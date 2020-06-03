Moody's upgrades Arqiva Broadcast Finance to B1, Parent's CFR to Ba2; stable outlook

London, 03 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded to B1 from B2 the
senior secured debt rating of Arqiva Broadcast Finance Plc as well as
to Ba2 from Ba3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of its parent holding
Arqiva Broadcast Parent Limited (Arqiva). The outlook on all ratings
is stable.
The rating action follows Arqiva's announcement, on 3 June 2020
[1] that it received the required majority senior lender consent
for the disposal of its telecommunications tower activities to Cellnex
Telecom, S.A. (Cellnex), an infrastructure operator
for wireless telecommunication in Europe, with the transaction expected
to close over the summer of 2020.
This action concludes the rating review initiated on 10 October 2019.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating upgrade reflects Arqiva's commitment to use around GBP1.8
billion of the GBP2.0 billion proceeds from the sale of its telecom
tower activities to deleverage the group. The planned prepayment
of senior debt and derivatives mark-to-market exposure,
expected within 180 days of the close of the tower sale, will significantly
improve the consolidated group's financial risk profile.
Of the GBP3.0 billion of consolidated Arqiva group debt reported
as at 31 December 2019, around GBP2.4 billion is priority
debt located within a highly covenanted financing framework around the
operating companies. Creditors under this financing structure had
to approve the planned disposal in accordance with the debt documentation.
Given senior lenders' consent for the sale, which followed
approval by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority on 22 April
2020, Moody's expects total senior liabilities (including
swap mark-to-market) to reduce by roughly GBP1.8
billion after transaction close, in line with Arqiva's commitment.
As part of the sale, Arqiva will transfer to Cellnex approximately
7,400 of its mobile communications sites, including masts,
towers and urban rooftop sites, as well as the right to market a
further ca. 900 sites across the UK.
The Arqiva group will retain its terrestrial broadcast infrastructure
business and end-to-end network solutions for TV and radio
customers as well as other data network providers, with around 1,500
broadcast transmission sites in the UK. The group will also retain
its interests in machine-to-machine data services which
provide secure smart meter communications networks for the utilities sector.
From a business risk perspective, the sale of the telecom tower
activities will result in the company retaining assets with more stable
and predictable cash flow generating capacity under a longer average contract
life than the telecom towers business. However, disposal
of the telecom towers will also reduce diversification as well as remove
a segment that has bolstered the group's historically achieved EBITDA
growth. While technological changes that may challenge the role
of terrestrial television appear some way off and -- for
the time being -- are mitigated by contracts with public
service broadcasters into the 2030s, Moody's believes that the loss
of diversification does offset some of the benefit of the broadcast towers
cash flow predictability. Nevertheless, the shorter maturity
of the GBP625 million 6.75% notes due 2023, issued
by Arqiva Broadcast Finance Plc, benefits more from nearer term
contractual certainty than the longer-term priority debt which
is not rated by Moody's.
Overall, Arqiva's credit quality remains underpinned by (1) the
monopoly position of the group as the sole provider of broadcast tower
infrastructure in the UK; (2) the stable and predictable cash flows
from its terrestrial broadcasting TV and radio services provided under
long-term contracts, which is the largest contributor to
EBITDA; and (3) its ability to use the group's infrastructure for
new growth opportunities, such as smart metering communication services.
However, Arqiva's credit profile is also constrained by the higher
competitive pressures and lower margins of its satellite operations,
although this business segment contributes only between 5-7%
of consolidated EBITDA.
From a financial risk perspective, the rating agency forecasts that
consolidated net debt/EBITDA will largely remain in the range of 4.5-5.0x
over the first three years following the sale. The junior debt
restricted payment covenant remains at 6.5x and is, therefore,
the level at which creditors remain protected from excessive cash calls,
including in relation to subordinated shareholder loans higher up in the
group structure. With the de-leveraging leaving material
headroom against the covenant, its protective value for junior creditors
may be reduced. However, following repayment of the senior
debt, the senior group is expected to maintain significant headroom
under its own -- revised -- distribution lock up tests,
which in turn will be ensuring cash distributions into the junior group.
The B1 rating of the GBP625 million notes, two notches below the
Ba2 CFR, reflects that creditors' claims are deeply subordinated
to claims of priority creditors at the operating group level. This
subordination may result in very high loss severity in the event of default,
particularly in circumstances where any or all of the financings with
higher priority ranking have also defaulted. The occurrence of
a trigger event or distribution lock-up at the priority debt level
would also deprive the Arqiva Broadcast Finance Plc of the cash flows
on which it relies to service the notes.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's forecast
that Arqiva's financial leverage will remain aligned with the ratio
guidance for a Ba2 CFR, which includes Moody's-adjusted
consolidated net debt/EBITDA of between 4.5x and 5.5x.
Furthermore, the rating outlook factors in the rating agency's
expectation that financial performance will continue to be underpinned
by a high proportion of long-term contracted revenues and a high
level of contract renewal rates.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could develop over the medium term if the Arqiva
group further deleverages such that Moody's-adjusted consolidated
net debt/EBITDA ratio appeared likely to fall below 4.5x on a sustainable
basis. This also assumes that there remains significant headroom
against distribution lock up levels at the ring-fenced senior secured
debt level for the priority debt within the operating companies'
financing structure. Any upgrade would also consider the maintenance
of solid operating performance and a prudent financial policy in terms
of shareholders distributions.
The ratings could come under downward pressure if the Arqiva group's
consolidated net debt/EBITDA ratio (Moody's-adjusted) was
likely to increase above 5.5x on a sustained basis. In addition,
negative rating pressure could materialise if there was (1) a trigger
event or dividend lock-up at the senior financing structure or
any other factors that may increase the likelihood of such events occurring;
and/or (2) adverse funding conditions, which would make it difficult
for the Arqiva group to refinance maturing debt on reasonable terms.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Ratings Upgraded:
..Issuer: Arqiva Broadcast Finance Plc
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B1 from B2
..Issuer: Arqiva Broadcast Parent Limited
....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Arqiva Broadcast Finance Plc
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Arqiva Broadcast Parent Limited
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Rating Under Review
The group under Arqiva Broadcast Parent Limited owns and operates a portfolio
of communications infrastructure assets and provides (1) television and
radio transmission services; (2) site sharing to mobile network operators;
(3) smart metering and M2M communications services for gas, electricity
and water utilities in different parts of the UK; (4) media services
and radio communications in the UK; and (5) satellite services in
the UK, Continental Europe and the US. The group delivered
consolidated revenue of around GBP990 million and EBITDA (after exceptional
items) of GBP522 million on a consolidated basis for the year ending 30
June 2019.
Arqiva is wholly owned by Arqiva Group Limited, which is itself
owned by a consortium of five shareholder groups, the two largest
being Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with a 48% holding and
Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 2 with 25%. Various
other Macquarie-managed funds account for approximately 1.5%,
Industry Funds Management holds around 14.8%, Health
Super Investments Pty Ltd holds around 5.4% and Motor Trades
Association of Australia holds around 5.2%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/20CA/announcement-of-results-of-consent-solicitation/14563616
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stefanie Voelz
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
