Moody's upgrades Atotech's CFR to B2, stable outlook

London, 18 January 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Atotech UK Topco Ltd's (Atotech) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently Moody's has upgraded the ratings of the $1.6 billion senior secured term loans B1 and B3 due in 2024 and the $250 million senior secured revolving credit facility due in 2022, all co-borrowed by Alpha 3 B.V., Alpha US BidCo, Inc. and other entities to B1 from B2 and upgraded the rating of the $425 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, co-issued by Alpha 3 B.V. and Alpha US BidCo, Inc., to Caa1 from Caa2.

The rating agency has also upgraded the rating of the $300 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes due in 2023 issued by Alpha 2 B.V., a 100% subsidiary of Atotech UK Topco Ltd and parent company of Alpha 3 B.V., to Caa1 from Caa2.

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Atotech's operating performance hit the trough in Q2 2020 and that its financial performance will continue to recover in 2021. In Q2 2020, Atotech suffered from the severe downturn of the automotive industry, as much of the world's car production had temporarily stopped in Q2 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The automotive market is an important driver for Atotech's General Metal Finishing (GMF) segment. The company's reported adjusted EBITDA fell by 23% to $72 million in Q2 2020 compared with $94 million in Q2 2019. However, driven by the resilient electronics end-market, which accounts for approximately 64% of revenues, and recovering automotive markets, Atotech's sales and EBITDA generation returned to growth in Q3 2020. The company achieved reported adjusted EBITDA of $102 million in Q3 2020 thereby not only fully recovering the decline suffered in Q2 2020 but also slightly exceeding its Q3 2019 EBITDA generation of $100 million. While Moody's had previously anticipated that Atotech's financial performance would recover, the rating agency expected this to materialise only gradually in 2021-22.

Moody's now forecasts that Atotech's 2020 Moody's adjusted EBITDA will fall only slightly to around $320 million compared with $339 million in 2019. For 2021 the rating agency expects that Atotech will return to sales and EBITDA growth with a Moody's adjusted EBITDA of around $350 million.

Atotech continued to generate healthy cash flow with Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) of $61million as of LTM September 2020 compared with $84 million in 2019 and Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $45 million as of LTM September 2020 compared with $42 million in 2019. The company applied a total of $80 million in recent weeks to redeem a portion of its $300 million PIK notes which lowers its debt burden accordingly and reduces the annual interest expense by around $7 million.

The company's credit metrics weakened in H1 2020 owing to the earnings decline suffered as a result of the pandemic. Atotech's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio rose to 7.9x as of LTM June 2020 from 7.0x in 2019. However, the recovery in Q3 2020 resulted in an improvement of the metric to 7.5x as of LTM September 2020. Driven by further sales and EBITDA recovery and to a lesser degree the reduced gross debt level, Moody's believes that Atotech's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA metric has fallen to around 7.1x at the end of 2020. The rating agency projects that the metric will fall to around 6.5x at the end of 2021 with further gradual improvement thereafter.

Moody's positively notes the company's intentions to launch an IPO and to use proceeds to repay debt. However, at this point the potential changes to Atotech's capital structure are not reflected in the company's ratings.

Atotech's B2 CFR continues to reflect the company's (1) leading position in the niche plating chemicals market; (2) high barriers to entry due to its well invested production base, certification required to be an approved supplier for mission critical products, history of collaboration with top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and its portfolio of over 2,000 patents; (3) strong reputation with customers, which benefits from their focus on quality and technical competence as well as innovation and R&D; and (4) high reported EBITDA margins in the high twenties percent, reflective of its strategic focus on the most value added segments of its markets. At the same time, Atotech's CFR remains constrained by the company's highly leveraged capital structure and its relatively smaller size compared with its closest competitors in both key end-markets.

LIQUIDITY

Atotech has a good liquidity position supported by a large $300 million cash balance at the end of September 2020, albeit about $62 million was located in China, and an undrawn $250 million revolving credit facility due at the end of January 2022 which Moody's expects to be extended well ahead of its maturity date. In addition, Moody's expects positive free cash flow (FCF) in 2021-22, which further supports the company's liquidity profile.

The company's debt maturity profile is also favourable. The first debt instrument to mature is the PIK toggle due in 2023, then the senior secured term loans maturing in 2024 and the senior unsecured notes due in 2025.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assumes a group recovery of 50%, resulting in a PDR of B2-PD, in line with the CFR, as is typical of capital structures consisting of a mix of secured and unsecured debt. The B1 rating on the $1.6 billion senior secured term loans, one notch above the CFR, reflects that there is $425 million of unsecured debt, rated Caa1, ranking below it in the capital structure. The term loans are guaranteed by a substantial number of subsidiaries of the group and secured on a first priority basis by a material amount of assets owned by the group, excluding those in China. The term loans have guarantees from entities that represent 47% of EBITDA and 62% of assets. The Caa1 rating on the unsecured notes, two notches below the CFR, reflects the substantial amount of secured debt in the structure.

The Caa1 rating to the PIK toggle notes reflects its junior status, being structurally and contractually subordinated to the senior secured term facilities and senior unsecured notes. However, Moody's believes that the recovery rate in a distressed scenario would be low for both senior unsecured notes and PIK notes and does not justify a notching difference between the two instruments. Moody's notes that the group has prepaid approximately $80m of the PIK notes during 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

Atotech's stable outlook reflects the good liquidity position and the rating agency's expectation that the company's Moody's adjusted leverage will reduce to around 6.5x at the end of 2021. Atotech's strong product portfolio, high EBITDA margins and cash flow generation should enable the company to continue to benefit from the forecasted recovery of its key end markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (1) Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA falls towards 5.5x; (2) retained cash flow/debt increases above 10%, both on a sustained basis; (3) Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins remains in the high 20s in terms of percentage and (4) liquidity position remains strong.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 7.0x; or (2) if Atotech does not continue to generate positive FCF; or (3) liquidity significantly deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Alpha 2 B.V.

Upgrade:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Alpha 3 B.V.

Upgrades:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Atotech UK Topco Ltd

Upgrades:

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Atotech UK Topco Ltd (Atotech) is the global leader in specialty electroplating chemicals. Electroplating is coating a material with a thin layer of precious metal to enhance its resistance or look. For 2019, Atotech reported $1.19 billion of revenue and generated Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $339 million (28.5% margin). Established in 1869, Atotech had been part of Total SE (Aa3 negative) since 1977. In January 2017, the Carlyle Group acquired Atotech from Total SE for around $2.7 billion.

