Moody's upgrades BCP Raptor II to B2; stable outlook

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded BCP Raptor II LLC's (Raptor II) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD, its senior secured term loan rating to B2 from B3 and its senior secured revolving credit facility rating to Ba2 from Ba3. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"Raptor II's ratings upgrade reflects its improvement in the processed natural gas volumes through its system, strong prospect of sustaining or modestly improving those volumes, and its operational integration with EagleClaw system which offsets the smaller scale of Raptor II," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company's volume growth outlook through 2022 facilitating debt reduction through excess cash flow sweep and the potential for Raptor II to be combined with EagleClaw contribute to the stable outlook."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: BCP Raptor II, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD1)from Ba3 (LGD1)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BCP Raptor II, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Raptor II's rating upgrade to B2 takes into account the company's improving volume outlook and strong producer development activity in the acreage serviced by Raptor II, buoyed by healthy commodity price outlook. The company's debt leverage has declined considerably and will continue to decline as the company pays down its debt through excess cash flow sweeps.

Raptor II's B2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage, modest size and continued reliance on further increases in the gathering and processing volumes through its systems to accomplish the planned reduction in financial leverage. Raptor II's rating is also tempered by its small scale and geographical concentration, although the acreage serviced is in the highly productive and economic Southern Delaware Basin. The company's smaller scale limits the number of customers it services, however, the operational integration with BCP Raptor, LLC (EagleClaw, B2 stable) system through an offload agreement will allow both the companies to operate as a larger system with scale that will be mutually beneficial. Raptor II's full-service model of spanning three production streams of natural gas, crude oil and water, and one that captures multiple revenue streams from each well enhances the company's cash flow generation ability. The company's credit profile is also enhanced from structural enhancements like an excess cash flow sweep and funded debt service reserve account.

Raptor II will maintain adequate liquidity. As of March 31, 2021, the company had $6.4 million of cash balance, and $45 million of availability under its $60 million revolving credit facility due in November 2023. Additionally, Raptor II's liquidity is reinforced by a Debt Service Reserve Account supported via a Letter of Credit for six months of expected interest and amortization payments. The company's cash needs including its debt service and capital spending will be met by its operating cash flow. Moody's projects the company to prepay more debt than required by the mandatory amortization, through its excess cash flow requirement. The Term Loan has a minimum debt service coverage ratio covenant of 1.1x and in addition, the revolver has a maximum total debt to total capitalization of 70%. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with its covenants.

The $690 million Term Loan ($665 million outstanding as of March 31, 2021) maturing in November 2025 is rated B2. The $60 million Revolver ($15 million of outstanding borrowings as of March 31, 2021) due in November 2023 has a super priority preference over the Term Loan and is rated Ba2. However, given small size of the Revolver as compared to the Term Loan, the Term Loan is rated the same as the CFR.

Raptor II's stable outlook reflects the company's volume growth outlook through 2022 facilitating debt reduction through excess cash flow sweep and the potential for Raptor II to be combined with EagleClaw.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Raptor II's ratings will be considered for an upgrade if the company significantly improves its scale by realizing volumes and earnings growth. The company's Debt/EBITDA ratio below 4.5x and adequate liquidity will also be supportive of an upgrade.

Ratings will be downgraded if the company experiences a decline in its volumes or if Debt/EBITDA rises above 5.5x.

BCP Raptor II, LLC is a privately-held, Houston, Texas company that owns and operates natural gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering and, produced water gathering and disposal systems located in the Southern Delaware Basin. Blackstone Energy Partners, Blackstone Capital Partners and I Squared Capital together own a majority of BCP Raptor II, LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

