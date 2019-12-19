Moody's upgrades Atkore International, Inc. to Ba3; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Atkore International, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Atkore International, Inc.: Update to credit considerations following upgrade Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Atkore International, Inc. Covenant Quality Assessment: Atkore International, Inc.: Loan Covenant Quality Snapshot Issuer Comment: Atkore International, Inc.: Atkore increases debt to buy back shares Announcement: Moody's says Atkore's term loan add-on is credit negative; no ratings impact Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Atkore International, Inc. to Ba3; outlook stable Covenant Quality Assessment: Atkore International, Inc.: Loan Covenant Quality Snapshot Issuer Comment: Atkore International, Inc.: Atkore increases debt to buy back shares Announcement: Moody's says Atkore's term loan add-on is credit negative; no ratings impact Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Atkore International, Inc. to Ba3; outlook stable 19 Dec 2019 Approximately $850 million of debt affected New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded Atkore International, Inc.'s (Atkore) corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1, its probability of default rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and the first lien term loan rating to Ba3 from B2. Atkore's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 remains unchanged. "The upgrade of Atkore's ratings reflects the significant improvement in the company's operating performance and credit metrics over the past two fiscal years and the expectation they will improve further in the near term. It also reflects the sustainability of its operating performance at a higher level than the past due to its strengthened competitive position and focus on margin and productivity improvements," said Michael Corelli, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Atkore International, Inc. Upgrades: ..Issuer: Atkore International, Inc. .... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Atkore International, Inc. ....Outlook, Remains Stable RATINGS RATIONALE Atkore's Ba3 corporate family rating is supported by its moderate leverage, ample interest coverage, large market share in key products, attractive position in certain end markets, its enhanced focus on core product categories, pricing discipline and operational efficiencies, and its good liquidity profile. The rating also benefits from the exit of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC as a controlling shareholder since it sold out of its equity position in fiscal 2018 through the sale of shares to the company and two secondary offerings of common stock. The rating also reflects Atkore's modest size and limited diversity versus higher rated companies in the manufacturing sector and its reliance on nonresidential construction activity, which drives demand for most of its electrical and tubular products. The rating also considers the highly competitive market in which the company operates, its limited product differentiation, and its acquisitive history and plans to consistently grow through acquisitions in the future. Atkore's operating performance improved materially in fiscal 2019 (ended September 2019) as the company benefitted from relatively healthy nonresidential construction activity, wider spreads between steel and copper purchases for inventory and final product prices, contributions from acquired companies and productivity improvements. As a result, Atkore generated adjusted EBITDA of $321 million in fiscal 2019 versus $269 million in the prior fiscal year. The strong operating performance along with effective working capital management enabled the company to generate $175 million in free cash flow. The company utilized $98 million of its free cash to acquire three companies and $60 million to pay down debt. The improved operating performance along with modestly reduced debt levels resulted in strengthened credit metrics. Atkore's adjusted leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) declined to 2.9x in September 2019 from 3.6x in September 2018 while its interest coverage ratio (EBITA/Interest) remained healthy at 4.9x. We expect these metrics to strengthen further in fiscal 2020 (ends September 2020) as the company's operating performance modestly improves due to slightly higher volumes and the benefit of productivity improvement initiatives. The improvement in Atkore's credit metrics could be impacted by potential acquisitions since the company is focused on growing market share with synergistic products. However, they should remain supportive of its ratings. Atkore's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects its good liquidity profile and its consistent free cash generation. The company had $123 million of cash and $302 million of borrowing availability on its $325 million asset based revolving credit facility as of September 2019. Atkore had no outstanding borrowings on the revolver, which is mainly used for seasonal and cyclical working capital support and to fund acquisitions. The ABL matures in December 2021. The Ba3 rating assigned to the first lien term loan is commensurate with Atkore's corporate family rating since it accounts for all of the company's outstanding debt and Moody's does not anticipate material borrowings on its $325 million revolver. Atkore's stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that its operating results will modestly improve, and its credit metrics will strengthen over the next 12 to 18 months due to debt reduction. Atkore's rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term due to its modest size and limited diversification versus other higher rated companies in the manufacturing sector. However, the company's rating could be upgraded if it increases its scale, enhances its product diversity and its leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) is sustained at less than 3.0x, its interest coverage (EBITA/Interest Expense) at more than 5.0x and it maintains good liquidity. Atkore's rating could be lowered if EBITA/interest declines below 3.0x or Debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.5x on a sustained basis. A material contraction in liquidity could also result in a downgrade. Atkore International, Inc., headquartered in Harvey, Illinois is a manufacturer of products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure's electrical circuitry and are typically used in non-residential construction. These products include steel and PVC electrical conduit, armored and metal-clad cable and metal framing and support structures such as cable trays, ladders and wire baskets. The company operates 38 manufacturing facilities and 27 distribution facilities and has two reportable segments: Electrical Raceway products (about 75% of sales) and Mechanical Products and Solutions (25%). Atkore's revenues for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019 were approximately $1.9 billion. Atkore International, Inc. (Atkore) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc., which in turn is 100% owned by Atkore International Group Inc. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Manufacturing Companies published in June 2017 Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



