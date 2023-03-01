Moody's upgrades AutoStore's CFR to Ba3; stable outlook

London, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Automate Intermediate Holdings II S.à.r.l.'s ("AutoStore", or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Ba3 from B1 the instrument ratings of AutoStore's €440 million senior secured term loan B due July 2026 and the $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility due January 2026. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of AutoStore's CFR to Ba3 with stable outlook reflects the company's continued very strong operating performance, with a 79% surge in revenue to $585 million and 60% growth in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to $208 million in the financial year ended 31 December 2022, compared to the year 2021 in which AutoStore achieved a similar growth. As a result credit metrics have reached the guidance that Moody's had set for an upgrade, with the Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA down to 2.2x and Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow increased to $46 million or 10% of adjusted debt. Moody's positively notes that the improvement in credit metrics does not only result from the exceptional performance over the past two years, but also is a reflection of AutoStore's balanced financial policy with focus on deleveraging and thus far no distributions to shareholders.

In line with the company's 2023 guidance, Moody's forecasts AutoStore's revenue and EBITDA growth to slow over the next two years, mainly explained by the weak economic environment which affects investment decisions of customers. Nevertheless, Moody's expects the company to achieve good growth of around 20% p.a. whilst maintaining its very good profitability levels and therefore credit metrics to continue to strengthen gradually.

The rating action further reflects AutoStore's strong business model that enables the very rapid expansion achieved in recent years without substantial capital deployment and which is protected by its proprietary technology. Through expansion into new geographies and by adding additional end markets through new solutions, AutoStore has further improved its revenue diversification. An increase in the share of recurring revenue, which currently accounts for just around 5% of total revenue, would further strengthen the company's credit profile in Moody's view.

AutoStore's Ba3 CFR further reflects (1) the company's unique and leading position in a rapidly growing segment of the warehousing market, underpinned by strong partner relationships; (2) its solid degree of diversification by geography and end-user; (3) the scalability of the business backed by proven ability to grow quickly at low cost; and (4) its balanced financial policy following the IPO.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) the still moderate albeit fast-growing size in terms of revenue which leaves the company more vulnerable to economic downturns and potential shifts in the distribution/ supply chain or technology than larger players; (2) the one-off nature of its systems sales and as a result low recurring sales; (3) execution risks as a result of the very rapid growth; and (4) the dependence on its intellectual property (IP) and risks arising from the ongoing litigation processes.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AutoStore's ratings factor in certain governance considerations such as its ownership structure with SoftBank Group Corp. and Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. as the largest shareholders, holding approximately 38% and 33% of shares, respectively. AutoStore's financial policy is balanced, includes a leverage target of below 2.0x Net Debt/EBITDA over the medium-term and does not currently include any dividend payments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that AutoStore will continue to achieve strong organic revenue growth whilst maintaining a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margins at least at current high levels. The outlook further assumes that the company will further increase its Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow over the next 12-18 months and maintain a balanced financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could occur if AutoStore achieves a substantial increase in its scale and a higher share of recurring revenue, the major pending litigation cases get resolved without a significantly negative outcome for the company, Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA decreases sustainably and consistently below 2.0x, Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt is sustained above 15%, and liquidity remains good.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if AutoStore fails to achieve organic revenue growth, the order book substantially decreases or profitability deteriorates, Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA increases towards 3.0x, Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt sustainably decreases below 10% or liquidity weakens.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers AutoStore's liquidity to be very good. It is supported by $174.8 million cash on balance sheet as of 31 December 2022 and a fully undrawn $150 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due in January 2026. The RCF is subject to springing net leverage covenant set at 6.75x which is tested semi-annually when it is drawn down for more 40%.

The liquidity is further supported by Moody's expectation of meaningful free cash flow generation of over $100 million p.a. from 2023 onwards, supported by a strong cash conversion and lower one-off cash cost.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

AutoStore's capital structure consists of a single layer of debt and therefore the Ba3 instrument ratings of the senior secured term loan B and RCF are aligned with the Ba3 CFR. AutoStore's debt capital structure consists of €440 million outstanding under its term loan facilities and the $150 million RCF both due 2026.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Nedre Vats, Norway, AutoStore is a market-leading software and robotics company that provides automation technology to warehouse and distribution facilities. With around 1,150 installations in 49 countries, AutoStore is the world's fastest-growing warehouse system. The company is listed on the Euronext Oslo stock exchange with its largest shareholders following the IPO being the investment firm SoftBank Group Corp. and private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Timo Fittig

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sven Reinke

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

