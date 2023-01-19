Moody's upgrades Aurora, MN's GOULT to Baa1 and assigns Baa1 issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Aurora, MN's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt to Baa1 from Baa2 and assigned a Baa1 issuer rating to the city. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city had about $7.7 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 issuer rating balances the city's strong reserves and modest leverage against its relatively limited local economy and modest scale of operations, which are primarily driven by governmental activities.

Regional GDP growth has slightly trailed the nation over the past five years, which we expect to continue given the city's remote location and declining commercial activities. The city is also completely encompassed by White Township, limiting the city's ability to make residential expansion. Adjusted resident income is low at 54% of the nation, while full value per capita is also weak at around $49,000. Total leverage is slightly elevated at 236% of total revenue and is largely comprised of outstanding bonded debt, around $7.7 million, followed by adjusted net pension liabilities at $2.1 million. Leverage could significantly change due to aging utility facilities, which will need modernizing.

The city's fund balance and liquidity will remain strong given its consistently balanced operations. Although fiscal 2022 (year-end Dec. 31) audited statements are not yet available, officials report revenues took a slight dip in FY2022, due to lag in business type activities and sourcing water for enterprise activity. The city plans on making up this difference in expenditures by increasing their levy by 7%, with an additional increase of 7% budgeted for FY2023. The city's available fund balance ratio was around 139% of total revenue in fiscal 2021. The city's liquidity was slightly stronger than fund balance at 148% of total revenue. The majority of the city's reserves are related to business-type activities.

Business-type activities, while smaller in operations than governmental activities, is strong when compared to its own revenue. We expect the city's enterprises to remain strong in the near term due to the city being the sole provider for water, sewer and sanitation for the city's residents. Business-type activities are comprised of a water, wastewater and sanitation enterprises, with the wastewater enterprise being the largest of the three. Management reports that the sewer system is showing signs of aging and is in need of modernizing, which could potentially affect the city's leverage. The city has also entered into a joint water venture with White Township, providing water treatment service for both cities this year. The enterprises are not supported by the general fund.

The Baa1 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Baa1 issuer rating based on the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's fundamental credit factors will not change materially over the next 18 to 24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Expansion and diversification of the tax base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of the tax base or weakening of the demographic profile

- Material weakening of reserves - Increased leverage or fixed costs related to long term debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GO bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

PROFILE

The City of Aurora covers four square miles in St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota (Aaa stable) approximately 50 miles north of the City of Duluth (Aa2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cameron Hoyh

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

