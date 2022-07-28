Moody's upgrades Argus Media's CFR to B1 from B2; stable outlook

London, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Fleet Midco I Limited's (Argus Media) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to B1 from B2 instrument ratings of the $500 million backed senior secured term loan due 2026 and the Â£50 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026, both issued by Fleet Bidco Limited. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Argus Media's CFR to B1 from B2 reflects the group's consistently improved credit metrics over the past three years, driven by a strong and resilient operating performance in times of a very difficult macroeconomic environment. The group's leverage has consistently decreased over the past three years and has most recently reached the low of 3.7x Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA, based on the last twelve months (LTM) period to 31 March 2022. The deleveraging trajectory was supported by good EBITDA growth with a very high Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of over 43% for the same period.

While Argus Media's improved credit metrics and the absence of any debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions are evidence of a more moderate financial policy recently, Moody's notes that the group continues to return cash to shareholders through interest payments on its hybrid instruments, including preference shares and shareholder loan notes. Despite these payments, the group's free cash flow generation remains substantially positive with about Â£29 million generated during the LTM period to 31 March 2022.

Argus Media's B1 CFR further reflects (1) the critical nature of the product offering for its clients; (2) the subscription-based model that provides for good revenue visibility; and (3) the group's sound free cash flow generation due to negative working capital and modest capital expenditure.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) Argus Media's relatively small size as measured by revenue; (2) the concentration of its revenue among the top four products and its dependance on the Oil & Gas sector; (3) the group's foreign exchange risk exposure; and (4) the presence of hybrid instruments in the group's capital structure and related interest payments that constrain free cash flow generation.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Argus Media's ratings factor in certain governance considerations such as the group's ownership structure with the CEO and Chairman holding 42.4% of shares, which creates a degree of key man risk and concentration of power. Argus Media's financial policy has been moderate recently, with significantly improved credit metrics and no additional debt raised for M&A. However, the presence of different hybrid instruments in the group's capital structure and the continued cash interest payments on those instruments are evidence of a shareholder-oriented financial policy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group will continue to grow organically and maintain moderate leverage levels while maintaining a substantially positive free cash flow generation. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that Argus Media will not embark on any larger debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could occur if the group achieves a substantial increase in its scale and a more diversified revenue base, Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably decreases to below 3.0x, Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt is sustained well above 10%, and liquidity remains good.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if the Argus Media experiences a lack of growth or a decline in revenue due to a key benchmark loss, Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably increases above 5.0x, or Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt decreases below the high-single digit in percentage points for a sustained period of time.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's consider Argus Media's liquidity profile to be good. On 31 March 2022, the group had around Â£61 million of cash on balance sheet and has access to its fully undrawn Â£50 million RCF due 2026. The RCF is subject to a springing senior secured net leverage covenant which is tested when it is drawn down for more than 40%. Moody's expects the group to maintain sufficient headroom under the covenant.

The majority of the group's cash is readily accessible to management as it is held in the UK or the US (about three quarters of total cash balances). Argus Media regularly hedges its foreign exchange exposure, given its US dollar revenue base and largely British pound denominated cost base.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The upgraded to B1 from B2 instrument ratings of the $500 million backed senior secured term loan and RCF both due in 2026 are aligned with the group's CFR and reflect all senior secured capital structure. The facilities are guaranteed by the group's subsidiaries (80% guarantor test) and the security includes pledges over shares, bank accounts, intra-group receivables, material intellectual property and fixed assets, as well as debentures granted by the parent and the English borrower.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in London, Argus Media is the second largest price reporting agency (PRA) by revenue in the global commodity markets, and provides essential price and market data to market participants across the full commodity value chain. Argus Media's products are sold substantially through a subscription model, accounting for around 90% of group revenue. Argus Media is privately owned with key shareholders General Atlantic (24.6% of share capital), Hg Capital (24.6%) Adrian Binks, CEO (42.4%) and management/ employees (8.6%).

During the last twelve months period to 31 March 2022, Argus Media generated revenue of Â£245 million and a company-adjusted EBITDA of Â£105 million. The group has a global footprint with 27 offices and around 1,200 employees worldwide, with the Americas and the UK accounting for the bulk of revenues.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Timo Fittig

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

