's restricted fund balance of $3.3 million for street maintenance and improvement projects at the end of fiscal 2021 that is available for core governmental function of infrastructure. Unrestricted liquidity was a strong 80% of revenue. Unaudited fiscal 2022 results indicate the city posted a modest general fund surplus driven by a steady increase in income and property tax collections. The city's wage-related expenses are increasing with union contracts with providing increases of 8.25% in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024 and 2025. Income taxes, which account for approximately two-thirds of governmental revenue, provides a partial hedge against those inflationary pressures with robust growth over the last few years. However, the city also had to reduce its capital expenditures to absorb cost growth to achieve a balanced fiscal 2023 budget, which could become a credit negative over time if investments in capital assets begins to lag depreciation. The city levies a 1.5% municipal income tax, 1% of which is not subject to voter renewal and 0.5% of which was approved by voters for a ten year renewal in 2019. The city's total property tax millage is 4.2, of which 3.2 is unvoted and 1.0 was approved by voters for a five year renewal in 2022 and is restricted for fire department equipment and facility maintenance.

The economic growth rate of the MSA is solid though trails the nation and benefits from its location in the greater Cleveland (Aa3 stable) metropolitan area. Amherst's adjusted resident income is strong at 126% of the national figure, while full value per capita trails those of similarly-rated peers at just under $93,000.

The city's leverage ratio is a low 170% revenues in part because it includes pass through revenue and expenses related to the electric utility operation, but does not include AMP debt. Looking exclusively at governmental related long-term liabilities, the leverage was a much higher though still moderate 300% of revenue in fiscal 2021. About four-fifths of the city's leverage is from the city's participation in two multi-employer agent pension plans that have historically been underfunded. The city's contributions are based on a percentage of payroll and are typically near our tread water indicator. The city does not have any current borrowing plans and its fixed cost ratio (adjusted fixed costs / revenues) is low at about 5% of revenues.

The Aa2 rating on the city's GOLT debt is at the same level as issuer rating reflecting the Aa2 issuer rating is based on the city's full faith and credit pledge and the state requirement that Ohio local governments use all available revenues, including available property tax millage currently assigned to operations of the city or overlapping entities under the ten mill limitation statutory code, for the payment of debt service prior to any other use.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved economic growth that drives diversification and increase in full value per capita

- Further bolstering of fund balance and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant declines in reserves and liquidity

- Material increases in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the city's GOLT bonds carries the city's full faith and credit pledge, along with its authority to levy ad valorem property taxes under its state imposed 10-mill limitation.

PROFILE

The City of Amherst is located in Lorain County (Aa2), in the western portion of the Cleveland metropolitan area. The city serves an estimated population of about 12,000. The city provides general governmental services such as public safety and public works, along with several business-type activities that include a water system, sewer system, and electric distribution utility.

