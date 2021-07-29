Moody's upgrades BCP Raptor to B2; stable outlook

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded BCP Raptor LLC's (EagleClaw) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and its senior secured term loan rating to B2 from B3. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"EagleClaw's ratings upgrade reflects the substantial improvement in the gathering and processing natural gas volumes through its system and deleveraging through improved cash flow. EagleClaw's credit metrics have improved significantly through 2021 and will continue to show improvement as the system's throughput increases," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company's volume growth outlook through 2022 and the potential for debt reduction through excess cash flow sweep contribute to the stable outlook."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: BCP Raptor, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BCP Raptor, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

EagleClaw's rating upgrade to B2 considers the company's vast improvement in its gathered and processed volumes and also the prospect of further growth in the system throughput. The company's credit metrics will see a marked improvement by year-end 2021. Additionally, the company's improved size also contributes to the upgrade.

EagleClaw's B2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage, modest size and continued reliance on further increases in the gathering and processing volumes through its systems to accomplish the planned reduction in financial leverage. EagleClaw's rating is also tempered by its small scale and geographical concentration, although the acreage serviced is in the highly productive and economic Southern Delaware Basin. The company has also been growing its dedicated acreage steadily in the Basin and the company's top customers have very active drilling programs in the region. EagleClaw's ratings benefit from structural enhancements like an excess cash flow sweep and a debt service reserve account. EagleClaw's integration with BCP Raptor II, LLC (B2 stable) offers the benefit of scale and operational flexibility, and will likely support EagleClaw's refinancing efforts.

EagleClaw will maintain adequate liquidity. As of March 31, 2021, EagleClaw had $13 million of cash, and $43 million of availability under its $125 million revolving credit facility due in November 2023. Additionally, EagleClaw's liquidity is reinforced by a Debt Service Reserve Account supported via a Letter of Credit for six months of expected interest and amortization payments. EagleClaw's cash needs including its debt service and capital spending will be met by its operating cash flow. Moody's projects the company to prepay more debt than required by the mandatory amortization, through its excess cash flow requirement. The Term Loan has a minimum debt service coverage ratio covenant of 1.1x and in addition, the revolver has a maintenance covenant of a Maximum Super Priority Leverage Ratio of less than 1.25x. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with its covenants.

The $1.25 billion Term Loan ($1.2 billion outstanding as of March 31, 2021) maturing in June 2024 is rated B2. The $125 million Revolver (with $80 million of outstanding borrowings as of March 31, 2021) due in November 2023 has a super priority preference over the Term Loan. However, given small size of the Revolver as compared to the Term Loan, the Term Loan is rated the same as the CFR.

EagleClaw's stable outlook reflects its volume growth outlook through 2022 and the potential for debt reduction through excess cash flow sweep.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EagleClaw's ratings will be considered for an upgrade if the company significantly improves its scale by realizing volumes and earnings growth. The company's Debt/EBITDA ratio below 4.5x and adequate liquidity will also be supportive of an upgrade.

Ratings will be downgraded if the company experiences a decline in its volumes or if Debt/EBITDA rises above 5.5x.

BCP Raptor, LLC, the parent of EagleClaw Midstream Ventures, LLC, is a privately-owned natural gas gathering and processing company in the Southern Delaware Basin. Blackstone Energy Partners, Blackstone Capital Partners and I Squared Capital together own a majority of BCP Raptor, with a small percentage owned by management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

