Moody's upgrades Ascent's CFR to B1; Outlook stable

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC's (Ascent) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD, its second lien term loan rating to B1 from B3, and its senior unsecured notes rating to B3 from Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"Ascent's upgrade reflects our expectation that the company will maintain capital discipline and, use operating cash flow to reduce debt and improve financial resilience," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "Good visibility to the company's cash flow outlook aided by its commodity hedge book and the prospect of debt reduction and its capital structure simplification contribute to the stable outlook."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ascent's upgrade to B1 CFR is precipitated by the company's continued focus on free cash flow generation through restrained capital spending and cost-efficient production. The company is poised to reduce debt burden in light of strong commodity price environment and deliver meaningful improvement in its credit profile.

The company's stable outlook is based on the expectations of sustained capital spending discipline and free cash flow generation aided by the company's commodity hedges that provide strong cash flow visibility. The company will grow its production and reserves base modestly and should build financial capability to reduce debt and improve its debt leverage metrics.

Ascent's B1 CFR reflects the company's natural gas weighted production profile which yields lower cash margins than an oil-weighted production base on an equivalent unit of production, notwithstanding the company's good capital efficiency. The company also has relatively high debt leverage metrics as compared to some of its natural gas producer peers. Ascent's rating is constrained by its single basin focus in the Utica Shale with modest take-away capacity constraints. The company has significant firm transportation (FT) commitments that, while providing flow assurance, could prove burdensome if the company's production drops. Ascent's production meets its FT requirements and will continue to meet them at current production levels.

Ascent benefits from a significant reserve base in the highly productive, low-cost Utica Shale and a comprehensive hedging program that should provide meaningful protection to debt service and its drilling program through 2022. The company's commodity hedge position provides good visibility to company's cash flow through 2022 and to some extent 2023 as well. Ascent demonstrates competitive metrics and capital efficiency in comparison to its Appalachian peers.

Ascent's $550 million second lien term loan due November 2025 is rated B1, the same as the CFR given the substantial cushion from the company's approximately $1.65 billion of unsecured notes that are subordinated to the second lien term loan. Ascent's senior unsecured notes are rated B3, two notches below the CFR, owing to the size of the priority claim of the company's $1.85 billion borrowing base senior secured revolving credit facility due April 2024 and the second lien term loan to the company's assets ahead of the notes.

Ascent will maintain good liquidity and generate free cash flow through 2023. As of December 31, 2021, Ascent had $6 million of cash and $495 million drawn under its $1.85 billion borrowing base senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in April 2024. Under the credit agreement, Ascent is required to maintain its net debt/EBITDAX ratio below 4x and a current ratio above 1x. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants through 2023. The company's next significant maturity will be in 2024 when the revolver is due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ascent's ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves substantial debt reduction improving its ability to maintain production and credit metrics through periods of weaker gas prices, and simplifies its capital structure. The company must generate significant free cash flow and sustain its retained cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio above 35%.

Ascent's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to achieve consistent free cash flow generation and debt reduction or if natural gas fundamentals deteriorate significantly. Ratings could be downgraded if its RCF/debt ratio falls below 25%. A weakening of liquidity could also pressure the ratings

Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC is a private independent E&P company with operations in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

