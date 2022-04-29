Moody's upgrades Autodesk's senior unsecured rating to A3; outlook stable

New York, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Autodesk, Inc.'s ("Autodesk") senior unsecured rating to A3 from Baa2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade and stable outlook "reflect our expectations that Autodesk will continue to grow revenue in the double-digit range over the next few years and continue to expand profit margins and cash flow while leverage remains modest and declining," said Moody's Richard Lane. Lane said, "Autodesk is well positioned as a leading player in the fragmented design software market" and Moody's expects Autodesk's scale, consistent investment in research and development (over $1 billion annually), and periodic tuck-in acquisitions will continue to support its ability to provide customers with software to design, fabricate, manufacture, and build their products by visualizing, simulating, and analyzing real-world performance early in the design process. While larger acquisition opportunities could always present themselves, Moody's believes the company is more likely to engage in bolt-on acquisitions. Governance was a key rating consideration reflecting Moody's expectation that Autodesk will maintain conservative financial policies.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Autodesk, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Autodesk, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Autodesk's credit profile reflects the company's strong competitive position in the design software sector, solid market growth expectations, strong cash flow generation, and excellent liquidity. Autodesk is the leading player in the fragmented design software market, although there is steady competition from large and small providers. Autodesk's investment in cloud, mobile, and social computing design software functionality will provide additional competitive advantages that smaller players may not be able to match. Autodesk has completed its multi-year transition to a subscription from a perpetual license business model. After expected significant declines in revenue, earnings, and cash flow, the transition inflected in late 2017, and Moody's expects all metrics will continue to improve through calendar 2022. With steady subscriber growth and growing annual recurring revenue, Moody's expects steady improvement in already solid financial results over the next few years. We project adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will approximate 2x while free cash flow to adjusted gross debt exceeds 70% for fiscal January 2023.

Autodesk has good revenue diversity by end market, customer, and geography. The Americas account for 40% of revenue, EMEA 39%, and Asia Pacific 21% for fiscal January 2022. No single end user accounts for over 1% of revenue. End markets are similarly diverse, with Architecture, Engineering and Construction end markets representing 45% of revenue, Auto CAD 29%, Manufacturing 20%, and Media and Entertainment 6% of revenue.

Autodesk maintains an excellent liquidity profile. As of January 2022, Autodesk reported cash and short-term investments of $1.76 billion in addition to $45 million of marketable securities as compared to $3.1 billion of total adjusted debt. The next debt maturity is a $350 million note maturing in December 2022. The company maintains access to an unused $1.5 billion sustainability linked credit facility that matures September 2026. Autodesk maintains ample cushion under the one financial covenant in the credit facility. The facility allows for same day access and the company does not need to represent as to no material adverse change upon each borrowing.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Autodesk will maintain a leading position in the design software sector, steadily grow the subscriber base and maintain robust liquidity. Following the completion of a multiyear transition period to a subscription model, and COVID-driven headwinds in 2020, we expect the company to report another year of strong growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash flow in fiscal January 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Autodesk is likely to sustain low double-digit revenue growth over the longer term, sustain EBITDA margins above 35%, maintain adjusted gross debt to EBITDA below 2.5 times, and maintain a solid liquidity profile. The ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in remaining performance obligations, EBITDA margins fall below 25%, or if adjusted gross debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0 times while free cash flow to gross adjusted debt is below 20%.

Autodesk, Inc. is a leading provider of CAD (computer-aided design) software for the design, construction and management of buildings and civil infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) as well as manufactured goods and related equipment. The company's products are also broadly used in the development of content for video games, movies, and television. We project Autodesk's revenue will approximate $5 billion in fiscal January 2023.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Richard J. Lane

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

