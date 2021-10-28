Moody's upgrades AutoStore's CFR to B1; outlook changed to positive

London, 28 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Automate Intermediate Holdings II S.à.r.l.'s ("AutoStore", or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B1 instrument ratings of AutoStore's €440 million senior secured first-lien term loan B due 2026 and the €70 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive from stable.

On 20 October 2021, AutoStore successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) and listed its shares on the Euronext Oslo stock exchange. Based on the pricing of NOK31 per share, the company is valued at NOK103.5 billion or around $12.4 billion. As part of the IPO, AutoStore has issued new shares worth NOK2.7 billion ($315 million), and around $237 million of the proceeds will be used to repay part of its outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of AutoStore's CFR to B1 from B2 with positive outlook reflects the company's changed financial policy and significantly reduced leverage following its successful IPO. The Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA is expected to decrease to 4.2x from 6.3x pre-IPO, based on the last twelve months period to 30 June 2021, and pro forma for the intended $237 million debt repayment which is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021.

The rating action further reflects AutoStore's exceptionally strong operating performance achieved during the first half of 2021, with a 87% surge in net sales and 92% in company-adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year period, increasing to $150 million and $75 million, respectively. The company targets to grow its revenue to around $300 million in 2021 and over $500 million by 2022, whilst maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 50%. Moody's forecasts AutoStore to reduce leverage further through the expected substantial organic revenue growth, with Moody's-adjusted leverage decreasing to around 3.0x by the end of 2022.

AutoStore's B1 CFR further reflects (1) the company's unique and leading position in a rapidly growing segment of the warehousing market, underpinned by strong partner relationships; (2) its high degree of diversification by geography and end-user; (3) the scalability of the business backed by proven ability to grow quickly at low cost; and (4) its future sales growth potential supported by favorable secular trends.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) the still small albeit fast-growing size in terms of revenue which leaves the company more vulnerable to economic downturns and potential shifts in the distribution/ supply chain or technology than larger players; (2) the one-off nature of its systems sales; (3) the very rapid planned growth, which could be challenging for management as operational complexity and governance compliance requirements increase; and (4) the dependence on its intellectual property (IP) and ongoing litigation processes.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AutoStore's ratings factor in certain governance considerations such as its ownership structure with SoftBank Group and Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. as the largest shareholders, holding approximately 40% and 38% of shares post the IPO, respectively. Following the IPO, AutoStore's financial policy includes a leverage target of below 2.0x Net Debt/EBITDA over the medium-term, representing a significant change in financial policy compared to its tolerance for elevated leverage levels seen previously.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AutoStore will achieve substantial organic revenue growth in 2021 and 2022, increasing its revenue towards $500 million by the end of 2022 whilst maintaining a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margins at current high levels of above 40%, and thereby leading to a reduction of Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA to around 3.0x over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could occur if the company continues to demonstrate strong revenue growth whilst maintaining profitability at current levels, Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA decreases sustainably below 3.0x, with Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt of more than 10% and liquidity remains good. An upgrade would further require the company to establish a track record of good performance at a greater scale, preserve its competitive strength and follow a more conservative financial policy under its new ownership structure.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if AutoStore's Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA increases above 4.5x, EBITA margins significantly decrease from current high levels or Free cash Flow/Debt reduces to the mid-single digit in percentage terms for a sustained period of time.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers AutoStore's liquidity profile to be good. It is supported by $51 million cash balance as of June 2021 and a fully undrawn €70 million RCF due in January 2026, which will be increased to $150 million post the IPO. The liquidity is further supported by Moody's expectation of meaningful free cash flow generation from 2022 onwards, supported by a lower interest burden and lower one-off cash cost.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

AutoStore's debt capital structure consists of a €440 million senior secured first-lien term loan B due 2026, a €70 million RCF due 2026 and a €165 million second-lien term loan due 2027. Following the full repayment of the second-lien term loan with proceeds raised as part of the IPO, AutoStore's capital structure will consist of a single layer of debt and therefore the instrument ratings of the senior secured first-lien term loan B and RCF are aligned with the B1 CFR, compared to the one notch uplift previously.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Nedre Vats, Norway, AutoStore is a market-leading software and robotics company that provides automation technology to warehouse and distribution facilities. With 667 installations in 35 countries, AutoStore is the world's fastest-growing warehouse system. The company's largest shareholders post the IPO are investment firm SoftBank Group and private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

