Moody's upgrades Anastasia's CFR to Caa1; stable outlook

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Anastasia Parent, LLC's ("Anastasia") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from Caa2 and its Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. Moody's also upgraded Anastasia's first lien senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan ratings to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade reflects Anastasia's continued recovery in sales and earnings as a result of improved market demand for color cosmetics as consumers resume more social activities. Anastasia' earnings improvement also reflects the company's cost reduction initiatives and reduced promotional activities taken during 2020 and 2021 to reduce inventory. The company is also benefiting from its high specialty retail concentration. Sephora and Ulta are expanding their presence with Kohl and Target, respectively, and pushing premium beauty products to the mass market. New customer acquisition and higher foot traffic translate to higher sales to the brands they carry, including Anastasia. The company has adequate liquidity, including a relatively sizeable cash balance and no borrowings on the revolver as of March 31, 2022. Moody's also anticipates Anastasia will generate modestly positive free cash flow in fiscal 2023, after capex and a tax distribution. As the company has relatively small scale and a narrow focus on color cosmetics, Anastasia needs to continue its earnings momentum and execute well to further reduce its debt-to-EBITDA towards 6.0x for another rating upgrade. Moody's expects the company will proactively address the revolver refinancing ahead of its maturity in August 2023.

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Anastasia Parent, LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Anastasia Parent, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects Anastasia's relatively small scale with revenues of roughly $240 million and high financial leverage, with debt-to-EBITDA at 8.3x for the twelve-month ending March 31, 2022. Moody's anticipates the company's financial leverage will improve to low 7x debt-to-EBITDA by fiscal 2023, supported by both solid market demand for color cosmetics as consumers resume more social activities and a continued recovery in brick-and-mortar distribution channels. Moody's views the company's risk of a debt restructuring has declined with the rebound in earnings and improved liquidity. Nevertheless, the company is facing intense competition from many successful, larger competitors, and its narrow focus in prestige color cosmetics leaves Anastasia highly exposed to fashion risk should consumer preferences shift away from the company's products. Larger competitors have greater scale, possess more product and geographic diversity, and have greater investment capacity through a range of economic cycles. Anastasia has limited geographic diversity with a significant amount of sales generated in the U.S. Moreover, execution risk is elevated at present amid inflationary cost pressures and supply chain disruptions affecting consumer product companies and retailers. Effectively managing its supply chain and inventory is crucial to continue the company's recovery of earnings and cash flow generation. The rating is supported by Anastasia's good brand name recognition in niche markets and product development capabilities. Anastasia also has a strong presence with specialty retail at Sephora and Ulta, and grows when these customers expand distribution.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Social considerations impact Anastasia in that the company is largely a prestige color cosmetics company. Products related to makeup help individuals enhance their self-image and align with social customs. Hence social factors are the primary driver of Anastasia's sales. To the extent such social factors change, it could have an impact -- positive or negative – on the company's sales and earnings.

Governance risk is elevated due to private ownership including a significant minority share held by private equity firm TPG Capital. Moody's expects aggressive financial policies as evidenced by the high leverage in part due to a sizable dividend distribution paid in 2018.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Anastasia will continue to improve its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months, including reducing its debt-to-EBITDA to a low 7x level by fiscal 2023. Moody's also expects the company to generate modest free cash flow and maintain at least adequate liquidity, including successfully extending the maturity of its revolver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is renewed earnings deterioration or if Anastasia's liquidity weakens, including failure to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility. A downgrade could also occur if the company engages in debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

The ratings could be upgraded if Anastasia materially improves its operating performance and reduces its financial leverage, such that debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 6.0x. In addition, the company would need to successfully extend the maturity of its revolver, which expires in August 2023.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Beverly Hills, CA, Anastasia is a marketer and seller of prestige color cosmetics largely in the U.S. Anastasia is majority owned by the Soare family with TPG owning a minority interest. The company generated roughly $240 million in annual revenue for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022.

