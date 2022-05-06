info

Rating Action:

Moody’s upgrades Assicurazioni Generali’s IFS rating to A3 with a stable outlook

06 May 2022
﻿

Frankfurt am Main , May 6, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the Insurance Financial Strength Rating ("IFSR") of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ("Generali", the Group) to A3 from Baa1. At the same time Moody's upgraded Generali's debt ratings by one notch: senior unsecured debt to Baa1 from Baa2; senior subordinated debt to Baa2(hyb)/Baa2 from Baa3(hyb)/Baa3; junior subordinated debt to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb), preferred stock to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb).

Moody's also upgraded the ratings of Generali's subsidiaries Generali Italia S.p.A. (Generali Italia), and Generali France (the French operating entities) to A3, while the IFSRs of Generali Germany (the German operating entities) have been affirmed at A3.

The outlooks for all entities remain stable.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATINGS RATIONALE - ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A

The upgrade of Generali's IFSR to A3 from Baa1 reflects the Group's improving credit profile and our expectation that the Group's diversification in terms of revenues, earnings, and assets beyond Italy enables Generali to withstand potential severe Italian sovereign stress scenarios.

Generali has made strong progress in improving its liability risk profile, particularly in the life book where Generali is overweight compared to some European peers. Generali has successfully shifted its new business to less interest rate sensitive products with unit-linked savings and protection products now accounting for almost 60% of total new business. As a result, at year-end 2021, Generali reported that the share of life technical reserves incl. guaranteed rates had reduced further to 66%, with an average guaranteed rate of 1.15% (down from 1.61% in 2017) and Moody's expects the positive trajectory to continue.

Generali has been able to largely compensate the impact of the low interest rate environment on its earnings, as reflected in an average return on capital (Moody's definition) of 5.5% in the five-year period 2016-2021. This is mainly thanks to improving underwriting margins partially offsetting lower investment returns, as demonstrated by improving life technical margins and property and casualty (P&C) combined ratios. However, Moody's expects pressure on underwriting margins to increase: in life, increasing competition and regulation will likely result in some pressure on prices and in P&C, competition paired with a return of claims frequencies to pre-pandemic levels and significant claims inflation will likely result in higher combined ratios. Increasing interest rates and improving profit contributions from Generali's asset management operations could support Generali's earnings, however.

Generali's capital adequacy and financial flexibility ratios have also improved and are in line with more highly rated peers, but we consider the risks associated with the exposure to Italian sovereign bonds as a constraint. The Group Solvency II ratio has improved markedly and stood at 227% at year-end 2021 and the Group's exposure to Italian sovereign bonds as percentage of shareholders' equity has fallen to 2.0x from 2.5x at year-end 2017. However, sensitivities to negative market movements, in particular Italian sovereign bond spread widening, while decreasing, remain significant.

Beyond the reflection of the Italian sovereign risk in the credit profile, Moody's takes into consideration the Group's significant degree of diversification beyond the Italian market via its operations in France, Germany and the Central and Eastern European markets, which account for roughly half of the Group's gross written premiums and operating results, compared to one third contributed by Generali's domestic operations.

Further, Moody's has changed Generali's Governance Issuer Profile Score (G-IPS) to moderately negative (G-IPS 3) from neutral-to-low (G-IPS 2) previously. The change reflects governance risk associated with the division between shareholders with differing views on the strategic direction of the group, which has become increasingly apparent recently. While the 2022 annual general meeting has resulted in a backing of the current management team, this division of shareholders could continue and potentially distract Generali's senior management, negatively influence Generali's reputation, and result potentially in changes of the financial policy. However, Generali's ESG Credit Impact Score remains at neutral-to-low (CIS-2).

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook of the Group is in line with the sovereign rating of Italy (Baa3, stable), which continues to influence the credit quality of Generali, and reflects Moody's expectation that Generali will maintain the strength of its business and financial profile, despite the current uncertain geopolitical outlook and high inflation.

RATINGS RATIONALE – SUBSIDIARIES

Moody's has aligned the ratings of the rated subsidiaries in Italy, France, and Germany with the IFSR of the Group, reflecting our view that these entities combined drive and benefit from the larger Group's financial strength.

GENERALI ITALIA S.P.A.

The upgrade of the IFSR to A3 from Baa1 with stable outlook on Generali Italia, the main insurance operating entity of the Generali Group in its domestic market, reflects its standalone credit profile, which is constrained by the exposure to Italian sovereign bonds, as well as uplift reflecting the support from being part of the larger Generali Group. The domestic market is Generali Group's single largest market and has consistently been the Group's largest profit contributor.

