Moody's upgrades Atlas Copco's rating to A1 from A2 and changes its outlook to stable from positive

Stockholm, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Atlas Copco AB's ("Atlas Copco" or "the company") long-term senior unsecured instrument rating and long-term senior unsecured programme rating to A1 from A2 and to (P)A1 from (P)A2, respectively. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's Prime-1 (P-1) short-term commercial paper rating and (P)P-1 other short-term programme rating. The outlook has changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade to A1 from A2 reflects Atlas Copco's sustained operating performance and leverage improvements, supported by its leading market positions and global footprint diversity", says Daniel Harlid, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Atlas Copco. "The rating action further considers Atlas Copco's strong business profile and disciplined financial policy, which should support a solid positioning in the A1 rating category over the medium-term", Daniel Harlid added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows a continued recognition of Atlas Copco's strong track record of high profitability, very strong free cash flow generation and conservative financial policy through the cycle. It should be added that the company continued to showcase robust key credit metrics during and after COVID-19 despite its exposure to cyclical end markets such as automotive, semiconductor manufacturers and aerospace and defence, to name a few. Moody's believes that key factors enabling this performance are Atlas Copco's highly decentralized operating model together with its focus on service sales which has been hovering around 35% of group revenue over the last 10 years.

While M&A is an important part of Atlas Copco's strategy which at times has resulted in sizeable acquisitions partly funded with new debt, the highest Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA ratio during the last 20 years was 2.1x and at the same time only generated negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow in one year. This also mitigates extraordinary share redemptions that the company initiates from time to time as part of its overall capital allocation strategy.

Atlas Copco's A1/P-1 ratings with a stable outlook are supported by the company's (1) leading market positions for most of its products; (2) highly diversified geographical as well as end market exposure; (3) very high and resilient profitability with strong cash flow generation, enabled by pricing power and a meaningful aftermarket business and (4) excellent liquidity and conservative financial policies, with a Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA consistently around or below 1.5x since 2010.

The ratings are constrained by (1) the group's exposure to cyclical end markets, such as construction and the semiconductor industry; (2) Atlas Copco's smaller scale and more narrow product portfolio compared with some other similarly rated manufacturing peers; and (3) some concentration risk, with the US and China accounting for over 40% of sales.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure could follow as a result of further increase in scale while preserving strong market positions and a diversified business profile. At the same time, an upgrade of the rating would rest on a continued high Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin and strong FCF / debt ratio while maintaining a conservative financial policy.

Negative ratings pressure could follow as a result of Atlas Copco changing its financial policy to a more aggressive one, such as significantly higher shareholder remuneration compared with historical levels or substantially increased leverage tolerance.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Atlas Copco's liquidity as excellent. As of 31 December 2022, Atlas Copco reported a cash position of SEK11.3 billion, backed by undrawn committed backup credit lines totalling some SEK16.7 billion (€1.64 billion) maturing in 2025 and 2026. These credit facilities represent a high-quality source of liquidity because they do not contain any covenants or repeating material adverse change clause. We expect Atlas Copco to continue to generate a positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months, although with some seasonality of working capital, which we expect to be comfortably covered from available sources together with other liquidity needs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Atlas Copco will maintain a conservative capital structure, as reflected by its Moody's adjusted leverage well below 1.5x debt/EBITDA and solid operating performance, with a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin above 20%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Atlas Copco AB

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A1 from A2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Atlas Copco AB

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Atlas Copco AB

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco AB (Atlas Copco) is a global manufacturer of compressed air and gas equipment, generators, industrial tools and assembly systems, vacuum equipment as well as a large variety of construction-related equipment. It also provides related aftermarket services and a specialty rental business. Atlas Copco operates through its four business areas: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique and Power Technique. For the 12 months ended December 2022, the group generated sales of SEK141 billion and EBITDA of SEK37 billion. Atlas Copco is publicly listed and its largest shareholder, Investor AB (Aa3 stable), controlled 22.3% of the voting rights and 16.9% of the capital as of 31 December 2021.

