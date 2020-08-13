Moody's upgrades At Home's CFR to B3, assigns Caa1 rating to new notes

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded At Home Holding
III Inc.'s (At Home) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1
and probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Caa1 rating to the company's
proposed senior secured notes. The speculative-grade liquidity
rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3 and the ratings
outlook was changed to stable from negative.
"At Home's strong performance coming out of coronavirus-related
shut downs and its curtailed capital spending on store expansion have
improved liquidity," said Moody's senior analyst and
Vice President Raya Sokolyanska. "While consumer spending
on home goods will retreat to more normalized levels, we expect
At Home to continue gaining share as a value price point retailer,
which will support results going forward," added Sokolyanska.
Proceeds from the proposed $250 million notes due 2025 and revolver
borrowings will be used to refinance the company's existing senior
secured term loan due 2022 ($332 million outstanding amount) and
pay for transaction expenses.
The CFR and PDR upgrades reflect the company's significant revenue
and earnings growth in Q2 fiscal 2021 and Moody's expectations for
stable to modestly lower operating performance over the near term.
The SGL upgrade to SGL-2 from SGL-3 incorporates the lack
of near-term maturities following the proposed refinancing transaction,
as well as Moody's expectations for good revolver availability and
lower capital spending, which will result in positive free cash
flow over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's took the following rating actions for At Home Holding III Inc.:
- Corporate family rating, upgraded to B3 from Caa1
- Probability of default rating, upgraded to B3-PD
from Caa1-PD
- Proposed senior secured notes due 2025, assigned Caa1 (LGD4)
- Speculative grade liquidity rating, upgraded to SGL-2
from SGL-3
- Outlook, changed to stable from negative
The ratings on the existing term loan will be withdrawn upon close of
the transaction.
RATINGS RATIONALE
At Home's B3 CFR is constrained by its high lease-adjusted leverage,
modest scale, and operations in the discretionary and highly competitive
home décor segment. The rating incorporates Moody's expectations
that as consumer spending returns to more normalized patterns, At
Home's earnings may decline from LTM levels. This will result
in leverage increasing to 5.5 times from an estimated 5 times (pro-forma
LTM Q2 FY 2021) and EBIT/interest expense declining to 1.5 times
from 1.8 times. In addition, as a retailer,
At Home needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure,
as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing,
product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.
At the same time, the rating is supported by Moody's expectations
for good liquidity over the next 12-18 months as a result of continued
solid performance, reduced capital expenditures and the extension
of its debt maturities. The credit profile also benefits from the
company's moderate funded leverage and differentiated home décor
"fast fashion" value proposition. Moody's positively views
the company's accelerated implementation of buy-online/pick-up
in store and curbside pick-up capabilities during the pandemic-driven
store shutdowns, which both demonstrates solid execution and improves
omni-channel growth prospects. The rating also reflects
governance considerations, specifically the company's increased
focus on cash generation and deleveraging.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for solid operating performance
and adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance declines or liquidity
deteriorates for any reason, including constrained revolver availability.
Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted
EBIT/interest expense is expected to fall below 1 time.
An upgrade would require consistent comparable sales growth and solid
margins, as well as continued good liquidity, including positive
free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, the ratings could
be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below
6.0 times and EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 1.5
times.
At Home Holding III Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary
of At Home Group Inc., operated 219 home décor and
home improvement retail stores and generated about $1.4
billion of revenue for the last twelve months ended July 25, 2020.
The company is publicly traded since 2016, and funds affiliated
with the company's former private equity sponsor AEA Investors LP owns
approximately 16.55% of outstanding common stock.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