In terms of its standalone credit profile, Generali Italia benefits from (1) its market leading position in the Italian insurance market, (2) very strong distribution, both in terms of diversity of channels and control, (3) moderate product risk overall, and (4) strong and resilient profitability. Partially offsetting these strengths are (1) concentration of Generali Italia's assets and liabilities in Italy and (2) overall elevated asset risk driven by equity and credit risk exposures.

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on its parent company, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

GENERALI FRANCE

The rating action on Generali France reflects the upgrade of the parent's IFSR (Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.) to A3 from Baa1, reflecting the improved credit quality of the insurer, as well as the financial solidity of the French subsidiaries, the stand-alone profiles being in line with an A3 IFSR.

We consider the standalone credit profile of Generali France (whose main operating entities are Generali Vie and Generali IARD) to benefit from (1) the franchise of Generali in France and its diversification both in terms of business model and distribution strategy (calling upon all the traditional channels in use in France as well as bank partnerships and direct insurance), (2) well-diversified business mix and low product risk both in life and non-life, and (3) solid capitalization with adequate Solvency II ratios for both Generali Vie and Generali IARD. Generali France's credit profile however remains challenged by (1) the high degree of competition in the French insurance market particularly in non-life, (2) pressured margins in the life business due to rates remaining low, as well as (3) inflation risk which, coupled to the end of positive covid-19 effects on retail P&C claims, could also deteriorate profitability in the short to medium-term.

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on its parent company, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

GENERALI GERMANY

The affirmation of the A3 IFSR with stable outlook on Generali Germany's operating entities reflects Generali Germany's strong stand-alone credit profile, partially constrained by the rating of its parent, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. In terms of its standalone credit profile, Generali Germany benefits from (1) a market leading position in the German market, (2) strong distribution capacity and below peers' product risk, given the high weight of unit-linked and protection products in its life book, and (3) strong capitalisation and profitability. Partially offsetting this are (1) Generali Germany's elevated high-risk asset exposure and (2) its still high exposure to interest rate risk, and (3) increasing its reliance on its very successful distribution channel via Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG.

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on its parent company, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A

An improvement in Italy's credit quality, as evidenced by an upgrade of its sovereign rating could result in an upgrade of Generali's rating. In addition, a strengthening of Generali's credit profile could lead to upwards pressure on its rating. This would most likely be based on the Group further building its earnings track record – both in terms of absolute levels and stability – while maintaining its Solvency II ratio firmly above the 200% threshold as well as further reduced sensitivities to movements in credit spreads on Italian sovereign bonds.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could result from a further deterioration in the credit quality of Italy, as evidenced by a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating, a material deterioration of the Group's Solvency II ratio or a significantly higher exposure to Italian assets, or a deterioration in operating performance, also resulting in a deterioration in the group's financial flexibility. Further, reduced cohesion of the Group or weakening of the support mechanisms within the Group could also result in downwards rating pressure.

GENERALI ITALIA S.P.A., GENERALI FRANCE, GENERALI GERMANY

As the financial strength of Generali's rated subsidiaries is closely intertwined with that of the larger Generali Group, any change in the Group's rating will likely result in an equivalent change in the subsidiaries' ratings. Further, downwards pressure on their ratings could result from reduced cohesion in the Group or if it becomes apparent that support mechanisms within the Group weaken.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A

..Upgrades:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa2(hyb)/Baa2 from Baa3(hyb)/Baa3

....Senior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Generali Deutschland AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Generali Deutschland Versicherung AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Advocard Rechtschutzversicherung AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Generali Deutschland Krankenversicherung AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Cosmos Versicherung AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Dialog Versicherung AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Envivas Krankenversicherung AG

..Affirmation:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, affirmed A3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Generali IARD

..Upgrade:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Generali Vie

.. Upgrade:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Generali Italia S.p.A.

..Upgrade:

....Insurance Financial Strength Rating, upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodologies used in rating Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A, Generali Deutschland AG and Generali Italia S.p.A. were Life Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254133 , and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254163 . The principal methodology used in rating Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG, Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG, Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG, Envivas Krankenversicherung AG, Generali Deutschland Krankenversicherung AG and Generali Vie was Life Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254133 . The principal methodology used in rating Advocard Rechtschutzversicherung AG, Cosmos Versicherung AG, Dialog Versicherung AG, Generali Deutschland Versicherung AG and Generali IARD was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254163 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A and Generali Italia S.p.A. credit ratings is Antonello Aquino, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved Generali Deutschland AG, Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG, Advocard Rechtschutzversicherung AG, Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG, Cosmos Versicherung AG, Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG, Dialog Versicherung AG, Envivas Krankenversicherung AG, Generali Deutschland Krankenversicherung AG, Generali Deutschland Versicherung AG, Generali IARD and Generali Vie credit ratings is Simon Ainsworth, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Badorff
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main
Germany
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Antonello Aquino
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

