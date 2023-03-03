Moody's upgrades Aretec (B2 corporate family) and changes outlook to stable from positive

New York, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Aretec Group, Inc.'s (Aretec) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, its senior secured bank credit facility rating to B1 from B2, and its senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from Caa2. Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to Aretec's proposed $750 million senior secured term loan addon and a B1 rating to its $175 senior secured revolving credit facility due October 2024. Moody's has withdrawn its B2 rating on Aretec's $175 million senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility due October 2023. Moody's has changed Aretec's outlook to stable from positive.

The rating action is based on Aretec's intention to issue a $750 million addon to its existing senior secured bank credit facility to help fund its planned acquisition of the retail wealth business of Securian Financial Group, Inc.[1] (Securian, A3 Stable). This retail wealth business operates a broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, insurance agency and trust company providing clients a diversified set of wealth management services.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the rating upgrade reflects Aretec's improving profitability, increasing scale and the strategic benefits of the acquisition which together more than offset the initial increase in debt leverage that will be associated with the acquisition. The business being acquired has more than 1,000 financial professionals and approximately $47 billion in client assets of which $25 billion are assets under management (AUM). The transaction would raise Aretec's total client assets to around $365 billion (pro-forma the acquisition as of 31 December 2022), said Moody's.

The bulk of the acquisition is structured so that Aretec acquires only advisor relationships and client assets, and not an entire corporate entity, and thereby partially mitigates integration and execution risks. Moody's said that Aretec has a strong track record of successfully integrating similar acquisitions, and with effective realization of synergies. Moody's expects Aretec to realize substantial synergies from its latest deal, including additional cash sweep program revenue and strategic partner contract alignments.

The rating upgrade also reflects Aretec's strong and stable franchise, sizable client asset levels, and a more favorable shift toward advisory fees and away from less predictable transaction-based commission revenue. Moody's said Aretec is strongly positioned to continue to benefit from interest rate increases, with the Federal Reserve having raised its target federal funds rate by a total of four and a half percentage points since March 2022 to a range of 4.50%-4.75%. Moody's expects that higher interest rates will significantly boost Aretec's interest revenue and profitability in 2023. Interest rate-driven revenue generally flows to the firm's bottom-line with little associated incremental expenses because of the rate-insensitivity of client cash balances. These benefits will more than offset lower advisory and commission fees if the level of broad equities markets should moderately decline. Additionally, Moody's expects Aretec to preserve the benefits of higher rates through increasing the portion of client cash swept into fixed rate accounts or through interest rate hedges.

Aretec has improved its trailing-12-months debt/EBITDA ratio on a Moody's adjusted basis to around 5.8x at 30 September 2022, compared to 7.1x at 31 December 2021. Moody's said that it expects its pending acquisition to lead to a temporary spike in leverage, but that the higher interest rate environment and Aretec's increasing scale will allow for improvements in its leverage profile. On a pro-forma basis, including the proposed debt issuance and the results of the business to be acquired, Moody's expects Aretec's leverage ratio will improve to around 5.0x at the end of 2023.

The change in Aretec's outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that the benefits to profitability from higher interest rates will support deleveraging over the next twelve to eighteen months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that inorganic growth will not significantly affect Aretec's key financial metrics or pose an outsized operational integration burden, and that its `financial policies with respect to debt leverage will remain unchanged.

Moody's said it has withdrawn its B2 rating on Aretec's $175 million senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility due October 2023 because this facility has been replaced and extended by the B1-rated $175 million senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility due October 2024.

The B1 ratings assigned to Aretec's planned $750 million Senior Secured 1st Lien term loan add-on and its $175 senior secured revolving credit facility due October 2024, as well as the B1 ratings on its existing first lien senior secured term loan, reflect their priority ranking and relative size in Aretec's capital structure. The Caa1 rating on Aretec's senior unsecured notes reflects the notes' secondary ranking and relative size in its capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Aretec's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to sustainably improve its debt leverage to below 4.5x on a Moody's-adjusted basis. A significant expansion of existing revenue streams, or development of new ones, resulting in a sustainable increase in revenue diversification and less correlation of revenue with the macroeconomic environment could also result in an upgrade. Strong advisor recruitment and improved advisor retention rates leading to growth in client assets and a sustainable improvement in profitability and cash flow could also lead to an upgrade.

Moody's said Aretec's ratings could be downgraded if there were a sustained deterioration in the firm's debt leverage to above 6.5x on a Moody's-adjusted basis. A deterioration in revenue, not offset by flexible expense management, resulting in a Moody's-adjusted interest coverage ratio below 2.0x, could also result in a downgrade. Also, a significant decline in the number of financial advisors, or a deterioration in advisor retention levels that results in significant attrition of client assets could also lead to a downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if Aretec does not adequately preserve and maintain the benefits of higher interest rates.

