Moody's upgrades B&B's CFR to B3; stable outlook

Paris, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B3 from Caa1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from Caa1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Casper MidCo SAS (B&B or the company) the holding company of the French hotel operator B&B Hotels. Similarly, the instrument ratings of the €715 million backed senior secured term loan B3 (TL-B3), €100 million backed senior secured term loan B4 (TL-B4) and €120 million equivalent backed senior secured multicurrency 1st lien revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Casper BidCo SAS were upgraded to B3 from Caa1. The rating of the €155 million backed senior secured 2nd lien term loans issued by Casper BidCo SAS were upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook on all ratings has changed to stable from positive.

A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The upgrade of B&B's CFR to B3 reflects the strong operating performance of the company throughout 2022 combined with gradual deleveraging which leads to substantial improvement of its credit metrics. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that liquidity will remain adequate thanks to the substantial cushion built throughout 2022 will accommodate for the rising inflation and weaker consumer sentiment which will weigh on the company operating performance in the next 12 to 18 months" says Elise Savoye, CFA, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for B&B.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects B&B's strong performance throughout 2022 and relative outperformance of many peers. Over the first nine months to 2022, B&B was able to significantly increase its prices with an ADR of €65 as of Sep-22 YTD or 112% that of 2019 and maintain its occupancy in line with 2019 (66.6% as of Sep-22 vs 67.1% in 2019) leading to a RevPar exceeding that of 2019 by 16% and a better than peers recovery. B&B's market share in the budget and economy segment increased as the company retained many of the new customers gained thanks to higher opening rate during the pandemic than peers and new hotels openings (77 through 2020 and 2021). Thanks to the very strong operating performance and gradual deleveraging, B&B credit metrics have significantly improved with Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA at 7.0x and Moody's adjusted EBITA / Interest at 1.2x as of Sept 2022 LTM.

B&B liquidity significantly improved and is now adequate thanks to equity contribution in late 2021 and early 222, significant cash on hand of €240 million, €120 million committed and undrawn backed senior secured RCF, no major refinancing until 2026 and improved cash-flow generation. The company has been able to generate positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) over the first nine months of 2022. Catch-up effect on the new openings in Q4 will likely generate a negative FCF in the fourth quarter and we expect B&B to be FCF neutral in 2022. B&B's now adequate liquidity is also supported by the absence of dividend payout until the PEG loan is repaid (2026).

The company grew its hotel base by a total of 142 hotels since 2020 and we anticipate further growth. This will support revenue generation but will also increase the leverage in absolute term via additional leases (about 60% of Moody's adjusted debt is made of leases).

Moody's expects B&B's very strong operating performance in 2022 to weaken in the next 12-18 months on the back of the weaker consumer sentiment, rising inflation and their implications on travel activity. However, we expect that revenue generation will remain robust supported by B&B's good market position, improved market share and good performance of new openings, while the economy segment will likely benefit from transfers from the higher end segments. B&B's flexible costs structure will also support EBITDA generation; however we expect the EBITDA margin to decline from very high 25.2% LTM Sep-2022 to 21.5%-24% over the next 12 to 18 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the key credit metrics will remain commensurate with a B3 rating in the next 12-18 months thanks to weaker but still robust operating performance and significant cushion built throughout 2022. The outlook does not reflect a spillover of geopolitical tensions on the European travel market.

LIQUIDITY

B&B's liquidity is adequate and is supported by €240 million of cash as of September 2022, which benefitted from capital increase of €100 million in 2021 and 2022 and the additional TL-B4 of €100 million in 2021, and a committed undrawn backed senior secured revolving credit facility of €120 million as of September 2022. The backed senior secured RCF has a springing covenant of net leverage below 8.5x if drawn above 40%. We expect the company to be free cash flow negative (on a Moody's adjusted basis) in 2023 and 2024 on the back of their growth strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP

The rating could be upgraded if there is a combination of the following:

» Strong liquidity and a return to meaningful and sustained positive free cash flow

» Improvement in credit metrics with debt/EBITDA well below 6.0x coverage (EBITA/interest) approaching 1.5x and retained cash flow/net debt above 10%, all on a sustained basis and including our standard adjustments

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - DOWN

Negative rating pressure could arise if:

» Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA remains sustainably above 7x;

» Moody's adjusted EBITA/ Interest remains sustainably below 1x;

» A rapid and significant deterioration in the underlying business conditions with lower than anticipated demand or higher costs leading to materially negative free cash flow and inability to preserve an adequate liquidity profile

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

In the loss-given-default (LGD) assessment for B&B, Moody's ranks pari passu the €715 million existing backed senior secured TL-B3, the €100 million additional backed senior secured TL-B4 issued in 2021, and €120 million backed senior secured RCF, which share the same security and are guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the group accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. We also consider at the same level the total €120 million additional financing received throughout the pandemic from operating entities.

The TL-B3 and TL-B4 are covenant-light with a spring net leverage covenant set at 8.5x only applicable to the revolver if it is drawn over 40% (undrawn as of September 2022). The rating of the TL-B3, TL-B4 and the RCF reflects a lower relative amount of loss absorption by the second lien term loan given the additional first lien debt amount in 2021 and additional state loans on the operating entity levels.

The €155 million of backed senior secured second lien term loans are ranked junior to the 1st lien TL-B3, TL-B4 and RCF, they share the same security with 1st lien TL-B3, TL-B4 and RCF and are also guaranteed by subsidiaries of the group accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. This is reflected in the Caa2 rating on these loans.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Casper MidCo SAS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

..Issuer: Casper BidCo SAS

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Casper MidCo SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Casper BidCo SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Paris, France, B&B is a limited-service hotel chain with 660 hotels in 13 European countries and Brazil as of September 2022. B&B focuses on the "econo-chic" concept – the more upscale part of the budget segment. The company follows an asset-light business strategy leasing almost all its hotels. In the first nine months of 2022 B&B generated €690 million in revenues, 9% above 2019 revenues of €632 million.

ESG

B&B is owned by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division. As a result, we expect B&B's financial policy to favour shareholders over creditors, evidenced by the company's high debt burden and the continued aggressive debt-fueled growth. The coronavirus pandemic constitutes a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

