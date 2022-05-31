Moody's upgrades Antero Resources' CFR to Ba1, notes to Ba2

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Antero Resources Corporation's (Antero) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2, probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD, and senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was unchanged. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects our expectation that Antero will significantly reduce debt in 2022 driven by record level of free cash flow amid strong natural gas and NGL prices," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "Management remains highly committed to further strengthening Antero's credit profile and we expect Antero's net debt to approach $1 billion by the end of 2022."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Antero Resources Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Antero Resources Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Antero's Ba1 CFR reflects its much improved financial leverage and maturity profile following roughly $1.9 billion of debt reduction since 2019 aided by sharply higher global natural gas and NGLs prices; reduced level of capital spending geared to support more sustainable free cash flow generation; and declining firm-transport volume commitment costs that should boost future margins, all of which enhance the company's resilience. The rating also considers Antero's large natural gas production and reserves in Appalachia, high exposure to NGLs (~30% of total production), low operating and development costs, and 29.1% ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation, which had a market capitalization of $5 billion in late-May, 2022. Antero's ratings are restrained by its singular geographic concentration in Appalachia, significant undeveloped reserves, shale focused operations that require high level of reinvestments, exposure to volatile energy prices, as well as its prior history of aggressive capital spending and volume growth. While Antero's diversified firm-transportation (FT) pipeline contracts have historically helped realize higher prices, the company pays high tariff rates and has higher overall midstream costs than its Appalachian peers.

Antero's low debt level, high quality assets and ability to access export markets will provide significant financial capacity and greater resilience to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While Antero's financial performance will continue to be influenced by industry cycles compared to historical experience, Moody's expects that over time profitability and cash flow in the E&P sector to become less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. However, as a natural gas-focused producer in one of the lowest cost basins in the US, the company will not be as vulnerable to future demand decline or accelerated energy transition as oil-focused producers. Moody's expects the energy transition to occur over a period of decades and that global gas demand will continue to grow through at least the latter half of the 2040's.

Antero should have good liquidity through 2023, which is reflected in the SGL-2 rating. The company will generate strong free cash flow in an elevated commodity price environment enabling management to repay the remaining balance on the company's revolving credit facility by mid-2022. The revolver had $388 million of borrowings against $1.5 billion of lender commitments, supported by a $3.5 billion borrowing base. Antero had $581 million in available borrowing capacity as of March 31, 2022 after accounting for $531 million of outstanding letters of credit. The revolver will mature the earlier of: (i) October 26, 2026, and (ii) the date that is 180 days prior to the earliest stated redemption of any series of Antero's senior notes, unless such series of notes is refinanced. Antero's next notes maturity is on July 15, 2026, when the $325 million 8.375% notes become due.

Antero's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2 and notched below the Ba1 CFR because of the significant size of the secured credit facility, which has a first-lien priority claim to substantially all of Antero's assets. The unsecured notes have upstream guarantees from substantially all of Antero's E&P subsidiaries that also guarantee the secured revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Antero's declining leverage and strong free cash flow prospects in a robust commodity price environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to Baa3 would be contingent on Antero's ability to demonstrate that it can operate with lower debt and capex levels over a period of time, generate consistent free cash flow and balance its debtholders' interest against potentially higher future shareholder distributions. The company will also need to sustain a retained cash flow to debt ratio above 50% on a consolidated basis (for Antero Midstream Partners LP, Ba2 stable) while maintaining the leveraged full-cycle ratio above 2x to be considered for an upgrade. Antero's ratings could come under pressure if the consolidated retained cash flow to debt ratio approaches 30%, the LFCR falls below 1.5x, or the company generates negative free cash flow.

Antero Resources Corporation is a leading natural gas and natural gas liquids producer in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

