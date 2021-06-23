Moody's upgrades Anhui Transportation's ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Anhui Transportation Holding Group Co., Ltd.'s (Anhui Transportation) issuer rating to A3 from Baa1 and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa3 from ba1.

At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Anhui Transportation Holding Group (H.K.) Ltd, the issuing entity of Anhui Transportation's guaranteed USD notes, to A3 from Baa1.

The ratings outlook remains stable.

"The ratings upgrade reflects Anhui Transportation's strengthened financial profile, supported by the robust performance of its toll road operations and recurring government fiscal support," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"We expect the company will maintain its strengthened credit metrics in the next 12-18 months, despite a higher capital spending plan, which will position the company appropriately at the baa3 BCA level," Ng adds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that (1) Anhui Transportation's toll road operations will continue to show a stable operating performance, (2) investments in non-toll road operations will remain at a manageable scale, (3) the company will not undertake any heavily debt-funded merger and acquisition transactions, and (4) the high likelihood of extraordinary support from and high level of dependence on the Anhui government and ultimately the Government of China will remain intact.

Anhui Transportation's financial strength positions it well at its current BCA and underpins the rating upgrade. Moody's expects the company to maintain its current financial profile over the next 1-2 years, despite higher capital spending driven mostly by the government's toll road network expansion plan.

Specifically, Moody's estimates Anhui Transportation will record funds from operations (FFO)/debt of 10%-11% and cash interest coverage of 3.3x-3.5x, after including adjustments for government grants, during 2021-23. These metrics include Moody's expectation of increased capital spending of around RMB18-20 billion annually, compared with RMB10-12 billion in previous years.

The company's financial profile continues to be supported by its dominant position in Anhui province's toll road network, which mainly consists of a sizable and mature network of essential expressway systems, and robust traffic volumes, which are the result of sound economic fundamentals in the Yangtze River Delta area.

Moody's assessment of the high likelihood of extraordinary government support for Anhui Transportation considers the company's ownership of strategic transportation assets and its dominant position in the local toll road sector, which is commercially viable and linked with the public policy goals of the Anhui government (commercial public sector). Moody's has also considered the company's 100% ownership by the Anhui government and its track record of receiving financial support from the government.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered that Anhui Transportation has relatively low to moderate environmental risk, stemming from vehicle carbon emissions on its toll roads and sustainability concerns over the construction and maintenance of its toll roads and service areas.

Anhui Transportation has low to moderate social risks, mainly stemming from having to maintain the efficiency and stability of its toll road operations. However, these risks are manageable considering the company's good track record in maintaining its operations. Pandemic-related traffic disruptions and the toll-free policy in 2020 have highlighted the social risks and public expectation of responsible operation that the transportation sector faces, such kind of government intervention in service of public interest could dent Anhui Transportation's credit strengths.

Governance considerations that Moody's has factored into Anhui Transportation's credit profile include the company's sizable capital spending pipeline. Nevertheless, this risk is mitigated by Anhui Transportation's status as a key state-owned enterprise and the sole toll road operator in Anhui province, which is closely monitored by the local government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Anhui Transportation's BCA is appropriately positioned at the current level with a stable financial profile, given the grants and subsidies it has received from the Anhui provincial government; the company's ownership of strategic transportation assets and dominant position in the local toll road sector; and its access to funding, supported by its policy role.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the likelihood of support for Anhui Transportation increases, the company's BCA improves or its policy functions materially increase.

Moody's will raise Anhui Transportation's BCA if the company improves its financial profile by increasing its earnings and reducing debt. Credit metrics that will indicate an upgrade of the BCA include adjusted FFO/debt, after including adjustments for government grants, exceeding 12% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the likelihood of support for Anhui Transportation decreases, the company's BCA weakens or its policy functions materially weaken.

Downward rating pressure could also emerge if (1) Anhui Transportation takes on more aggressive debt-funded capital spending, (2) its credit quality weakens substantially, or (3) adverse changes in the regulatory or economic environment affect its credit profile.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade in the company's BCA include adjusted FFO/debt, after including adjustments for government grants, remaining below 7% on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Anhui Transportation Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Anhui Transportation) is the onlystate-owned investor and operator of toll roads in Anhui province in China. The company has exclusive rights to operate and collect tolls for around 4,490 kilometers of expressways, representing more than 90% of the province's entire toll road network as of the end of 2020.

It is also involved in businesses with synergy to its toll roads, such as the operation of service areas and gas stations along its toll roads, public bus transportation services, logistics services and property development. In 2020, the company reported a total revenue of RMB36.1 billion and total assets of RMB269.4 billion.

Anhui Transportation is wholly owned by the Anhui provincial State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). It was formed by a merger in December 2014 of two state-owned enterprises (SOEs): Anhui Expressway Holding Group and Anhui Transport Investment Group.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ralph Ng

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

