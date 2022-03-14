Moody's upgrades Anne Arundel County, MD's issuer and GOLT rating to Aaa from Aa1; assigns Aaa to 2022 GOLT bonds

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Anne Arundel County, MD's outstanding issuer and general obligation limited tax obligation (GOLT) rating to Aaa from Aa1. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aaa to the county's $131.2 million Consolidated General Improvements Series, 2022, $55.1 million Consolidated Water and Sewer Series, 2022, $43.8 million Consolidated General Improvements Series, 2022 Refunding Series and $21.9 million Consolidated Water and Sewer Series, 2022 Refunding Series. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aaa from Aa1 reflects the county's solid local economy that is experiencing ongoing expansion while its residents continue to boast very strong income levels. In addition, the Aaa reflects the county's improved financial position that is expected to remain stable in 2022 given conservative budgeting and active control over operations. The county's long-term liability profile is above national peers, but remains manageable given the ongoing economic and revenue growth.

The GOLT bonds are rated at the same level as the Aaa issuer rating because the GOLT pledge is backed by the county's full-faith-and-credit promise.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county's financial position will remain stable because of conservative budgeting practices, resulting in multi-year increases in fund balance and liquidity, underpinned by formal reserve policies. The outlook also reflects the stability provided by the county's tax base given its location between the City of Baltimore (Aa2 stable) and the District of Columbia (Aaa stable) and as home to Fort Meade, numerous other federal agencies, and the state capital, Annapolis (Aa1).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain structural balance or a decline in reserves

- Contraction of the local economy - Significant increase in long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the County for the payment of which the County's full faith and credit and taxing power are irrevocably pledged, subject to the limitation on the taxing power set forth in Section 710(d) of the County Charter (the "Charter" or the "County Charter").

USE OF PROCEEDS

The General Improvements Bonds will be used to finance various county wide improvements including education, roads, bridges, stormwater, parks, libraries, and other county related capital projects.

The Consolidated Water and Sewer bonds will be used to fund upgrades and improvements to the county's water and sewer system infrastructure.

Both refunding bonds will be used to refund the county's outstanding Consolidated General Improvements Series, 2012, Consolidated General Improvements Series, 2012 Refunding Series, Consolidated Water and Sewer Series, 2012, and Consolidated Water and Sewer Series, 2012 Refunding Series for net present value savings.

PROFILE

Anne Arundel County has an estimated population of 588,000 as of 2020 and is located just south of the City of Baltimore and east of the District of Columbia.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

