Moody's upgrades Anthology's first lien secured rating to B1 from B2, affirms B3 CFR and changes outlook to negative from stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Astra Acquisition Corp.'s (collectively "Anthology") first lien senior secured credit facility rating (revolver and term loan) to B1 from B2. At the same time Moody's affirmed Astra Intermediate Holdings Corp.'s corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) at B3 and B3-PD, respectively. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The upgrade of Anthology's first lien senior secured credit facility (revolver and term loan) rating to B1 from B2 reflects greater protection afforded to these creditors, as a result of the change in the company's capital structure following assets divestitures and repayment of first lien term loan. The B1 rating on the company's first lien term loan and revolver is two notches higher than the CFR of B3, reflecting the higher proportion of junior debt (senior secured second lien term loan and unsecured obligations) relative to the rated first lien debt in Anthology's pro forma capital structure. The senior secured second lien term loan, along with other unsecured obligations provide increased loss absorption cushion in the event of a default, which warrants an additional notching relative to the CFR, in accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation the company will be challenged to generate positive free cash flow and reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage to more sustainable levels over the next 12-18 months. The negative outlook also assumes that the company will successfully integrate both businesses, realize all of the remaining synergies, and continue to deleverage. The outlook could return to stable if the company deleverages meaningfully and demonstrates sustained positive free cash flow generation.

Moody's estimates that pro forma for recent non-core asset divestitures and subsequent debt paydown, debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was well in excess of 10.0 times as of June 30, 2022. Moody's projects Anthology's annual free cash flow to remain negative through June 2024, largely driven by expectation for higher debt service cost and ongoing integration expenses that will continue to strain cash flows, but which are nevertheless likely to diminish over time. Moody's also expects the company's debt-to-EBITDA will remain elevated above 9.0 times through June 2024.

Anthology's weaker-than expected sales performance and earnings erosion since its merger with Blackboard in late 2021 has significantly elevated the company's financial leverage and increased its credit risk profile. Anthology has been unable to capitalize on the growing trend in EdTech post-pandemic, specifically within Blackboard LMS segment, which Moody's believes resulted in competitive share losses in 2022. Most of the company's recent wins have come from displacing existing providers on the SIS/ERP segment, which Moody's expects to contribute to earnings in 2023. It is unclear at this juncture if Anthology can maintain its competitive position within the LMS for higher-ed, win new customers, while also continue to transition install base to the newest Lean SaaS Ultra product.

Despite the company's underperformance in 2022, the integration proceeded well ahead of plan with roughly $33 million of cost synergies (60% of plan) have been actioned as of June 30, 2022. Moody's projects Anthology's quality of earnings and financial leverage will improve over the next 12-18 months as merger/integration work winds-down, one-time expenses abate and the remaining cost synergies are realized.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Astra Acquisition Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Astra Intermediate Holdings Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Astra Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Astra Intermediate Holdings Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Anthology's B3 CFR reflects the company's very high debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted), estimated well in excess of 10.0x as of June 30, 2022, Moody's expectation for weak cash flow generation, operations in the highly competitive and rapidly evolving technology landscape with a few large and established competitors, limited track-record of profitable growth as a combined company, and continued risks posed by the Blackboard integration. Future growth will depend on cross-selling and the displacement of incumbent systems that have high switching costs, given the crucial, embedded nature of such software in an institution's overall operation and administration. Anthology's full-suite approach is somewhat novel in the education space, since its successful competitors, generally, concentrate on either LMS or SIS/ERP exclusively. Moody's anticipates success at cross-selling will take time, as the practice of single-point decision making for administrative and didactic IT functionality at educational institutions is not widespread.

Nonetheless, Anthology's rating is supported by the company's meaningful operating scale and unique global market position, high-single digit revenue growth expectations due to favorable secular industry trends and solid contract pipeline stemming from recent new business wins within the SIS/ERP segment, as well as the highly predictable and recurring subscription and maintenance revenues (90% recurring) generated from multi-year contracts with historically high gross retention rates. With the recent divestitures of non-core assets, Moody's expects management to increase focus on driving sustained growth across higher education software solutions and accelerate the conversion of legacy Learn LMS install base to the Learn SaaS Ultra product.

Moody's expects Anthology to have adequate liquidity over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of more than $150 million of balance sheet cash by the end of December 31, 2022 and full access to $140 million revolving credit facility due 2026. Though the business remains highly seasonal, with stronger cash collections typically occurring during months of July through September, Moody's does not expect the company to utilize its revolving credit facility over the next 12-18 months. Anthology has an all-floating-rate capital structure currently. Moody's projects the company to generate negative free cash flow over the next 12-15 months and expects cash balances to decline over time. Following the $125 million prepayment of the first lien term loan in June 2022, Anthology is no longer required to make quarterly amortization payments going forward. The company is subject to a consolidated net first lien net leverage covenant ratio of 8.0x, whenever revolver borrowings are greater than 35% of the total commitment. The covenant is for the benefit of revolving credit lenders only. The covenant was not in effect as of June 30, 2022. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered over the near term and believes there is ample cushion within the covenant based on the projected earnings levels for the next 12-15 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Anthology maintains at least mid-single digit revenue and EBITDA growth, timely completes integration of Blackboard and realizes all planned cost savings, and consistently generates positive free cash flow on annual basis. The ratings upgraded would also require the company to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 6.5 times and EBITDA-Capex/Interest expense above 1.5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's anticipated revenue growth and margin expansion fail to materialize, causing liquidity position weaken materially. Sustained negative free cash flow or increased revolver usage may lead to a downgrade.

Anthology, headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, provides cloud-based software solutions, including LMS, SIS and CRM for higher education institutions. The company is majority owned by funds managed by private-equity investors Veritas Capital, Providence Equity Partners and Leeds Equity Partners. Pro forma for 2022 asset divestitures, Moody's expects the company's annual revenue to be around $540 million as of June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

