Moody's upgrades Atkins CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded all ratings of Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc. ("Atkins"), including the corporate family rating, which was upgraded to Ba3 from B1. The outlook remains stable, and the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating was continued.

"Today's upgrade recognizes Atkins' significantly improved quantitative credit profile resulting from outstanding operating performance over the past several quarters combined with meaningful optional debt repayment", stated Moody's Vice President/Senior Credit Officer Charlie O'Shea. "Atkins' performance has resulted in key metrics that are now comfortably representative of a Ba company as of the May 2022 LTM, with debt/EBITDA of 2x, EBITA/interest of 8.2x, and RCF/net debt of 44%."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc.'s ("Atkins") Ba3 corporate family rating broadly reflects its strong credit metrics as noted above, and moderate scale relative to other consumer goods companies, and also considers its relatively concentrated distribution channel with Walmart representing approximately 30% of sales. In addition, the rating also reflects the potential for additional debt funded acquisitions to increase product and customer diversity and enhance growth. Offsetting these factors are the company's strong brand recognition in the growing niche nutritional snacking category, healthy EBITA margin, as well as its asset light operating model, which enables the company to generate robust free cash flow and interest coverage. The acquisition of Quest in November 2019 has proved beneficial to Atkins, especially as its legacy business was more severely impacted by myriad coronavirus factors.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Atkins will continue to perform at current levels, with a financial strategy that ensures maintenance of this credit profile.

Atkins' CIS-3, representing moderately-negative impact on its rating, reflects the impact of the company's aggressive financial strategy relating to acquisitions, which is magnified by the potential influence of its SPAC-sponsor/shareholder Conyers Park, which maintains a 13% ownership stake following exercise of warrants in 2022, as well as 3 out of 11 board seats. Environmental and social risks are also moderately negative.

The E-3 environmental assessment represents moderately negative risk relating to natural capital and waste and pollution. The company's consumable products contain ingredients such as chocolate, dairy, soy, and nuts, and changes in the cost and availability of such ingredients due to environmental factors could negatively impact Atkins' profitability. We acknowledge Atkins' commitment to minimize any negative environmental impact from its operations, with particular focus on ensuring its vendors manage production and sourcing such that there is minimal negative impact in the areas of water and energy usage, emissions, and solid waste. Additional focus on deforestation and protection of habitats of endangered species are other areas of vendor focus.

Atkins' S-3 social impact score, representing moderately negative risk, maps to our overall heat map, and considers the company's niche product offerings in a very competitive segment of the packaged food industry. With a focus on health and wellness, Atkins products have proven popular with a broadening consumer base, with its prominent presence with many large retailers such as Walmart and Target confirming this view. As brand preservation is critical, the company is highly-focused on projecting and maintaining a favorable image.

Atkins' exposure to governance risk is moderately negative (G-3). We expect Atkins' financial strategy to be somewhat aggressive given its genesis as a platform for growth and asset aggregation in the consumer sector, which was reflected in the significant debt increase following the acquisition of Quest. We anticipate the company will pursue acquisitions and this could lead to higher leverage and integration risk. The company achieved its target at the time of the Quest acquisition to reduce net debt-to-EBITDA leverage (based on the company's calculation) to less than 3x in early 2021. Leverage on this basis is about 1.5x as of May 2022. The company does not pay a dividend and share repurchases have been modest, with around $55 million remaining under its authorization. Ownership is diversified, though Conyers Park, the SPAC sponsor, retains a roughly 13% stake via its 2022 execution of warrants received in connection with the original SPAC transaction, and it has 3 representatives on Atkins' 11-person board.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the current quantitative profile, with debt/EBITDA of around 2x and EBITA/interest of around 8x, is largely maintained via steady operating performance as evidenced by maintaining EBITA margins and generating free cash flow sufficient to potentially reduce debt while continuing with the present liquidity profile. An additional factor would be maintaining financial strategies consistent with Moody's "band of tolerance" for a higher rating, with meaningful levels of predictability. Ratings could be downgraded if either due to an aggressive financial strategy or weakened operating performance debt/EBITDA rose above 3x, or EBITA/interest dropped below 6x, or RCF/net debt fell below 15%, or if liquidity were to weaken.

The Simply Good Foods Company, which is neither a borrower nor guarantor under the credit agreemeent, is the ultimate parent of Atkins Nutritionals Holdings, Inc. and is headquartered in Denver, CO. It sells a variety of nutrition bars and shakes in the United States and internationally through mass merchandisers, club stores, grocery stores, and drug retailers, with Walmart a key customer. Following conversion of warrants, Conyers Park owns roughly 13% of the company's common stock. For the twelve months ended May 2022 the company generated approximately $1.15 billion in revenues.

