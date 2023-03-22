Moody's upgrades Avis' corporate family and senior unsecured ratings, affirms senior secured rating; outlook stable

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the corporate family rating of Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC ("Avis") to Ba3 from B1. Moody's also upgraded the probability of default rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and upgraded the senor unsecured rating of Avis and Avis Budget Finance PLC to B1 from B2. Moody's affirmed the senior secured rating of Avis at Ba1. The outlook is stable. The speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3.

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Avis will generate robust earnings and returns, despite a change from unusually favorable market conditions that will result in lower revenue per day, abating capital gains, and higher interest expense. The affirmation of the senior secured rating reflects the sizeable proportion of senior secured debt in Avis' capital structure, including the $725 million outstanding under the Term Loan C which the company arranged in March 2022.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Avis Budget Finance PLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Avis Budget Finance PLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the competitive position that Avis holds in the car rental industry relative to its US and European peers. Avis' revenues are fairly diversified across on-airport and off-airport operations, leisure and corporate travel, and by geography. Strategically, Avis is intently focused on enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, connectivity, and fleet discipline.

Despite its oligopolistic nature, the car rental market is highly competitive and poses several challenges that Avis has to contend with. These challenges include the cyclical nature of the industry, the possibility of future imbalances between industry fleet levels and customer demand, a heavy reliance on capital markets to fund annual fleet purchases, and the need to adapt to an evolving transportation landscape.

Moody's expects that the car rental market will normalize in the course of 2023, resulting in pressure on last year's peak cycle earnings due to lower revenue per day, abating capital gains on the sale of used vehicles, and higher interest expense. Nonetheless, Moody's projects that Avis' pre-tax income margin will be a robust 14.8% in 2023, before softening to the low teens in 2024. Debt/EBITDA will gradually increase as the benefit from capital gains lessens but will remain below 4 times.

The stable outlook is predicated on Moody's expectation that Avis will continue to generate solid earnings and cash flow over the next 12 months, notwithstanding a retreat from the very favorable market conditions in the last two years.

Moody's anticipates that liquidity will remain good (SGL-2), supported by a cash balance of at least $500 million and typically around $1 billion of available capacity under the company's revolving credit facility. Avis' ability to dispose used vehicles expeditiously remains critical when demand wanes to raise proceeds that can be deployed to meet the company's debt obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with evidence that Avis manages its assets efficiently, while industry fleet capacity and capital allocation remain disciplined. Metrics that would reflect such performance include pre-tax income as a percent of sales of at least 10%; EBITA/average assets of around 10%; and debt/EBITDA below 3.25 times. Good liquidity is also a requirement for an upgrade, including prudent management of collateral in the company's vehicle funding programs.

The ratings could be downgraded if Avis is unable to manage fleet utilization consistently at approximately 70%, if revenue per vehicle per day drops considerably, if Avis' ability to dispose vehicles becomes constrained, or if there is a steep drop in used vehicle prices that would require Avis to increase collateral under its vehicle financing programs. Metrics that contribute to a rating downgrade include pre-tax income as a percent of sales of less than 7.5%, EBITA/average assets of less than 7%, or debt/EBITDA sustained above 4 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC is one of the world's leading car rental companies, operating under the Avis, Budget, and Zipcar brands in more than 10,000 rental locations worldwide. Revenue in 2022 was $12 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rene Lipsch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

