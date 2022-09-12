Moody's upgrades Atlantic City, NJ's issuer rating to Ba2; outlook positive

New York, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Atlantic City, NJ's long-term issuer rating to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook remains positive.

The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. Although the city has $315.9 million in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, none of it is has an underlying rating from Moody's, though much of it carries an A3 enhanced rating from the New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the long-term issuer rating to Ba2 reflects the city's improved financial performance and liquidity. The rating also incorporates the recent recovery but reliance on the casino industry and the ongoing efforts to diversify. The rating is also informed by the continued, strong oversight by the State of New Jersey (A2 stable).

We view the continued oversight by the State of New Jersey as critical to the city's continued well-being and progress. The state's future oversight role remains to be determined and will be of critical importance to the city's future credit quality.

Many of the city's more fundamental credit characteristics remain weak. Resident wealth and income are low and income inequality is starkly evident in the city's juxtaposition of high unemployment and poverty and opulent casinos. Long-term leverage is elevated and deferred maintenance and capital needs are only just starting to be addressed.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectations that, despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, the rise of inflation, and the risk of recession, Atlantic City will continue making strides in improving its governance and finances. While the economic headwinds have caused issues, the negative credit consequences are offset by the improved management of city operations and the more predictable PILOT payment structure for casinos. The outlook also incorporates the continued state oversight.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Diversification of the economic base

- Material growth in tax base and resident wealth and income - Sustained improvements to governance - Material progress addressing deferred maintenance and capital infrastructure

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Contraction in the casino industry

- Material deterioration in reserves and liquidity - Withdrawal of state oversight and inability to independently manage operations

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the city's bonds is secured by its pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount. Certain issuances are also backed by the New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program (A3 stable)-authorized by the Municipal Qualified Bond Act (MQBA).

PROFILE

Atlantic City is a tourism and gaming center located along the southern portion of the Jersey shore. It provides standard municipal services to a population of approximately 38,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Douglas Goldmacher

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

