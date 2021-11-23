Moody's upgrades Avondale, AZ's GOs to Aa1 and pledged revenue bonds to Aa2

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Avondale, AZ's $14.1 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the ratings on the city's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds to Aa1 from Aa2 and pledged revenue bonds to Aa2 from Aa3. Post-issuance, the city will have $47.2 million GO bonds and $26.0 million pledge revenue bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade to Aa1 reflects very strong growth in the city's tax base and strong economic performance evidenced by population growth, employment expansion and substantial development, which combine to offset the slightly below-average wealth and income metrics. It further reflects the continued strengthening of the city's financial position, supported by conservative management and budgeting, robust financial policies and the high flexibility provided by the institutional framework for Arizona (Aa1 stable) cities, despite their reliance on somewhat volatile revenue streams. The rating incorporates our view that the city's economic expansion and resulting revenue growth will continue to support funding for growth-related capital projects and operations. It further incorporates the city's relatively modest level of debt but pension liabilities that are moderate, though less burdensome than ratings peers.
The upgrade to Aa2 on the city's outstanding pledged revenue bonds reflects the material revenue growth resulting in very strong coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS). Pledged revenue is extremely broad, including local sales and use taxes, state-shared sales tax, urban revenue sharing and multiple other city revenues. These revenues are benefiting from the strong and growing regional economy, which despite the pandemic, produced an increase in the city's pledged revenue. The bonds are supported by a strong additional bonds test (ABT), but the lack of a debt service reserve requirement is a weakness. The revenue has a history of volatility prior to the recent material economic expansion. A decline in pledged revenues equal to the largest historical drop would still result in very strong MADS coverage. Positively, the city structures its debt funded by excise tax revenues with rapid principal payout, which will continue to support MADS coverage. Lack of segregation of debt service is a weakness largely offset by management's track record of administration and the strong financial metrics.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material, sustained tax base growth combined with significant improvement in wealth and income metrics (GO bonds)
- Reduction in pension burden (GO bonds)
- Significant increase in MADS coverage (pledged revenue bonds)
- Continued economic expansion and diversification (pledged revenue bonds)
- Improved legal structure (pledged revenue bonds)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Materially weaker finances (GO bonds)
- Prolonged deterioration in the local economy and tax base (GO bonds)
- Substantial increase in balance sheet leverage (GO bonds)
- Multi-year decline in pledged revenues (pledged revenue bonds)
- Significant increase in debt supported by pledge revenue (pledged revenue bonds)
LEGAL SECURITY
The security for the city's GO bonds is a pledge to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the city without limit on rate or amount under its secondary property tax rate, the revenues of which are additionally secured by statute.
The security for the city's pledged revenue bonds is a pledge of the local sales tax, state-shared sales tax, urban revenue sharing, franchise fees, license and permits, and fines and forfeitures.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to finance the construction of a combined police detention center and fire station and to expand the city hall campus to include new building with offices, a visitor center and conference center.
PROFILE
Avondale, Arizona is a full-service city located approximately 15 miles west of downtown Phoenix (Aa1 negative) in central Maricopa County (Aaa stable). Primarily a residential city, with a moderate industrial and commercial presence, the city encompasses a 47 square mile area and has an estimated population of 89,334 as of the 2020 census.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
